2 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Can Buy Now Before They Go Even Higher The Motley Fool

The adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is one of the most unmistakable trends in today’s scenario of technological advancement. With analysts estimating that by 2030, two out of every three cars sold globally will be EVs, there is serious investment potential in the industry.

But that doesn’t mean any EV company deserves a spot in your portfolio. When it comes to EV manufacturers, there are a lot of pretenders and few legitimate contenders. For investors who want to grab the best stocks the industry has to offer, now is the time to know why Tesla (TSLA 0.83%) and BYD (BYDDY 0.58%) are currently eligible candidates for consideration.

The reigning EV champion brings more to the table

Over the past decade, few other companies have pioneered the EV industry like Tesla. Its completeness of supply chain has helped Tesla become synonymous with EVs and the world’s most valuable automaker.

Tesla’s long-term valuation is easy to recognize from the EV angle. It produces more electric cars per year than any other company and continues to increase its capacity. With construction starting on a new factory in Mexico in 2024 and potential locations in Thailand and India, Tesla’s reach is becoming truly global.

Still, the most attractive long-term growth aspect of Tesla may be related to something other than EVs. Tesla’s historic success has helped it build tremendous financial strength that allows it to invest in research and development of new technologies, a luxury that other automakers cannot afford. With $26 billion in cash and equivalents, the company is busy refining cutting-edge technology like autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and its humanoid robot, Optimus.

Each of these efforts alone promises to generate significant revenue in the future, yet Tesla should benefit from all three. As a clear beneficiary of EV adoption, as well as its role in advancing technology that seems like it’s out of a sci-fi movie, few other companies have as much long-term potential as Tesla.

A serious challenger is gaining momentum

While Tesla has enjoyed a comfortable lead at the top of the EV industry, the gap is closing. Behind this is China’s leading auto manufacturer, BYD. Initially founded as a battery manufacturer in the 1990s, BYD has leveraged this expertise to solve the most challenging aspect of the EV supply chain.

The company boasts an impressive vertically integrated business model that manufactures almost all components, not just batteries, completely in-house. Add it all up, and it usually takes the average automaker about four years from start to finish, with BYD taking only 18 months. Not to mention, BYD can sell cars for as low as $11,000.

Over the past year, BYD’s total production has increased by more than 75%, profits have increased by nearly 142%, and margins are now better than Tesla’s. This kind of growth may be difficult to maintain, but by all accounts it looks like it will continue.

Building on its success in the highly competitive Chinese market, BYD is now focusing on expanding operations internationally. The company has already established a significant presence in several Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, India, Malaysia, Australia and Singapore, and is actively working on plans to strengthen its market position in the region.

Additionally, BYD is expanding into emerging markets by building new factories in Brazil and Thailand. The company also recently began delivery to Mexico as part of its broader focus on Latin America. With a diverse range of vehicles available at low prices, BYD is well-positioned for success in various markets around the world, a problem Tesla has not yet been able to fully solve.

While it’s true that Tesla has the edge in terms of technological advancements, don’t ignore BYD. With a business model that is nothing short of impressive and plans to strengthen its presence overseas, it’s hard not to see the potential for long-term success. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if BYD eventually emerges as the leading electric vehicle manufacturer one day.

