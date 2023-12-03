2 Great Growth Stocks Billionaires Should Keep Buying Before 2023 ends

After last year’s historic recession, 2023 has been a very different beast. The major stock market indexes have each gained more than 20% from their bear market lows, boosted by a slowdown in inflation and expectations the Federal Reserve Bank will raise interest rates. Ultimately, only 5% below its previous all-time high S&P 500 On the verge of checking the final box signaling the arrival of the next bull market. Improving macroeconomic conditions have fired up investors, who are moving from the sidelines to participate in the recovery.

Some of the world’s most successful hedge fund billionaires don’t want to be left out in the cold, so they’re sharpening their pencils, considering the upside potential of growth stocks, and looking to profit from the recovery. Here are two great growth stocks that billionaires are snapping up as 2023 approaches.

1. C Limited

Famed investor Chase Coleman is one of Wall Street’s original whiz kids. When he was 24, Coleman founded Tiger Global Management with seed money from his renowned mentor and hedge fund manager, Julian Robertson, Jr. From those humble beginnings, he turned an initial capital of $25 million into a hedge fund empire worth approximately $13.5 billion. In assets under management.

Coleman was named the Top Hedge Fund Manager of 2020, generating a return of 48%, which was 3 times the S&P 500’s return of 16%. Coleman established his credentials by making an early investment in Facebook (now meta platform, spotifyand LinkedIn, now owned by Microsoft (MSFT-1.16%). He is currently ranked by Forbes as the 496th richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion.

Coleman also bet heavily on global consumer internet company C Ltd (SE 3.48%). The company is one of the leading digital providers in Southeast Asia – which provided the inspiration for its name. It became a technology powerhouse, expanding from mobile games to e-commerce and digital payments and financial services. During the recession following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock was punished, losing up to 90% of its value.

This suggests that Tiger Global Management sees significant rebound potential for C Ltd. The fund significantly increased its stake during the third quarter, purchasing an additional 8.33 million shares, an increase of 247%. This brings its total stake to 11.7 million C Ltd shares, valued at about $430 million (as of Wednesday’s close), giving it a top 10 stake of about 4%.

After being taken to the jungle by investors, C Ltd’s management shifted its focus from uncontrolled revenue growth to profitability, and the company is starting to deliver on that promise. In the third quarter, revenue increased 5% year over year to $3.3 billion, while its loss narrowed 75% to $144 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, Sea Limited had total adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $35.3 million, down from a loss of $358 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also generated over $1.8 billion in operating cash flow, although it continues to invest heavily in its expansion.

Clearly, this is a game-changer, but management has made great progress toward profitability. Given its success so far and the company’s huge market opportunity, it is no surprise that Tiger Global Management is buying C Ltd outright.

2. Microsoft

Billionaire Jim Simmons is a mysterious figure on Wall Street. He founded Renaissance Technologies in 1982 on the then-novel idea that mathematics, piles of data and sophisticated algorithms could generate above-average investment returns. That simple notion marked the birth of quantitative investing, cementing Simons’ place in investing history and making him one of the most successful fund managers of all time.

Don’t take my word for it. The Medallion Fund – the secret fund that is only available to Renaissance employees – reportedly grew at a compound annual growth rate of 62% from 1988 to 2021 (the latest figures available), generating an annual return rate of 37%, even larger thereafter. Volume management fee charged. Forbes ranks Simmons as the 46th richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $30.7 billion. He has since stepped away from the day-to-day running of Renaissance Technologies, but his impact on the hedge fund is undeniable.

Renaissance already had a nominal investment in Microsoft, but it added a substantial stake in the third quarter, buying more than 1.1 million additional shares, increasing its stake to 2,569%. This brings its total holdings to 1.16 million Microsoft shares, worth about $439 million (as of Wednesday’s close), making it one of the fund’s top 20 holdings.

Since Renaissance Technologies uses complex mathematical formulas and models to analyze stocks and conduct automated trading, there is no way to know for sure what caused such large purchases. That said, Microsoft’s recent developments show that it has a long way to go.

One of the biggest opportunities for the company is the strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI). During the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending September 30, 2023), Microsoft’s Azure cloud revenue grew 29% year over year, with a 3 percentage point gain resulting from strong demand for AI and related services. Azure was the fastest-growing provider among the Big Three cloud infrastructure providers, surpassing both Amazon Web Services and Alphabetof Google Cloud, which grew cloud revenue by 12% and 22%, respectively. This shows that Microsoft is stealing market share from its competitors.

The recent release of Microsoft 365 AI Copilot is helping to extend those benefits. The company said it would charge $30 per user per month and suggested demand during its Early Access program was off the charts. evercore ISI’s Kirk Mattern believes AI will generate $100 billion of incremental revenue for Microsoft by 2027.

Given its growing cloud market share and rapid adoption of AI, even the quant-based systems used by Renaissance are adding to Microsoft stock’s fist.

