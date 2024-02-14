2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now The Motley Fool

If you can find strong companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, you can make a fortune in the stock market. To further the search for these wealth builders, here are two specific businesses that are poised to deliver good returns to their shareholders in the years to come.

1. Meta Platform

After a hard stretch, meta platform (META -1.87%) is back to its winning ways. The advertising market is improving, and the social media king is riding a wave of huge profits.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered the 2023 meta to be “the year of efficiency”. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram went through a painful process of reducing costs through job cuts and other much-needed cost-cutting initiatives. Those efforts are now bearing fruit. Meta’s sales are expected to grow 16% to $135 billion in 2023, while its net income will increase 69% to $39 billion.

What’s even better is that the company’s growth is accelerating. Fourth quarter revenue and net profit increased 25% and 201% year over year to $40 billion and $14 billion, respectively.

Meta’s aggressive investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is strengthening its ad-targeting capabilities. Additionally, its huge user base continues to expand. About 3.2 billion people use one of the company’s apps every day. This is 8% more than the previous year period.

In a sign of its growing profits, Meta said it will pay its first dividend. Its initial quarterly cash payout will be a relatively low $0.50 per share, but that is likely to grow rapidly along with the company’s earnings.

To further reward shareholders, Meta announced plans to repurchase an additional $50 billion worth of its stock. Buy shares today, and you can set yourself up to benefit from this AI-powered advertising leader’s huge new capital return program.

2. Nvidia

like meta, NVIDIA (NVDA -0.17%) is on a tremendous rise. The semiconductor juggernaut designs cutting-edge chips that power the most advanced AI applications, and business is booming.

prefer tech titans Microsoft And Tesla They are stocking up on Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) to run their AI models and related services in their cloud computing facilities. In turn, Nvidia’s data center revenue surged a staggering 279% year over year to $14.5 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 29.

Still, some investors are worried about increasing competition. Many of Nvidia’s major customers are developing their own chip designs. But the chip maker is facing this challenge boldly. Nvidia is reportedly providing custom chip design services to leading cloud computing, automotive, wireless and video game companies reuters, If it succeeds in attracting some of these big chip buyers, Nvidia could turn a potential threat into an opportunity. Analysts at investment bank Needham estimate the market for custom chips at about $30 billion.

Nvidia intends to compete aggressively in the growing market for chips that can run AI-powered apps directly on laptops and other mobile devices. The demand for so-called “native AI” may be very high; This is expected to fuel the expansion of the global personal computer market, which is projected to reach $250 billion by 2028, according to Statista.

With these attractive opportunities to boost its earnings growth in the coming years, Nvidia’s stock remains a solid buy today.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com