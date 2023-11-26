2 huge penny stocks that turned £20k into over £1m in 20 years!

Image Source: Getty Images

It’s easy to understand the allure of penny stocks. With an initial market capitalization of less than £100 million, they have the potential to grow huge and make huge returns.

Of course, potential is one thing and reality is another. Most penny stocks struggle to generate any value.

However, the following two stocks have created extraordinary value by turning £20k into at least £1m in 20 years.

goods owner

first of all we have 4imprint group (LSE:FOUR). The stock has gone from 83p to 4,375p in 20 years. That’s an increase of 5,171% which would turn £20k into over £1 million!

However, the total return will actually be higher due to the multiple dividends.

FTSE 250 The firm sells customized products such as drinkware, stationery and T-shirts in North America, the UK and Ireland. This niche online marketplace has become big business.

In 2006, the firm recorded sales of £119m, generating pre-tax profits of £7.7m. This year, group revenue is expected to be just over $1.3 billion, with pre-tax profit of at least $130 million.

However, in early November, shares fell after the firm warned of slowing demand. This weakness could continue if cash-strapped businesses consider promotional merchandise as non-essential.

In the long term, however, I am optimistic. This is because despite being one of the largest distributors of such items in the US, 4imprint’s market share is still low. This leaves a large addressable target market.

Additionally, the balance sheet is healthy, there is no debt and the management team is excellent. So, one of my New Year’s resolutions is to become a shareholder.

king of trainers

Next, we have JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD), which has gone from a penny stock to £7.7bn FTSE 100 Member.

In November 2003, the share price (adjusted for stock splits) was 1.7p. Today, it is 148p, representing an incredible 8,605% increase.

This means a £20k investment 20 years ago would be worth more than £1.7m today. Again, this doesn’t include dividends, which would have added thousands of pounds on top of that.

The company has boomed as athleisure has become the default way to dress for the younger generation. Not just in the gym, but also when they are socializing, traveling and even working. Old footage of formally dressed people on British streets reminds us that this was not always the case.

The purpose of the Jedi is “To become the leading global sports fashion powerhouse, And it has made considerable progress toward this goal, as seen in its rapid growth.

However the important point here is that this growth has been very profitable. In fact, this year (FY2024) the sportswear firm is expected to generate pre-tax profit of £1 billion for the first time.

The key to this development has been its deep connection Nike, whose Air Force 1 range accounts for between 10% and 20% of JD’s annual footwear sales. Obviously, any rift in that valuable partnership would become a serious issue for the company.

Today, unlike a brand new pair of Air Force trainers, stocks are extremely cheap. They trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just nine for the 2024 calendar year.

Honestly, I find that incredible value, and I’d be surprised if I wasn’t a shareholder a long time ago.

Ben McPoland holds positions at Nike. The Motley Fool UK recommends Nike. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

