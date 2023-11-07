2 great stocks worth buying without any hesitation. The Motley Fool

While the phrase “monster stock” may typically make investors think Tesla, Appleor similar giants, the two businesses discussed in this article are secretly demonic.

First, the consumer health juggernaut kenview (KVUE -0.10%) produces and markets seven No. 1 global brands. And less than a year after its spinoff from a bona fide monster stock, johnson and johnsonIts dividend yield has increased to 4.2%.

During this, racemade (RMD 0.70%), the leader in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, has delivered a whopping 24,000% return since its initial public offering (IPO) in 1995.

Currently selling about 33% to 44% below their 52-week highs, these two monster stocks have the potential to be phenomenal buys at their current prices. Let us know a little more about these two stocks.

1. Kenview: Down 33% from 52-week high

Home to seven No. 1 global brands – Tylenol, Nicorette, Zyrtec, Neutrogena, Listerine, Johnson’s and Band-Aid – Kenview operates in 165 countries. Through its three diverse business segments – self-care, skin health and beauty, and essential health – it is the largest publicly traded consumer health company. Another indicator of its business diversification is that Kenview generates a roughly 50-50 split between North American and international sales.

Diversification helps Kenview maintain a stable business, but it’s unlikely to be deemed a growth stock. Sales rose 3% year over year in the most recent quarter amid a slowdown in China and ongoing supply chain issues. These numbers moved in coordination with the broader consumer health industry. The industry is projected to grow between 7% and 9% annually through 2030. It’s not high-flying growth, but it is undeniably steady growth.

Making matters worse, Kenview is in the early stages of a lawsuit alleging that its Tylenol pain reliever has caused neurological disorders in children whose mothers used the drug during pregnancy. Although the implications of this lawsuit could be large, it is worth noting that the Food and Drug Administration (and most health organizations) have monitored Tylenol for years and consider it one of the safest painkillers approved for expectant mothers. Is.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys will have a difficult task establishing a link between Tylenol and neurological disorders—which would be the first finding of its kind in connection with Tylenol. The next step in the lawsuit is scheduled for December, so current and potential Kenview investors should keep an eye on further developments, as a negative verdict will increase the risk of losing their Kenview investment.

While lawsuit concerns may have contributed to the recent stock price decline, there are at least three other reasons Kenview is an exciting investment today:

Massive Free Cash Flow (FCF) Generation: Kenview generated more than $2.5 billion of free cash flow last year, giving it a strong FCF margin of 16%. This incredible profitability highlights the power that the company’s megabrands continue to provide. Healthy 4.2% yield: With strong FCF generation (despite the share price falling), Kenview currently pays a dividend yield of 4.2%. The payout ratio needed to support the dividend is a very manageable 61%, which implies safety and suggests there is ample room for continued growth in the dividend. A discounted valuation: With a market capitalization (the total value of the company) of $36 billion, Kenview trades at just 14 times FCF. Even if we use the company’s enterprise value, which includes Kenview’s $7 billion of net debt, it still trades at just 17x FCF. with S&P 500 The “Consumer Non-Cyclical” sector is selling at 36x FCF, showing a deep discount to Kenview’s stable operations.

Down 33% from its 52-week high and continuing a downward trend since its IPO, Kenview’s stock may finally have reached a tipping point for investors. Thanks to its hefty dividend yield, wide geographic presence and multiple No. 1 brands, Kenview looks like a great buy at today’s tight valuation — especially should it get a positive verdict in its upcoming Tylenol lawsuit.

2. ResMed: Down 44% from 52-week high

Rapidly rising to become the global leader in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) systems, ResMed has delivered total returns of 24,000% since 1995, making it one of the most successful companies of the last three decades. ResMed’s CPAP devices could potentially help people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular diseases that affect respiration, and insomnia. Globally, the number of people suffering from these types of problems is estimated to be more than 2 billion. ResMed’s devices have helped more than 135 million people in the last year, which suggests there are potentially millions of additional people still in need of ResMed’s help.

ResMed managed to grow sales by 16% year over year (and 21% over the last year) in its most recent quarter. But those solid growth numbers weren’t enough to convince the market to keep the share price high lately.

Some investors are concerned that the rise of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide 1) drugs used to treat obesity will reduce the potential market for ResMed’s products. About 77% of people classified as obese also suffer from sleep apnea at some level. Studies also show that weight loss improves/reduces sleep apnea. The increased use of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovi or Ozempic could potentially reduce the number of millions of people suffering from sleep apnea. How much impact these potential new drugs will actually have on sales remains to be seen, but obesity drugs are unlikely to destroy ResMed’s business.

ResMed CEO Michael Farrell said his company is already tracking thousands of patients who are using both GLP-1s and CPAP systems, and ResMed has yet to see any decline in use of the company’s devices. Is. In fact, Farrell said he believes the company could get a temporary boost from GLP-1 drugs:

[W]I really believe in the idea that you can come into the health care system, someone who is perhaps obese, or morbidly obese, potentially avoiding the health care system, the primary care system. People with BMI of 30, 32, 35 are highly avoided. And so we believe this will bring more patients. We’re seeing this with a lot of our patient flow.

Although it may take years for the weight loss drugs to have an effect, and we will have to wait to see how strong this effect is on ResMed’s operation, early signs are that it is working well. Now valued at 24 times earnings – its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio since 2016 – ResMed trades at a steep discount to its historical average, as the market waits to see what happens. what happens.

On top of this more reasonable valuation, ResMed’s current 1.3% dividend yield is its highest since 2018, and the dividend only makes up 27% of net income. This leaves a long way for dividend growth as the company builds on its 10 consecutive years of payout increases.

Early indications are that ResMed’s leadership position in the CPAP industry and importance to the world is as strong as ever. Trading at this low valuation, the stock is a perfect option to buy today.

