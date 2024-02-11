2 bank stocks are trading at cheap prices

In recent weeks, bank stocks have declined. The Federal Reserve has signaled its intention to hold off on raising rates, and many believe a rate cut will be imminent. This will help banks to provide more loans at more affordable interest rates.

The recent rally pushed valuations sharply higher, but there are still some deals to be had city ​​group (NYSE: C) and HDFC bank (NYSE:HDB), which trades at a deep discount to its competitors.

Have you ever heard about HDFC Bank? Most haven’t, even though its market cap is larger than the next stock on this list, Citigroup.

HDFC is on the radar because most of its business is based in India, the world’s fifth-largest economy with a population of 1.4 billion people. Last year it overtook China as the world’s most populous country. HDFC faced this population boom for decades. Its market cap in 2014 was around $30 billion. Today, the company is worth more than $135 billion, which is a huge increase in such a short period of time.

However, in the past month, while other bank stocks have been rising, HDFC shares have fallen nearly 20%, wiping off $30 billion in market value. What’s going on?

In mid-2023, the bank merged with Housing Development Finance Corporation, India’s largest mortgage lender. The merger created the world’s fourth-largest bank, which provided economies of scale. Only 30% of mortgage customers have a bank account with HDFC, while only 2% of banking customers have a mortgage through the Housing Development Finance Corporation. There should be ample opportunities for cross-selling.

However, the merger was not without risks. Operating costs have increased, and it may take years to fully integrate each business. Lower-than-expected margins have hurt the stock recently, but those willing to wait for the situation post-merger can buy into one of India’s fastest-growing banks at a rare discount.

Citigroup is the real deal

When Warren Buffett puts billions of dollars to work, it usually pays to listen. In early 2022, the Oracle of Omaha bought $3 billion of Citigroup stock, appearing to bet on the turnaround plan launched by newly appointed CEO Jane Fraser. Two years later, Buffett still owns the stock. Should you join him?

Many investors remember Citigroup as one of the handful of banks that required a bailout from the US government during the 2008 financial meltdown. The company has been trying to shed that reputation for over a decade, but the market has been hesitant to forgive.

On a price-to-book basis – a very useful metric that tells you how much an investor would have to pay for a bank’s assets – Citigroup stock trades at a multiple of just 0.55. This means the market is willing to pay only 55 cents on the dollar for the bank’s assets. In comparison, HDFC Bank trades at a price-to-book multiple of 2.6. To be fair, HDFC has a much stronger history of growth over the past decade than Citigroup, but the difference in valuation highlights how little confidence the market has in Citigroup’s prospects.

Is paying 55 cents on the dollar for Citigroup’s assets as big a deal as Buffett thinks? There is a big reason for the boom.

After years of painful restructuring, Citigroup finally appears ready for a return to normalcy. During his tenure, Fraser has significantly streamlined the bank’s international operations in an effort to cut costs and become more responsive to market opportunities. For example, management layers have been reduced from 13 to just eight, many of whom now report directly to Fraser.

This change was not easy. This required thousands of initial buyout packages and one-time costs, which inflated the bank’s income statement, making Citigroup’s profitability lower than its peers. However, good things often come to those who wait. Fraser expects most of the restructuring efforts to be finished early this year, with hard-won cost savings ultimately resulting in increased profitability.

Will Citigroup finally succeed where it has failed before? That remains to be seen, but as Buffett’s investments show, current valuations are too good to be true for many.

