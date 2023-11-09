2.9 million borrowers won’t have to pay off their student loans under new Biden plan

BEAR, United States – November 6: The Biden administration announced this week that nearly three , [+] Millions of borrowers won’t have to make payments on their student loans under a new income-driven repayment plan. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

The Biden administration said this week that nearly three million borrowers will not have to make payments on their student loans under a new repayment plan. The Education Department has released new data indicating that millions of borrowers have signed up for the new initiative, with more than half of them being exempted from student loan payments based on their income.

Biden’s new SAVE plan means lower payments and eventual student loan forgiveness

The Biden administration unveiled savings on a pricey education plan earlier this year in anticipation of student loan payments resuming. SAVE is an income-driven repayment plan that ties a borrower’s monthly payments to their income and family size. Enrolling in SAVE may also eventually lead to student loan forgiveness for borrowers who do not repay their balance in full by the end of their repayment period.

The administration has designed SAVE to be a more affordable repayment option than other plans. SAVE excludes a significant amount of income from the plan’s repayment calculations based on the expanded poverty exemption, and then uses a more economical formula for income above that excluded amount.

At least 5.5 million borrowers had enrolled in SAVE as of mid-October, according to Education Department data released this week.

“Under President Biden, the Department created the SAVE plan so that youth and working families can climb the economic ladder without being burdened with student debt,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m thrilled to see that in less than three months, nearly 5.5 million Americans in every community across the country are taking advantage of the many benefits of the SAVE plan.”

Millions of People Will Have No Payments But Can Still Get Loans for Student Loan Forgiveness

Under SAVE’s expanded poverty discount, a single borrower who makes less than $32,800 annually will make $0 monthly payments. Because the poverty exclusion threshold is adjusted for family size, borrowers with a family of four making less than $67,000 will also make $0 monthly payments under SAVE.

The 2.9 million borrowers currently enrolled in SAVE — more than half of the total enrolled so far — will make $0 monthly payments, according to Education Department data. This means they don’t have to make payments on their SAVE-eligible federal student loans. Even a “payment” of $0 counts toward the borrower’s student loan forgiveness period under SAVE, which is 20 or 25 years, depending on how long their federal student loans were taken for graduate school. Had gone or not. A separate Biden Administration initiative called IDR Account Adjustment may result in borrowers receiving a retroactive “credit” for their IDR student loan forgiveness period.

“Nearly 5.5 million Americans have enrolled in the Biden-Harris administration’s SAVE plan. And nearly three million Americans now have $0 monthly payments under the plan,” the White House said in a do on Wednesday.

Notably, SAVE also has an interest subsidy that will waive any interest that exceeds the borrower’s monthly payments. As a result, these 2.9 million borrowers will not be charged any interest while their monthly payments are $0. This means their loan balance will not increase over time, which has historically been a major downside of income-driven programs.

Accelerated student loan forgiveness and other features will go live next year

Only a portion of the rules governing SAVE are currently in effect. In July 2024, other features will go live. These include an even more favorable monthly payment formula that will allow graduate borrowers to reduce their student loan payments even further by up to 50%. And borrowers with lower initial balances can get student loan forgiveness in as little as 10 years instead of 20 or 25.

Under all income-driven plans, including SAVE, borrowers must re-certify their income annually as payments are calculated in 12-month increments. Any change in income may result in adjustments to their monthly payments in subsequent years. However, the Biden administration is introducing an automatic income recertification feature that will allow borrowers to opt into a data-sharing program so the IRS can provide annual income updates to the Department of Education, freeing up what borrowers historically had to do. Yes, the need to go through that will be eliminated. It has been a cumbersome manual income renewal process.

