2 Discounted High-Dividend Stocks on My Christmas List!

Image Source: Getty Images

I’m looking to score some great bargains this Christmas FTSE 100 And FTSE 250, Here are two cut-price dividend stocks that could provide me with a healthy passive income in the new year.

Supermarket Income REIT

Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) has made progress in recent weeks. Its shares have surged on hopes that the Bank of England (BoE) has come to the end of its rate-hike cycle.

This improvement could continue into 2024, although hawkish comments from BOE policymakers on interest rates could equally drag the firm down. Yet I believe property stocks are an excellent buy for the tough year ahead.

This REIT provides supermarket space to the country’s largest grocers tesco And Sainsbury’s, Its tenants are also tied in on long-term contracts. In fact, its weighted average unexpired lease term (VALT) stood at an impressive 14 years as of September.

These qualities mean Supermarket Income REIT can expect rents to rise despite the UK economy struggling.

Additionally, the company’s tenancy contracts include inflation-linked rent increases. This gives the company additional scope to grow profits and continue paying large dividends to its shareholders.

The firm will get a whopping dividend of 7.6% for this financial year (till June 2024). And at 80.4p per share, it trades at a good discount to its net asset value (NAV) of around 97.7p. That kind of excellent all-round value is hard to ignore in my book.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind.

DS Smith

box maker DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) faces some uncertainty in the new year as the global economy struggles to pick up steam. If consumer spending remains within the fund it may well tolerate weak demand for its packaging.

The half year results this week show the pressure the company is under at the moment. It saw revenue and pre-tax profit fall by 18% and 15% respectively between May and October. Despite strong pricing, a 4.7% decline in like-for-like volumes compromised its performance.

However, green signs of recovery are emerging that could lift DS Smith shares higher in the coming months. The company said that “With destocking among our customers now largely over, we are seeing signs of recovery in volumes, with Q2 performance being better than Q1.,

DS Smith is a FTSE 100 share I have owned for years. I expect demand for sustainable packaging to grow strongly this decade as e-commerce continues to grow and environmental concerns increase. And this should increase profits continuously.

The company also has a strong balance sheet that it can use to make additional acquisitions to drive growth. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio as of October was only 1.7 times. It was twice less than its target.

Given its excellent all-round value, I’ll try to increase my stake at the next opportunity. The packaging giant trades at a P/E ratio of 9.1x for the financial year ending April 2024. It also pays a solid dividend yield of 5.7%.

Post 2 High-Dividend Stocks on My Christmas List! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Royston Wild holds positions in DS Smith. The Motley Fool UK recommends DS Smith, J Sainsbury PLC and Tesco PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com