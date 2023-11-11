2 British Valued Stocks I Would Buy

Image Source: GSK PLC

Value stocks can be confusing. If I look at a stock and it seems strangely cheap, why is that? Have other investors seen something that I’ve missed?

Right now, there are a number of shares listed on the London market that I think potentially offer very good value when considering today’s price and their long-term prospects.

Here are two value stocks that I would happily buy for my portfolio right now if I had the extra cash to invest.

GSK

pharma giant GSK (LSE:GSK) counts as a value stock in my book, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio currently stands at 9.

The company has several brands of both generic and specialty medicines. Because of its abundance of product patents, it has a competitive advantage that gives it pricing power which it can translate into profits.

This helps in financing the dividend. The yield is currently 4.3%, so owning a stock with this value could provide a welcome boost to my passive income streams.

The strength of its business model came into focus again last week. Building on its strong third-quarter performance, the company raised its profit outlook for the full year.

Of course, all stocks have risks and GSK is no exception. For example, patent expiration may eliminate some revenue streams in the coming years. But the breadth of the firm’s product portfolio, its proprietary technology, and long-established sales channels all make it attractive to me.

has closed down its consumer brand business helion, I think GSK has a clearer focus now than it has for a long time. Hopefully, the latest strong quarter is a sign of the business getting back into more rhythm.

British American Tobacco

I already have enough shares lucky Strike the creator British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS). But I would be happy to buy more.

A major argument against the stock is the long-term decline in cigarette smoking rates. This is a major threat to revenues and profits. I also think this is one of the reasons why this value stock trades at a P/E ratio of just six.

Although cigarettes are declining in popularity, they remain a big business. I think there will be a demand for cigarettes for decades to come. BAT’s global reach means it can still remain active even if individual markets see steep declines in smoking rates.

Additionally, it is stocked with premium brands. Not only does this give it pricing power for the 600 billion cigarettes sold annually, but it also positions the company well to build its business in product lines like vapes.

British American Tobacco is a free cash flow monster with a 9.1% dividend yield. This is a UK value stock that I would happily hold for decades!

The post 2 British Value Stocks I Pick appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Si Ruan holds positions in British American Tobacco PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends British American Tobacco PLC, GSK and Halon PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com