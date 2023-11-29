2 Amazing +9% Yields You Don't Want to Miss

StudioEasy

Co-authored by Trading Softly.

Most of us can remember various aspects of 2020 or the COVID pandemic that fundamentally changed the way we live our lives. 2019 was a pretty normal standard year. 2020 to 2022 felt like a completely different world. In 2023 and late 2022, things begin to return to normal in most parts of the country and much of the world. Sometimes, I’ll talk to my family or my friends about different things we experienced during the COVID pandemic, and it feels like I’m talking about almost entirely different lifetimes. I can only imagine how strange it will sound to my children, many of whom were too young to remember, about that time period when I teach them about that time period.

When it comes to the markets, many investors experienced a lot of panic and nervousness, with markets experiencing wild fluctuations as they tried to grapple with the new reality of the pandemic. Yet our long-term members look back and remember how they wished they had more money or bought into more of the opportunities presented, but they missed out on them because they either had too many opportunities to invest in other opportunities. Because they ran out of cash or because they were. too afraid. Some of our new members, who were not part of our community at the time, would talk about how they wished they could enjoy some of the great yields we were able to lock in and still enjoy great dividends. Have them till date.

Although I hope we never have to deal with another pandemic, I remind investors that there will always be another downturn on the horizon to be able to take advantage. Only those who learn to take our income methodology and use it to their advantage will be able to buy massive yields and lock in those income streams for decades to come. I am a net buyer in the market. I don’t try to time it. I don’t try to play it. I buy it and I get paid to do it.

Today I want to look at two excellent opportunities that I think are worth buying and if you don’t, you may look back at them in the future and wish you had bought them.

Let’s dive in!

Pick #1: SLRC – Yield 10.9%

Let’s face reality: When you’re looking for high current income, you’re looking at stocks that are currently out of favor with the market. They are often stocks that are unpopular for one reason or another. Lower prices result in higher production. Investing for above-average yields often means identifying opportunities that others in the market are avoiding. A common reason for dividend stocks trading at a lower price is that the market fears a dividend cut. If a dividend is not covered by cash flows, the price will usually fall and it will trade at an above-average yield.

this was the situation SLR Investment Corporation (SLRC), which was failing to cover its dividend post-Covid. SLRC’s “problem” was that it had very low leverage and it took time to deploy capital and get the leverage back up. As a result, dividends were not included in net investment income.

In the first quarter of 2022, SLRC’s NII (net investment income) was only $0.32. It had fallen well short of its dividend. By Q1 2023, NII had risen to $0.41, barely covering the dividend. For Q2, SLRC had an NII of $0.42, which covered the dividend with a little extra room. SLRC recorded an NII of $0.43 in the third quarter, providing a little more relief for the dividend. The management has made a clear plan and they are implementing it. The trend is definitely in the right direction and leverage is up to 1.21x debt/equity.

Since NII is now covering its dividend, SLRC saw its book value rise to $18.06 from $17.98 last quarter.

The asset quality of SLRC continues to be strong. Their preference for lending secured by assets and physical instruments has led to low levels of defaults and high recoveries. 99.7% of SLRC’s portfolio is currently performing, with 99.4% of the portfolio in the two highest investment ratings. Source,

SLRC Press Release

SLRC had a set goal and they have achieved it. The dividend is now covered by a comfortable cushion and the book value is rising. The share price is still trading at a 15%+ discount to book value, and we are happy to add more shares before the market realizes how much SLRC has improved.

Pick #2: obdc – yield 9.4%

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) is a BDC (Business Development Company) that failed to cover its distribution when we first bought it. Fast forward a few years later and OBDC gained dividend coverage, then started growing its dividend, then started paying supplements, and today is growing both its regular dividend and its supplement!

The “regular” dividend, which management believes is sustainable even if interest rates fall and trading slows, was raised from $0.33 to $0.35 (ex-dividend Dec. 28). The supplementary dividend, which is designed to reflect the current advantageous interest rate environment for the business, was increased from $0.07 to $0.08 (ex-dividend November 29). We expect the complement to decline as interest rates fall, but we’re happy to collect it in the meantime!

Despite all of Obdc’s dividend increases, net investment income remains higher than dividends paid. In Q3, OBDC’s NII was $0.49, which covers the new dividend and supplement by 113%. We love it when a company “struggles” to grow its dividend faster than it grows earnings!

At 1.13x debt vs equity, OBDC is operating with a modest amount of leverage and within its target range of 0.90x-1.25x.

Over the past year, OBDC’s operating results have been very strong with a positive trend. Both NII and NAV have increased every quarter. Source.

OBDC Q3 2023 Supplement

We have been saying for years that we believe obdc is a high quality bdc that deserves to be traded at a premium at par. The market disagrees, and OBDC has consistently traded at a discount. Even today, OBDC is trading at a 5% discount to NAV.

The market’s loss is our gain, because we like the opportunity to collect more dividends at a lower price.

OBDC focuses on the “upper middle market”, with its portfolio companies having an average EBITDA of $196 million/year. So while these are “small” companies compared to public companies that may measure EBITDA in the billions, these are companies with significant cash flow.

This segment of the middle market has historically had lower credit risk than smaller companies, and only 1.1% of borrowers in ObDC are at costs that are non-accrual. 88.5% of borrowers are performing as expected or better than expected at the time of underwriting. This is despite a sharp rise in interest rates which has put pressure on many companies. Source.

OBDC Q3 2023 Supplement

OBDC is firing on all cylinders, and we’re happy to sit back and collect our consistent and growing dividend.

conclusion

With SLRC and ObDC, we can enjoy larger yields that are well covered and increase their payouts. This is prime time to profit for BDCs as interest rates have risen sharply. While many people have lower fixed interest costs, they are earning higher variable rate interest on their loans. Many investors are still hesitant to buy into BDCs because they are concerned about the rising rate of default, which is a legitimate concern. Default rates typically rise during recessions as the economy becomes stressed under various circumstances. In this case, it would be higher interest rates and slower economic output.

Nevertheless, well-established BDCs will have portfolios that see fewer defaults than average, simply because they have supported and enabled their portfolios to hold quality companies. Once interest rates come down again, they will begin to climb, as is the cycle, and BDCs will begin to see higher levels of earnings once again. There are some companies that are worth holding on to throughout their life cycle, simply because the income they produce is steady and stable.

When it comes to retirement, the last thing you want to do is worry about which companies will be included in your portfolio every time there is a macroeconomic shift. In our model portfolio, we have over 80 selections that provide us with yields over 9%. We also have weekly market outlooks that provide a clear view of the macroeconomic situation and help investors prepare for the future while still collecting outstanding income today.

Half the battle of being an investor is knowing where you are and where you want to be and making adjustments ahead of time. This way, your retirement is less stressful because you’re not frantically trying to flip switches or twist knobs at the last minute to make your retirement a success. Instead, you know where you’re going, you’re collecting the income due, and then you can do whatever you want the rest of the time – play golf, go on a cruise, or sit by the fire with your spouse. The ultimate goal of our income system is to make it so you can generate powerful income from the markets and be able to have a wonderful, affordable retirement.

That’s the beauty of my income system. This is the beauty of income investing.

Source: seekingalpha.com