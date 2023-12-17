2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Might Be Smart to Buy Now

innovation

Investors have shown great interest in thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since 2019. These funds focus on specific themes or sectors expected to grow rapidly in the future. One of the major players in this sector is ARK Invest, headed by Cathie Wood. Wood invests in disruptive innovation in biotechnology, fintech, telecommunications and other sectors.

Many of their thematic ETFs have achieved remarkable returns this year. However, their expenses are also higher due to their active management approach and higher volatility due to the early-stage nature of many of the companies in these funds. However, their ARK Invest fund can still be a useful source of ideas for investors who don’t want to pay high fees or own an actively managed ETF.

Which stocks owned by Cathie Wood are worth buying right now? Although both of these biotech stocks are speculative, aggressive investors should consider getting involved Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) ahead of the new year. here’s why.

Ginkgo Bioworks: Optimized Biology

Ginkgo Bioworks, Ginkgo for short, is a leader in the field of synthetic biology. The company does not manufacture products for consumers, but rather enables the creation of biologically based products by improving the efficiency of the design-build-test-learn cycle. A major advantage of its business model is that it benefits from network effects as it acquires more customers and data. Therefore, Ginkgo stock could be an attractive opportunity at this time.

This year, the company has expanded its presence in the pharmaceutical research and development sector. This also includes partnerships Pfizer with privately held Arbor Biotechnologies for the discovery of RNA-based therapeutics and novel gene-editing tools.

Additionally, Ginkgo has joined hands with Google Cloud to develop large language models for biological engineering. These business development transactions are proof positive that its innovative value proposition is really landing with key players across industries and disciplines.

What are the risks? Ginkgo is still less than three years away from its initial public offering (IPO), a time of high volatility and low returns for investors. Ginkgo’s share price has fallen 84% since debut, and that trend may not reverse any time soon. After all, many of the biotech’s biggest target markets are still in the experimental stage, so its annual revenue is still modest.

But the possibilities for Wood’s choice are very high. The markets for ginkgo in agriculture, biosecurity, pharma and other sectors today are worth hundreds of billions of dollars and growing rapidly. So, if you’re comfortable taking risk and willing to wait, Ginkgo stock could be a good addition to your portfolio during this exciting growth phase in the company’s history.

Recursion pharmaceuticals: a new approach to drug discovery

According to a report by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the US pharma market is expected to reach $636 billion in sales in 2023. However, the process of developing new medicines is still slow, expensive and risky. The pharma industry is looking for ways to leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, virtual reality, and automated experiments to overcome these challenges.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is one of the leaders in this emerging field of biotechnology. In 2023, Recursion teamed up NVIDIA To increase the computing power of its Biohive-1 supercomputer. It has also joined hands with precision oncology company Tempus to share data.

The main goal of these partnerships is to expand the scope of the company’s unique TechBio platform, which aims to cost-effectively accelerate the drug discovery process in high-value areas such as oncology.

This concept looks attractive from a potential upside perspective, which is probably why some analysts have given biotech stocks notable price targets this year. However, investors should keep in mind that this is a long-term project, and the true value of this approach will not be fully understood for at least the next five years.

Still, Recursion’s pioneering efforts could result in a hefty payout for early shareholders, which would likely make its shares a valuable addition to portfolios oriented toward long-term growth.

