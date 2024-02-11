2 Cheap Basement Stocks to Buy Now and Keep Forever

Stock markets across various sectors have been experiencing volatility for the past few years. Even though shares have surged significantly in recent months – the S&P 500 Trading up nearly 20% from the same time last year – some stocks are benefiting from this surge more than others.

There are a number of stocks that have been affected by negative investor sentiment, but may provide an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Here are two names you should consider when adding more stocks to your portfolio this month.

1. Pfizer

Pfizer (PFE -0.04%) was one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies long before the pandemic hit. The healthcare giant may not be reporting the same amazing levels of growth it did a few years ago, and investor pessimism has driven share prices down 40% over the past year alone. But it could be a significant mistake to assess that the company’s best days are behind it.

Pfizer’s growth has certainly slowed a few years ago, but it has made great use of the unprecedented billions in revenue it earned from its COVID-19 products and deals. That cash has been used to fuel a series of acquisitions, business deals and product development. The company expects the new products it is launching as a result of these efforts – seven of which in 2023 alone – will be a key factor in its goal of bringing non-COVID revenue from $70 billion to $84 billion. billion annually by 2030.

Pfizer has a long way to go to achieve its 2030 goal. The company is also hoping to bring in an additional $25 billion in revenue from trading deals by 2030, while current cost-cutting efforts are expected to reduce outlays by about $4 billion annually by the end of this year. Pfizer’s acquisition of Seegen, which closed last year, not only significantly boosted its oncology portfolio but is also expected to add $10 billion in total revenue by the beginning of the next decade thanks to eight potential blockbuster products.

By 2023, Pfizer projects revenues of $59 billion and net income of $2 billion. Both of those figures were down significantly year over year, but excluding COVID-19 products, revenue actually grew 7% operationally from 2022. And if you compare that revenue figure to four years ago in 2019, it represents a 13% increase on a four-year growth basis.

Pfizer is also a loyal dividend payer with a current yield of over 6%. There’s still a lot to like in this stock for investors, and those with a long-term buy-and-hold perspective may be compelled to take a second look at this core healthcare business.

2. Chewable

to chew (CHWY 4.95%) is one of the country’s largest pet brands, whose e-commerce-based business sells everything from food to toys to pet bedding, as well as products for larger animals like livestock. Sells. Chewy also offers a range of on-demand services including an online pet pharmacy, an online pet telehealth service, a collection of pet health insurance plans, and its own line of pet wellness products. Although waning investor interest in this stock has seen shares drop nearly 65% ​​over the last year, there is much more going on beneath the surface.

With such a diverse range of products and services, Chewy targets the vast majority of essential and non-essential needs that pet owners face. Chewy sells approximately 110,000 different products from thousands of brands on its platform. The company also launched its first international market, Canada, last year. And it recently announced it will open its first veterinary practice, called Chewy Vet Care. These locations will offer routine checkups as well as more specialized services like surgical solutions.

The pet industry is a huge and growing total addressable market, with the US representing the largest segment of the sector. A report released last year by Bloomberg Intelligence found that the global pet industry is on track to reach a valuation of $500 billion by 2030, compared to about $320 billion in 2023. Importantly, sales in the US pet market alone are expected to reach $200 billion before 2030.

The report states that a variety of factors are driving the expansion of this addressable market. These factors include greater spending on pet health care – which creates a cyclical effect of pets living longer and therefore generating greater spending over the long term – as well as increased pet ownership. also includes.

Chewy generates more than three-quarters of its revenue from recurring sales driven by its Autoship program, and 85% of its revenue comes from non-discretionary spending by pet owners. Over the last 12-month period, Chewy made $11 billion in revenue and $11.4 million in profit. And its trailing 12-month operating cash flow at the time of writing is $488 million. Although the tough macro environment may continue to shift pet spending, and this could impact Chewy’s financial position in the short term, the company’s strong hold on an attractive, expanding addressable market bodes well for future growth.

Rachel Warren has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.bing.com