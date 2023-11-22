2 jailed Gambino mobsters to be released by Thanksgiving: ‘Younger generation of mafias aren’t killing people,’ judge says

Two alleged members of the Gambino crime family were granted bond in time for Thanksgiving by a Brooklyn judge who said the current generation of mobsters is not as violent as their predecessors.

“You know, in the past we used to release murderers on bail,” Brooklyn federal court Judge Frederick Block said Tuesday at a hearing for Diego “Danny” Tantillo and Angelo “Fifi” Gradillon, the Daily News reported. ”

“In this particular case we don’t have anything close to that. Fortunately, I think the younger generation of mafias are not killing people these days,” the 89-year-old judge said while agreeing to release the couple on bond.

Tantillo, 48, and Gradillon, 57, were among ten alleged mobsters charged earlier this month in a violent bid to take over the Big Apple’s garbage collection and demolition businesses.

Both the prosecution and defense reportedly agreed to a bond of $5 million for Tantillo and $1 million for Gradillon.

“We have to have a human aspect,” Judge Block said. “We are going to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday. Maybe I should try letting them out tomorrow.

Tantillo and Gradillon, pictured together, were granted bond in time for Thanksgiving by a Brooklyn judge, who said the current generation of mobsters is not as violent as their predecessors. USAO

He also asked why the two should remain behind bars while other members of the alleged scheme were released on bond, the newspaper reported.

Tantillo, of Freehold, New Jersey, is accused of extorting money from the owners of a carting business and a demolition company. Gradillon, of Staten Island, allegedly obtained a job at a construction company under cover of fraud as part of a racketeering conspiracy, prosecutors said.

“I’m very familiar with the character of the Mafia,” said Block, who sentenced late Gambino boss Peter Gotti in a 2004 extortion and money laundering case, the Daily News reported.

“We have to have a human aspect,” Judge Block said. “We are going to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday. Maybe I should try letting them out tomorrow.” Paul Martinka/Photographer

“I don’t see where this thing raises alarm bells for me.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Rodin reportedly argued that Tantillo and Gradillon were part of a conspiracy that prepared to use violence, but Tantillo’s attorney Andrew Weinstein pushed back on that.

He said, “Basically, the gist of the government’s argument is that when a defendant is charged with crimes of violence, and then they use the word mafia, it’s game over.”

Tantillo and Gradillon were among ten alleged mobsters charged earlier this month in a violent bid to take over the Big Apple’s garbage pickup and demolition businesses. Gregory P. Mango

Prosecutors previously said Tantillo allegedly helped attack a demolition company dispatcher with a hammer, leaving the victim bleeding. He was also part of a plot to allegedly threaten a carting company owner with a bat and set fire to the stairs of the owner’s home, the feds said.

Both the prosecution and defense reportedly agreed to a bond of $5 million for Tantillo and $1 million for Gradillon.

Source: www.bing.com