in FTSE 100 And FTSE 250 Growth stocks are currently trading at extremely low levels. That’s why I would like to add them to my stock portfolio at the next opportunity.

Babcock International Group

increasing defense spending means Babcock International(LSE:BAB) earnings are forecast to grow 111% this financial year (to March 2024). This means the company trades at a very low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.9 times.

The business – which provides engineering and training services to air forces, navies and armies around the world – enjoyed organic revenue growth of 18% in the first half. Meanwhile, underlying operating profit was better than expected at £154.4 million. This was also up 27% year on year.

In recent years, arms expenditure has increased significantly due to deteriorating geopolitical stability. With the Ukraine war continuing, tensions rising in the Middle East and fears over Chinese expansionism rising, demand from Babcock’s key customers is also expected to grow strongly.

Just last month the company signed a £750m infrastructure contract with the Ministry of Defense to help maintain the UK’s submarine fleet. The FTSE 250 firm also has operations in Australia, Canada, France and South Africa. It has a wider footprint which helps reduce risk.

The downside is that the growing importance of ethical, social and governance (ESG) credentials among investors poses a threat to the long-term share prices of defense companies. For example, last month, aviva Warned that it would begin phasing out investments in arms manufacturers.

Yet on balance, I still believe that the potential benefits of owning Babcock shares outweigh this risk. And especially at the current extremely affordable prices.

Coca-Cola HBC

soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (LSE:CCH) is also expected to post strong earnings growth in the near term. The bottom line is estimated at 71% for 2023 by Citi analysts. And a growth of 9% is projected for the next year.

These bright forecasts show how strong demand remains across its broad portfolio of beverages even during challenging times. The company can afford to increase prices of its winning brands Coca-Cola, Demon And Fanta Without suffering any major loss of volume.

Organic revenue grew 15.3% more last quarter. This was a period when sales were driven by increased demand for its energy drinks. Demon and including coffee drinks costa, The company actually raised its full-year earnings forecast over the summer due to strong trading.

Today the company’s shares trade at a forward P/E ratio of 12 times. I think it is a profitable deal given its excellent growth prospects.

Indeed, Coca-Cola HBC’s decision in recent days to launch a €400m, two-year share buyback program underlines its strong profit outlook. This year the company has raised its target for annual organic revenue growth to the range of 6% to 7% from 2023 onwards.

I already have this Footsie stock in my portfolio. And despite the threat posed by intense competition in its markets, I am considering increasing my stake in the new year.

