2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever The Motley Fool

It’s always thrilling to find a spring-loaded stock for quick profits. I can’t promise exactly when, but the bottom line is that this stock is undervalued for all the wrong reasons and it’s ready to go as soon as market makers realize what they’re losing. You know?

But some of these potential bounces may be short-lived. Perhaps that magical growth catalyst is a one-time event, never to be repeated, that will leave no lasting benefits for the target company. And it’s not easy to tell the best time to sell these gadfly rocket ships. Miss the peak by a day or two, and your coveted winnings could vanish before you can cash in the winning chips. It’s largely impossible to top a temporary spike – just ask master investor Warren Buffett.

So what I really want to find on my daily trek through Wall Street is a stock that looks poised to deliver strong value gains – with staying power over the long term. I don’t even care whether the next big jump is coming next week or two years from now, as long as I’m reasonably confident that the value of shares should increase over time.

In my view, the perfect stock is a company in the early days of an unstoppable growth story, and pricing market makers insisting that it won’t work. As a result, in this case the stock under my microscope would deserve a much higher price as the growth story unfolds.

if you bought Netflix (NFLX 0.47%) Stock In the low-priced paradise of the Qwikster debacle in 2011, you’re speaking my language. The Netflix shares I added in October of that year have gained 3,850% year to date, and I never doubted the long-term outcome. Switching business focus from DVD mailers to digital video streams was the right idea, even if the change was made at the mercy of a newborn moose on black ice.

I wouldn’t have dared to bet on all of Netflix at the time — and would never recommend it, but it was a no-brainer to add a few more shares of the entertainment leader to a diversified portfolio.

So let me show you two of the best buys in today’s market based on an analysis of undervalued growth stocks that offer tremendous long-term value for shareholders. Like Netflix in 2011, they see me as the juggernaut of the future with low stock prices today. Buy them now, keep them forever and watch your wealth grow over time. that’s the idea.

Amazon

Essentially the first name on my list of eternal evolution stories Amazon.Com (AMZN 1.73%). The e-commerce and cloud computing giant needs no introduction. I’m sure you’ve heard before that management always wants to run the company as if it’s “day one” as with a brand new start-up.

This attitude is reflected in Amazon’s business results. Sales increased to $281 billion in fiscal year 2019. Why stop there? Today, Amazon’s revenue over the last four quarters is $554 billion. That’s an increase of 97% in less than four years.

And like a hungry little start-up, Amazon is happy to invest in growth-enhancing ideas, even if it results in soft or negative profits in the short term. Unadjusted earnings and free cash flow were printed in red ink last year as Amazon invested billions of dollars in its one-day shipping network and Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform. Just another year in the history of a company that has always prioritized customer experience at any cost.

“We realize we exist to make customers’ lives better and easier every day, and want to do that continually,” CEO Andy Jassy said in last year’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “And focusing on customer experiences will always be a top priority for us.”

That’s exactly what I want to hear from leaders of trillion-dollar companies. Push that pedal to the metal until you eliminate the opportunity to move forward. Still, I’d like to see the company make a sharp left turn into a big long-term opportunity rather than settle for slow growth and a generous dividend. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Netflix did exactly the same thing in 2011.

And of course, that forward-looking plan isn’t always popular among Wall Street market makers. Amazon shares are up a solid 79% year-to-date, but the stock is still down 21% from its all-time high in summer 2021. If you pick up some Amazon shares at this comfortable price point, I expect that investment to serve you well for decades to come.

bake

With giant Amazon, there is bake (TOST -2.32%), a disruptive challenger in the restaurant tech space.

Currently trading at 2.5x sales and down 6.6% year-to-date, Toast’s market value belies its potential. It’s not just a blip on the radar. Toast is changing the way restaurants operate, from point of sale to payroll.

And the company isn’t afraid to try some unique tactics. For example, Toast recently added some artificial intelligence (AI) smarts to its services by adding a voice-controlled assistant. AI-powered tools sound Hound (SOUN -2.21% ) may take orders over the phone or at the drive-thru window, help restaurant staff manage their tables and tickets, and answer customer questions about the menu.

Toast is heart-wrenching. Its point-of-sales hardware is sold at a loss to inspire strong sales and unwavering customer loyalty. Adding some AI brains to the system is a natural step and is what sets this company apart from bigger and richer rivals block (sq.-0.74%). The stock may be down right now, but its innovative platform suggests it is a long-term play waiting to be recognized.

This makes Toast another great growth stock to buy now and hold forever.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anders Bylund has positions at Amazon and Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions at and recommends Amazon, Block, and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com