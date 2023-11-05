Image Source: Getty Images

in FTSE 100 At current prices both the shares look quite cheap. But I think their low valuations reflect the huge risk they continue to pose to investors.

That’s why I think they could be a scary show for investors next year.

International Consolidated Airlines

owner of british airways International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) has been boosted by the continued improvement in civil aviation traffic since the end of the COVID-19 lockdown.

And, what is encouraging for the company is that the news from the commercial airline sector continues to impress. Air France-KLM It announced this week that its own passenger numbers grew 7.6% during the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Flyer’s load factor also continued to increase and reached almost 90% between July and September.

It follows IAG’s own forecast-beating trading statements in recent weeks. Revenue increased 33.3% between July and September as passenger numbers increased 26% year on year. This resulted in a record pre-tax profit of €2.6 billion in the third quarter.

But I’m still not tempted to add the company’s shares to my portfolio. High inflation and economic unrest across Europe and North America, and a slow economic recovery in China, have all impacted air travel in 2024.

This scenario is particularly worrying given the large amount of debt on IAG’s balance sheet. As of September it owed €17.2 billion.

As if that wasn’t enough danger, IAG also faces a potential explosion in fuel costs as conflict escalates in the Middle East. In recent days the World Bank warned that the price of crude oil could rise above $150 per barrel (from about $90 today) as the Israel-Hamas war escalates.

These factors have led to a sharp decline in IAG’s share price since the summer. In my opinion, there is a good chance that the decline will continue in 2024. Despite the company’s low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.1x, I’m happy to steer clear.

Berkley Group Holdings

Many homebuilders like this berkeley group (LSE:BKG) also appears to offer attractive value for money. It trades on a P/E ratio of 11.3x, just below the FTSE 100 Operator Index average. And it offers a healthy 5% dividend yield. But, like IAG, I think this UK stock could be another potential value trap.

Such residential construction companies are facing significant turmoil as homebuyer activity has weakened. High interest rates are reducing buyer affordability, and worryingly the Bank of England has said it will “remain above normal levels for.extended” Duration.

The continued slowdown in economic growth and rising unemployment are also impacting demand for new homes.

Of concern for Berkeley is that home buying is particularly weak in its strongholds London and the south-east. This explains why the value of its own underlying private sales reservations dropped 35% year-on-year between July and August.

I believe the long-term outlook for such builders remains optimistic. As the UK population grows, demand for new homes should increase, exacerbating an already large property shortage. But the threat of losing profits in the interim means I plan to avoid this part of the UK like the plague.

