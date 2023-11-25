November 26, 2023
2 dead, at least 99 sick after Salmonella outbreak tied to contaminated melons and cut fruits


The CDC shared a food safety alert on Friday, detailing the locations where the fruit was purchased

Two people have died and at least 99 have become ill in a salmonella outbreak linked to melons and cut fruits, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the public health agency shared a “food safety alert,” saying there were two deaths in Minnesota and cases of salmonella reported in 32 states overall.

Of at least 99 people who fell ill, 45 have been hospitalized, according to the CDC. Most illnesses were reported in Arizona, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

RELATED: CDC says at least 26 people in 11 US states sick in salmonella outbreak linked to turtles.

Eliza Novellaz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The outbreak has been linked to several fruit brands – notably whole melons with stickers saying "Malchita" or "Rudy" and marked with the numbers "4050" and "Product of Mexico/Product du Méxique"; Vineyard brand pre-cut melons were sold in Oklahoma between October 30 and November 10; and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products with best buy dates between October 27 and October 31 in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The recall also includes certain Freshness Guaranteed and Racetrack pre-cut melons sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, with best-by purchase dates of November 7 through November 12.

"Investigators are working to identify any additional melon products that may be contaminated," the CDC shared.

The first illness was reported on October 17, according to a chart from the CDC.

The CDC said, "The actual number of people sick in this outbreak is likely much higher than the reported numbers, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known diseases." "This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella. Additionally, recent illnesses may not yet be reported because it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak."

The CDC is urging businesses to "not sell or serve the recalled cantaloupes and products made from the recalled cantaloupes," and to "wash and sanitize items and surfaces."

who are infected with salmonella Experience symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Health officials in Canada are also investigating the outbreak, according to the CDC.

As previously reported, the CDC says Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the US each year.

Source

