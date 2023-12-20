2 Growth Stocks Down 67% and 91% That Are Great Buys for December The Motley Fool

Driven by market-shifting trends, including the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), 2023 is set to be a great year for growth stocks. Explosive profits for companies including NVIDIA, MicrosoftAnd Apple helped advance S&P 500 The index is up about 24% in this year’s trading. Meanwhile, even more growth-oriented nasdaq composite The index has increased 43% across the region.

Of course, the explosive gains in growth stocks this year should also be seen in the context of a bigger selloff in 2022. And while some big tech companies have bounced back to hit new valuation highs this year, the market-shaping recovery has been unevenly distributed. Some great companies with explosive potential are still trading at big discounts to previous highs, and investors still have plenty of opportunities to deploy capital.

If you’re looking for top growth stocks that are still trading at levels that leave room for explosive returns, read on to see what two Motley Fool contributors believe you should own in 2023. These shares should be bought before the calendar.

This beaten-down growth stock could rise

Keith Noonan: Roblox (RBLX0.54%) is a leading online social entertainment platform. While the company’s service is often thought of as a video game platform, it actually hosts an incredible array of games and social experiences. In modern terms, Roblox is better described as a metaverse – and it is one of the most successful attempts ever at creating a thriving online virtual world.

But while Roblox’s long-term growth path and recent business performance have been quite impressive, the company’s stock performance has been described as volatile at best. When the company went public in March 2021, it was still seeing high levels of engagement related to social-distancing policies stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Reserve had also not yet begun its accelerated program of interest rate increases to combat inflation, and market appetite for growth stocks was still relatively high.

In 2022, business and market conditions changed rapidly and Roblox was crushed. The company went through a period in which engagement and sales growth were hampered by the easing of pandemic-related conditions, and investors quickly fell out of love with the stock.

But even though the business has bounced back to set new engagement records and record strong sales and booking growth, the market on Roblox remained cool. With the company’s share price still down 67% from its all-time high, I think investors can score a win by taking advantage of the disparity between the metaverse leader’s stock move and its recent business performance and long-term growth potential.

With third quarter revenue increasing 38% year over year to $713.2 million, concerns about Roblox being a flash in the pan can be safely dismissed. What’s even better is that the company is still in the early stages of rolling out its digital advertising and generative artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Roblox still has massive growth opportunities, and investors could stand to win by taking a position in the stock while it is still well below its previous peak.

Fiverr is selling cheap due to fear of Artificial Intelligence.

Parkway Tatevosyan: Fiver International(FVRR 0.25%) The stock price is down 91% from its high water level in 2021. While the company is facing some challenges, particularly the impact of AI on its business, I think the selloff is overdone. Meanwhile, Fiverr continues to demonstrate excellent revenue growth and is making progress on profitability.

In fact, from 2017 to 2022, Fiverr’s revenue is projected to grow from $52 million to $337 million. The company operates a platform that brings together buyers and sellers of services. For example, someone who wants to hire someone to create YouTube thumbnails can find plenty of options on the Fiverr platform.

For its services, Fiverr charges a fee from every transaction that occurs on its platform. This has proven to be a scalable business model, as Fiverr’s operating income grew from negative $8 million to negative $2 million from the June-ending quarter in 2021 to the September-ending quarter in 2023.

The business model is built to scale efficiently, as Fiverr does not require large capital investments to scale the business. The primary driver for growth will be Fiverr continuing to build out its ecosystem, which will attract more buyers and sellers to sign up.

Fiverr stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12, which is a relatively cheap valuation for a company with its growth characteristics. Of course, there is a reason for the discount.

AI threatens to replace some of the services offered on the Fiverr platform. Instead of hiring someone on Fiverr to complete a service, businesses can use AI to complete the task. This may be true to some level, but I think there is an excessive reaction to risk, and Fiverr could be an excellent growth stock to buy for long-term investors.

Source: www.fool.com