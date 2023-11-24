2 Korean entrepreneurs included in the list of world’s top 200 art collectors

Kim Woong-ki, president of apparel manufacturer and exporter Global SAE-A Group / Courtesy of Global SAE-A Group

by Park Han-sol

Two Korean entrepreneurs – Kim Woong-ki of Global SAE-A Group and Suh Kyung-bae of AmorePacific – have been named among the Top 200 Collectors of 2023 by ARTnews.

This is the second consecutive year for both figures to secure a place in the list of the world’s most influential collectors, published annually by the leading American art magazine since 1990.

Kim, president of the apparel manufacturer and exporter at global SAE-A Group, made headlines last year when he was named the winning bidder for modern abstractionist Kim Whanki’s luxurious blue dot diptych, “Universe 5-IV-71 #200.” came in front. 1971), at the 2019 Christie’s Hong Kong auction. The painting set a record for the most expensive Korean artwork ever auctioned, fetching HK$88 million (13.2 billion won).

The news coincides with the announcement of his company’s new gallery, S2A, located inside its headquarters in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Since its opening, the gallery has hosted exhibitions of works by Kim and the distinguished Japanese master Yayoi Kusama, among other prominent creators.

Suh Kyung-bae, president and CEO of cosmetics giant Amorepacific / Courtesy of Amorepacific

Suh, president and CEO of the country’s cosmetics company AmorePacific, is renowned for her collection of traditional and contemporary Korean art. His company operates the Amorepacific Museum of Art at its headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan district, an institution dedicated to the research and exhibition of the country’s art since its establishment in 1979.

This year, the museum hosted “Beyond Folding Screens 2”, a survey of 51 rare decorative folding screens produced between the late Joseon period (1397–1910) and the early modern era, as well as American conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner’s It is also Asia’s first retrospective exhibition. (1942-2021).

Other Korean entrepreneurs and art figures already listed in ArtNews’ Top 200 Collectors include the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee and his wife Hong Ra-hee, former director of the Leeum Museum of Art; Paradise Group Chairman Philip Jeon and his wife Choi Eun-jung, who heads the Paradise Culture Foundation; Arroyo Group Chairman Kim Chang-il; and Lee Hyun-suk, founder and president of Kukjae Gallery.

Source: www.koreatimes.co.kr