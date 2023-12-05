2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With Explosive Potential The Motley Fool

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major topic in the stock market this year. Technology giants have invested incredible amounts of money into this emerging industry so far, and it is still in its early stages. Microsoft invested $10 billion in ChatGPT developer OpenAI in January, and Amazon Recently bet $4 billion on generic AI start-up Anthropic.

Going forward, there will be an incredible number of AI opportunities available to investors. I’ll share two things with explosive potential below.

1. Alphabet (Google): A fascinating valuation story

Alphabet (GOOGL -1.96%) (GOOG -2.02%) is the parent company of Google, but it is also home to subsidiaries like YouTube and the Waymo autonomous vehicle business. But this year, Alphabet has been under the microscope for its position in the fast-moving AI field.

Look, Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI shook the tech world. It immediately began integrating ChatGPT into its product portfolio, including the Bing search engine, which promised to change the way we find information online. Motivating chatbots can, in many cases, produce faster and more direct results than using a traditional search engine like Google. This made Alphabet’s investors incredibly nervous.

But the company has been developing its own AI for years and this year, even launched its own chatbot, Bard, to compete with ChatGPT. More importantly, Google is using AI to improve the traditional search experience. Now, when users enter a query, they are often presented with a text-based response at the top of the page, saving them from having to go through web pages to find the information they want.

But this is just the tip of the AI ​​iceberg for Alphabet. Google Cloud offers more than 100 AI models to its customers so that they can use them to develop their own applications. At the same time, it continues to develop its own data center chips to give customers more choices NVIDIAPopular hardware of. Google Cloud unveiled its new v5e tensor processor (TPU) in August, which offers developers twice as much training performance per dollar compared to the previous TPU v4.

Alphabet’s valuation may be its best feature right now, pointing to the potential for strong growth in its stock price. With only the final quarter of 2023 left to report, Wall Street analysts estimate the company is on track to deliver earnings of $5.74 per share. Alphabet’s stock price of $131.57 puts it at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 22.9.

This is a significant discount Nasdaq 100 Technology Index, which trades at a P/E of 28.9. This suggests Alphabet stock would need to rise 26% to trade with its peers in the tech sector.

But it gets better. Wall Street expects Alphabet’s earnings per share to rise to $6.69 in 2024, leaving its stock at a Forward P/E ratio of just 19.7. This points to a potential 47% upside for the stock over the next year, assuming the forecast holds true. Alphabet might be the best deal in the AI ​​industry right now.

2. Upstart: A high-risk, high-reward game

Upstart Holdings (UPST 5.93% ) has sent investors on a rollercoaster ride since going public in 2020, priced at $20 a share. At the time of writing, its stock quickly rose to a high of $401 and then fell to $32. This is a perfect example of the substantial risks and potential rewards associated with investing in new technologies like AI.

Upstart has developed an AI algorithm designed to determine the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and it uses that technology to originate loans for more than 100 banks and credit unions. Upstart says traditional valuation methods are outdated, especially those that rely fair isaacThe decades-old FICO credit scoring system.

FICO considers five key metrics, such as how much existing debt a potential borrower has and what their repayment history is. Upstart, on the other hand, looks at more than 1,600 data points to build a more complete picture of a customer’s likelihood to repay the loan. It would take a human evaluator weeks to analyze that much data, but thanks to AI’s ability to process information faster, Upstart’s algorithm instantly (and autonomously) approves applications 88% of the time.

Unfortunately, the US Federal Reserve launched the most aggressive campaign to raise interest rates in its history in 2022 (to curb rising inflation). Consumer demand for loans fell, and banks began to worry that the upstart’s model had not been previously tested in such a difficult economic environment. This dealt a double blow to the company, leading to a decline in production and revenue.

However, the upstart has since released a substantial amount of data to prove that its lending models are moving forward, and they are even outperforming traditional valuation methods in many cases. As a result, the company is constantly seeing new bank partners and car dealers onboarding its platform. However, demand for credit among consumers remains soft. The upstart recently continued to experience a decline in originations even through the third quarter of 2023 (ending September 30).

Wall Street estimates the upstart will close 2023 with $506 million in full-year revenue, representing a 40% decline from 2022 — its second consecutive annual decline. However, the upstart hasn’t stopped innovating. In addition to personal loans and car loans, it now offers home equity lines of credit (HELOC) in four US states, with more to come.

The Street estimates the company could return to top-line growth in 2024. But in the long term, the upstart believes its annual origination opportunity is worth $4 trillion. Considering that the company has only taken on $35 billion in debt since its founding, this has barely scratched the surface.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Upstart. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com