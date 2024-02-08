2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2024 The Motley Fool

Choosing the right stocks for your portfolio takes time, patience and effort. You need to understand and identify your investment goals as well as life goals. For example, the plans you have for retirement may change over time, so you should know why you are investing and what you want to invest in.

You should understand the level of risk you are comfortable with and choose companies that you know well and are willing to hold in your portfolio for at least five years. You should also make sure you are investing cash in quality businesses that have sustainable competitive advantages and attractive financial positions, or are on a path to stable financial growth.

If you’re looking for explosive growth stocks to buy now and hold for the long term, here are two companies available as 2024 begins.

1. Apple

Apple (AAPL 0.06%) is a name that needs no introduction, and although growth rates may not be the same as several years ago given ongoing changes in discretionary consumer spending, this is a business that is growing across a wide range of Continues to pack a powerful punch. Of the market environment. Not only does the company control an incredible 25% share of the smartphone market – more than any other competitor – but it has also recorded another quarter of record business milestones.

By the first quarter of Apple’s fiscal year 2024, ending December 30, 2023, it had more than 2.2 billion active devices installed by customers worldwide. This figure represents a new record for the business. Apple’s net sales and profits in the first quarter were primarily driven by iPhone sales and a new sales milestone in the company’s services segment.

While Apple is known for its hardware devices — the latest addition being the recently launched Vision Pro headset that runs a whopping $3,500 — the company’s subscription-based services division is slowly but surely driving its overall growth. Is contributing more and more. That segment includes products like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, app purchases from the iTunes Store, and advertising revenue.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Apple reported net sales of nearly $120 billion, up 2% from a year earlier, and net income of $34 billion, up 13% year-over-year. Of the total net sales, $70 billion came from iPhone sales, while $23 billion was attributable to its services segment. In other words, those two segments combined accounted for more than three-quarters of Apple’s net sales in the three-month period.

Apple also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18, up 16% from a year earlier and a new company record. Additionally, the company has been an extremely reliable dividend payer over the years. Despite the stock yielding 1%, Apple has increased its payout by nearly 120% over the past decade.

Apple’s dominance in the smartphone market, its extensive collection of other market-leading hardware products, and the continued adoption of its asset-light subscription-based services are enabling strong performance on both the top and bottom lines. If you’re looking for a stock to buy, hold, and add to over the years, Apple seems like a no-brainer contender for your buy list.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (MELI 0.20%) may not be as familiar to some investors as companies would like Amazon, ShopifyOr Etsy, However, this e-commerce giant has an impressive lineup of businesses and the balance sheet to match. The company is the largest e-commerce entity and the most visited online marketplace in Latin America. MercadoLibre’s online platform habitually receives around half a billion visitors per month, and is responsible for more than a fifth of all retail sales in the region.

The Latin American e-commerce market has historically been very under-penetrated, largely due to varying degrees of technological connectivity across the region and troublesome logistics options. However, the sector is rapidly moving towards the advent of e-commerce.

The total addressable market opportunity is growing rapidly due to the explosive adoption of online retail and increased cross-border sales from merchants in the region. For example, a Morgan Stanley The study estimates that the Latin American e-commerce market will reach a valuation of $200 billion by 2025.

MercadoLibre doesn’t just operate the region’s top e-commerce platform. Other businesses include a leading fintech platform with a variety of offerings including credit card and consumer loan products, its own logistics network, advertising services and more. Mercado Pago, its payment processing platform, generates almost as many payments offline as it does online.

Years ago, MercadoLibre recognized that in a heavily cash-based society, many merchants in brick-and-mortar stores needed a more optimized way to process payments for customers. The company launched the mobile point-of-sale (POS) device almost a decade ago and business has boomed since that time.

In the most recent quarter, MercadoLibre recorded gross trading volume of more than $11 billion, a 60% increase from the previous year. Net revenues for the three-month period came in at just under $4 billion, up 70% from a year earlier. The company’s credit portfolio grew 23% year over year to $3.4 billion.

Meanwhile, online total payment volume reached $47 billion, while offline total payment volume reached $35 billion. Those two figures represent year-over-year increases of 121% and 145%, respectively. These numbers are unprecedented in any market environment, especially at a time where economic conditions are stressful globally.

Importantly, MercadoLibre is gaining greater control over the entire customer journey from purchase to delivery, with its logistics network handling 94.2% of deliveries in Q3 2023. Shares are up 50% from a year ago, but it’s not too late for investors who want to capitalize on its long-term potential.

