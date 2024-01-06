2 hot stocks to buy and hold until you retire

Picking today’s popular stocks and expecting them to grow rapidly is not a particularly reliable way to build real wealth for a secure retirement.

But choose well, and you can go a long way toward achieving that goal — especially if your choices are companies with past performance and strong future prospects.

Two such equities worth considering are Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and equinox (NASDAQ: EQIX). Both of them are undisputed leaders in their industries notable for their growth path. Prologis is the largest owner of logistics space on the planet and Equinix operates data centers globally.

They are also both real estate investment trusts (REITs), notable for their stability and dividend income. Tax law requires REITs to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. Invest in them and you can either choose to use that cash as flow or reinvest it and see the total returns increase.

Looking back and forward, let’s say 15 years.

Retirement plans are as diverse as the people who make them. For this example, let’s say you’re 50 and have about 15 years left. So let’s look back 15 years, which will take us into the depths of the Great Recession.

Here’s how Prologis, Equinix, and Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETFA benchmark exchange-traded fund’s performance since January 2009, showing how much a $1,000 investment would be worth now if dividends were reinvested (total return) and if not (value appreciation).

PLD Total Return Level Chart

Now, here’s a look at each of these industry leaders and a thought or two as to why they may continue to be outperformers.

Prologis is a titan of e-commerce fulfillment

Prologis claims it sees the equivalent of approximately 3% of the world’s GDP flow through its facilities, using approximately 1.2 billion feet of logistics space to serve more than 6,700 customers in 19 countries around the world. goes.

Prologis adds value to its vast warehouse space by providing tenants with turnkey, integrated solutions that leverage advanced technologies in material management. There is a lot going on beyond those facilities. Prologis now claims to be the second largest onsite producer of solar energy in the US

Prologis tenants – led by mega-shippers like Amazon And FedEx, – Vacancy rates for this industrial REIT can be expected to remain at or near record lows as global e-commerce revenues continue to grow at an estimated annual rate of 8% for the next several years.

Equinix helps create growing cloud

Like Prologis in the physical realm of cardboard and forklifts, Equinix holds a dominant position in the virtual world of the digital economy, with a network of approximately 250 connected sites on six continents.

Cloud computing giants like Alphabet, MicrosoftAnd zoom are among more than 10,000 customers who rely on Equinix to store their data and keep it running.

With the ever-increasing need for data storage and interconnectivity, Equinix’s strategic position in multiple markets around the world, combined with its proven ability to scale and innovate, positions this REIT for continued relevance and growth.

pld chart

Rallying toward retirement with the rest of them

Sure, the broader market is bullish right now, but both of these trusts have become even hotter over the past few months, as shown in the chart above.

Both have consistently increased their dividends, including 10 consecutive years of pay increases for Prologis and eight years for Equinix. (They are currently yielding 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively.)

Past performance, whether in the short or long term, is no guarantee of future results. But it appears that Prologis and Equinix have the products, services, savvy and ability to remain dominant in their fields for years to come, making them great buy-and-hold stocks for retirement portfolios.

Should you invest $1,000 in Prologis now?

Before buying stock in Prologis, consider this:

Motley Fool Stock Advisor The analyst team has just identified what they believe 10 best stocks For investors to buy now… and Prologis wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could deliver tremendous returns in the coming years.

stock advisor Provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks every month. stock advisor The service has more than tripled the returns of the S&P 500 since 2002*.

View 10 Stocks

*Stock Advisor returns are as of December 18, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Rapoport has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Equinix, FedEx, Microsoft, Prologis, Vanguard S&P 500 ETFs, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire Originally published by The Motley Fool

Source