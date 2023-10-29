Image Source: Getty Images

these cheap FTSE 100 In my opinion, income stocks are classic value traps. That’s why I plan to avoid them like the plague for the next month.

BP

BPThe BP (LSE:BP) share price has risen since the summer as oil prices have risen. Although there is potential for more volatility as the Middle East crisis continues, the fossil fuel major may remain bullish as supply concerns persist.

Brent prices were already higher as OPEC+ countries kept production curbs and US inventories continued to decline.

So why are BP shares trading so cheap? Today they change hands at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.1x. The 4.3% dividend yield also makes it like a top-value stock to buy.

The uncertain outlook for the global economy due to rising interest rates is one reason for the company’s low valuation. But this is not the main reason why I am avoiding this stock today. I am appalled by the threat posed by the development of renewable energy and alternative fuels.

A report last week from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows the scale of the challenge. The body predicted that “We’re on track to see all fossil fuels peak before 2030“While its executive director Fatih Birol said that “The transition to clean energy is happening around the world and it is unstoppable,

BP has invested in clean technologies like wind power as well as alternative fuels including hydrogen, which bodes well for the future. But they currently make up a fraction of the energy giant’s overall profits.

And with spending on its low-carbon unit only 7% of capex in the first half, I think that creates a lot of long-term risk.

natwest group

Financial products such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and credit cards are essential in any well-functioning modern economy. It provides like retail banks natwest group (LSE:NWG) with a steady stream of earnings.

In turn, this makes them attractive dividend stocks for many investors. Indeed, City analysts expect dividends here to be ahead of the broader average of UK shares.

However, in my book this blue-chip stock should be avoided due to the scale of the difficulties facing the British economy. It is not as if broad credit demand could be halved in tough times. This is because loan losses may also increase as people struggle to make ends meet.

Fellow FTSE 100 bank demonstrated this well barclays Last week. It added charges of £433m in Q3, up 14% year on year, taking the total since January 1 to £1.3bn.

NatWest has not been hit as hard by the debt allegations. It was reported to be worth £223m in the first nine months of 2023, so that’s good news. But as interest rates continue to rise and Britain slips into recession, the number of bad loans is likely to remain uncomfortably high.

Different HSBC And santander – Both are important emerging market players – NatWest cannot look to overseas regions to compensate for domestic problems. This also risks limiting profit (and thus dividend) growth in the long run.

So I am not impressed by the bank’s low Forward P/E ratio of 4.7x and 8.5% dividend yield. I would love to buy other cheap UK shares today.

The post 2 Cheap FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks I Won’t Touch in November from Bargepole! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

