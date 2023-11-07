Daniel Pesci and James W. Rimmel (right). Courtesy of UBS

team name: Rimmel Mahaffey Pesci Wealth Consulting Group

adamant: UBS Wealth Management

Senior Member: James W. Rimmel, Daniel J. pessie

Place: Pittsburgh, PA

Assets protected by the team: $2 billion

Forbes Ranking: Top Wealth Management Teams, High Net Worth, Best Wealth Management Teams in the State

background: Both Pittsburgh natives, James Rimmel and Daniel Pesci have been at UBS for more than 20 years. Rimmel joined Penn Webber in 1997 (which was acquired by UBS) and eventually worked closely with his wife and his father-in-law, who had their own separate businesses. Pesci began working for Rimmel and was part of the team when it was officially formed in 2003. Now totaling nine people, the team typically works with high net worth clients as well as institutions such as endowments or nonprofits. Many of their clients are business owners, but there are also a large number of people in professional services: for example, about 50 doctors are among the firm’s clients.

competitive edge: “We truly believe that we make a difference in our customers’ lives and we have built our business on that philosophy,” says Rimmel. “We have been process driven from the beginning as far as working with our customers.” Both senior partners also place an emphasis on multi-generational planning and ensuring that families are having the right conversations about their long-term wealth. “We typically have four active generations of customers in our family – from grandparents to great-grandchildren,” says Pessi. “The customers are so happy that we are ready to sit down with the younger generation.”

Investment Philosophy/Strategy: “Our fundamental principles from an investment perspective are about asset allocation and diversification,” says Pessi. The team emphasizes tax-loss harvesting, while also sticking to a bucketing strategy that includes silos for liquidity and longevity. From an equity perspective, they describe themselves as long-term investors by nature, whose exposure typically comes to a mix of large-cap growth and value stocks. “For the first time in some time, the outlook for fixed income is actually positive,” says Rimmel. “The 60/40 portfolio model is now starting to make sense to me for the first time in ten, fifteen years.” Although still focused on short-term bonds, the team is gradually adding durations and is now looking to build an intermediate type of bond portfolio. “I like bonds more than equities,” says Pessi. “With rates where they are and likely to remain in this range for some time, bonds are starting to become a more attractive investment, especially when looking at equity market volatility.” “Happened.”

Investment Outlook: “Our expectation over the next nine to twelve months is that volatility will continue and ultimately the market will trade sideways,” Pessi predicts. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what the Fed will do with rates – higher longer is certainly the topic, but will they stick to that?” Partners say that with the added uncertainty of an election year, it will be more important to help clients quiet the noise and remind them that their portfolios are built to weather volatility. “Rates will remain high for a long time,” Rimmel said, predicting, “The reality is that rates of 6% or 7% may be the new normal.”

best advice: The partners’ advice is twofold. “I always tell clients not to watch the market every day, otherwise you’ll go crazy,” says Pessi. “We’re in it for the long term and the market is not something you should be worried about day after day.” The second piece of advice relates to multi-generational planning. “We have customers who are getting older; I really try to encourage them to communicate with their kids and include them in their financial planning, if they haven’t already,” says Rimmel. “It’s important for us to encourage these conversations – involve your family to help with this process as you age.”