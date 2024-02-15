2 defensemen the Maple Leafs should avoid trading at the deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs would like to acquire at the 2024 trade deadline. They have not lived up to expectations and are struggling to keep their playoff hopes alive as after a big win over the St. Louis Blues, they are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 62 points and the first Eastern Conference wild-card. Are occupying. place. As a team with high expectations for the postseason, it is no surprise that they have been linked with several players from recently rebuilding teams. They will certainly look to strengthen their lineup before the March 8 deadline, but there are some names that should be avoided.

Noah Hanifin and Matt Dumba are both pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) playing for teams that are in the playoff bubble. Hanifin plays for the Calgary Flames – who recently decided to move on from superstar forward Elias Lindholm and trade him to the Vancouver Canucks – proving they were willing to sell assets at the right price. Dumba plays for the Arizona Coyotes who have had unexpected success this season, but fell out of a playoff spot. With a 23-24-4 record, they are eight points out of the wild-card spot and appear to be slipping away from a postseason berth once again.

While the Maple Leafs will certainly be looking to upgrade their blue line before the deadline, there’s no reason for them to go after Dumba or Hanifin, but for different reasons. Dumba has a good contract, but he’s not the best defensive player, while the Flames’ asking price for Hanifin is expected to be very high, especially if the Lindholm trade is indicative of what they’re looking for. Will be.

matt dumba

Dumba is a 29-year-old right-shot defender from Regina, Saskatchewan who stands 6 feet tall, weighs 181 pounds, and was drafted by the Minnesota Wild 7th overall in the 1st round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In his junior career, Dumba played in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels and Portland Winterhawks. In his draft year, Dumba scored 20 goals and added 37 assists for 57 points through 69 games. He would return the following season where he scored 16 goals and added 26 assists for 42 points through 62 games, even earning three games in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he had no points, But he got his first taste of professional hockey. He was traded to the Winterhawks in the 2013–14 season and finished his season with them.

In parts of five seasons in the WHL, Dumba scored 59 goals and added 92 assists for 151 points through 225 games, a 0.67 points-per-game average. He quickly established himself as a solid offensive-minded defenseman, but was not able to find a strong defensive game at the NHL level. In 645 games in the NHL at the time of this writing, Dumba has scored 82 goals and added 160 assists for 242 points, a 0.38 points-per-game average.

In the player card above, we see that Dumba does not have a huge impact on the defensive side of the game. Between 2020 and 2023, he was not able to find any kind of solid defensive play and became a liability with the Wild, before they opted to let him walk as a UFA. He may be better in a third-pairing role with less ice time, but throughout his career he has proven that he is not the most ideal option. If he were available for less than $1 million and the Maple Leafs were interested, it would be a different story. However, he currently has a $3.9 million cap hit with the Coyotes, and that should be avoided at all costs.

Dumba doesn’t offer much from the Maple Leafs’ current defensive lineup. They will certainly be looking to upgrade defensively – especially with the risk of injuries in the postseason – but Dumba is not someone they should be willing to spend assets to bring in, even if the Coyotes are able to extend his contract. Be prepared to retain 50%. The remainder of the season.

noah hanifin

Hanifin is a more solid defender, but there’s a different reason why he should be avoided. He is a 27-year-old left-shot defender from Boston, Massachusetts who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 216 pounds. After a strong performance in the NCAA with Boston College he was drafted 5th overall in the 1st round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, where he scored five goals and added 18 assists for 23 points through 37 games. In his rookie season with the Hurricanes, Hanifin scored four goals and added 18 assists for 22 points through 79 games and immediately made an impact at both ends of the ice.

Hanifin has a $4.95 million cap hit that expires at the conclusion of this season, making it a very affordable contract for many teams. If the Lindholm deal is indicative of what the Flames are looking for in return for their pending free agents, the Maple Leafs may want to avoid it and look elsewhere. There’s no guarantee Hanifin will sign an extension with the Maple Leafs, so giving up three or more assets for them for a potential rental asset — which is what they got from the Canucks for Lindholm — doesn’t make sense.

Hopefully, the Maple Leafs will take the right steps and bring in some affordable upgrades. There will be a lot of players available before the deadline, so the Maple Leafs will need to be active in the trade market as soon as possible if they want any chance of outselling other teams for some players. If they play it right and take the right steps, they can try for their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

Source: www.yardbarker.com