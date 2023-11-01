2 flight attendants sue United Airlines for discrimination on Dodgers charter flights

A United Airlines jetliner takes off from the runway of Denver International Airport in Denver on June 10, 2020. Two United Airlines flight attendants have filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging they were excluded from working charter flights for the Los Angeles Dodgers because of their race, age, religion and appearance.



David Zalubowski/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

Two longtime United Airlines flight attendants have filed a lawsuit against the company, saying they were excluded from working charter flights for the Los Angeles Dodgers because of their race, age, religion and appearance.

In a 22-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, two flight attendants — 50-year-old Dawn Todd and 44-year-old Darby Quezada — allege that United Airlines removed them from the crew of Dodgers charter flights, which are highly coveted. . And competitive positions for United flight attendants. The airline allegedly replaced them with flight attendants who “fit a specific visual image,” according to the lawsuit obtained by NPR.

Both flight attendants are seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount in damages.

Todd is black and Quezada is of Mexican, black and Jewish descent. Both women have been employed with United Airlines for more than 15 years. The couple say the airline chose attendants who were “young, white, female and predominantly blonde/blue-eyed,” the lawsuit says.

Additionally, the lawsuit argued that the airline’s white employees engaged in gross discriminatory behavior toward their minority counterparts on charter flights.

The lawsuit says both Todd and Quezada had spent more than a decade trying to get into the airline’s program that provided staff for the Dodgers’ flights.

Flight attendants who are selected for highly desired positions can earn double or sometimes even triple their salary for specific assignments, given the long flight time.

“Plaintiffs had the required experience and qualifications… but their requests were rejected because Plaintiffs were not white,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also says that United employees and management referred to Quezada and Todd as “maids” – in one instance of Quezada allegedly being called a maid because the group was told to “clean the bathrooms”. was required. She also claimed she was told to stop speaking Spanish with the Dodgers player (who was not identified) because “we’re in America.”

The lawsuit states that in addition to allegedly being referred to as a “flight maid,” Todd claimed United employees and management ignored and belittled her during meetings and flights, as well as being mean to her. Threatened to drop a tray of coffee and tea.

Todd, who spent more than 17 years with United Airlines, said he has experienced a “financial loss” since his demotion, as he had to adjust his schedule to make himself available for a random selection of charter flights. were instructed to clear – thus she missed the front. The compensation she will earn on regular United flights.

“This demotion is forcing Todd and other minority flight attendants to either lose compensation while waiting for ‘random’ selection or leave the program altogether,” the lawsuit said.

Sam Yebri, an attorney representing both Todd and Quezada, told NPR that major corporations in the US, such as United, are required to understand the seriousness of their actions when it comes to staffing decisions, regardless of the race, age and physical appearance of employees. Is required.

“United’s blatantly discriminatory staffing decisions allowed the cancer of racism and anti-Semitism to spread on the flights themselves,” Yebri said.

The lawsuit does not name the Los Angeles Dodgers as a defendant. A Dodgers spokesperson told NPR that the team does not comment on any pending litigation.

In a statement to NPR, United denied the validity of the claims in the lawsuit, saying that the company “fosters an environment of inclusion” and “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

“We believe this lawsuit is without merit and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves,” the airline said in its statement.

Accusations of discrimination at United Airlines are nothing new. The company was targeted in a 2020 lawsuit that claimed the airline discriminated against black and Jewish flight attendants for its athletic teams’ charter flights by requiring them to “fit a specific visual image”. Appointed with attendant.

The airline declined to comment USA Today on the lawsuit but told the newspaper in a statement that it was proud of its track record on “diversity, equality and inclusion.”

“…the flight attendants involved in our sports team charter program largely represent our overall flight attendant population with respect to age and race,” United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said. USA Today In 2020.

“Importantly, flight attendants’ eligibility to work on charter flights is based solely on performance and appearance and has nothing to do with age, race or gender,” he said.

Source: www.npr.org