2 bearish indicators are about to flash. This is why investors can still rest assured.

As the unemployment rate continues to climb higher and the yield curve inverts, two recession indicators are on the verge of flashing.

But stock market investors can still rest assured as the factors behind each indicator are different than before.

“With labor supply rising, we are not sure that the Sahm rule, even if it triggers, would actually signal a recession.”

According to Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group, this is because these economic indicators are being driven by different factors today than in the past, when they correctly predicted an impending recession.

The first recession indicator is the Saham rule, which flashes when the three-month average of the unemployment rate rises 50 basis points above the low of the previous 12 months.

Last month, the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, 50 basis points higher than the April cycle low of 3.4%. The three-month average is now 33 basis points above its low, just 17 basis points away from triggering the panic rule.

The indicator was founded by former Fed economist Claudia Sahm, and when it shines the likelihood of a recession increases significantly.

“This is very accurate,” Claudia Sahm told CNBC on Friday. “If we talk about the 1970s, every recession would have an impact on it and not outside it.” He said once unemployment starts rising, it often becomes a feedback loop.

“That’s why a slight increase in the unemployment rate could be really bad news, as it keeps going up,” she explained.

But Varghese told Insider that the rise in unemployment is being driven by an increase in labor supply, in part due to higher immigration.

The labor force is growing at an annual pace of 1.5%-2%, nearly double the pace before the pandemic, he said, meaning new workers are joining the labor pool faster than they are finding jobs.

“With labor supply rising, we are not sure that the Saham rule, even if it is triggered, will actually signal a recession,” Varghese said.

Interestingly, Saham agrees with Varghese.

Reiterating his point about labor supply, he said a large number of people have rejoined the workforce this year, which has outpaced the rate of job creation.

“My base case is that we avoid a recession. My base case is also that the Saham rule is broken,” he said.

noninverting yield curve

The second bearish indicator occurs when an inverted yield curve moves back into positive territory.

This has come close to happening in recent weeks as 2- and 10-year US Treasury yields have converged. The spread between them was as high as -1.06% in July, but dropped to just -0.13% at the end of October.

Historically, recessions have occurred shortly after the yield curve moved back into positive territory. But Varghese is not impressed by this bearish indicator either.

“Historically this has happened as the Fed lowered short-term rates amid a slowing economy. This time, the spread is narrowing as long-term yields are rising due to stronger-than-expected economic growth prospects in the future.” He said.

This dynamic was on full display last week when bond yields edged lower following October’s weak jobs report, which showed that yields were driven by expectations for economic growth.

Overall, the potential brightness of these two bearish indicators may not be enough to send the stock market and the broader economy tumbling, as rising labor supply and solid economic growth are the driving factors behind the indicators, not economic weakness.

