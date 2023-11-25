2 dead, at least 99 sick after Salmonella outbreak tied to contaminated melons and cut fruits

The CDC shared a food safety alert on Friday, detailing the locations where the fruit was purchased

Two people have died and at least 99 have become ill in a salmonella outbreak linked to melons and cut fruits, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the public health agency shared a “food safety alert,” saying there were two deaths in Minnesota and cases of salmonella reported in 32 states overall.

Of at least 99 people who fell ill, 45 have been hospitalized, according to the CDC. Most illnesses were reported in Arizona, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

