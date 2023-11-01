1up emerges from secret with $2.5M sales AI that answers customer objections, fills RFPs

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

One thing about sales that anyone who has worked in business can probably attest to is that as a salesperson you are used to answering different versions of the same questions and fielding many different requests with the same questions. -Spend a lot of time filling out proposal (RFP) forms. Information

But with the advent of generic AI, the question becomes: how much of these often tedious and repetitive, yet dynamic and highly specialized tasks will be automated?

According to 1up, an important part. Emerging from stealth today with $2.5 million in funding from 8-Bit Capital, RRE Ventures, Alumni Venture Partners, Italmobiliare, and Aviso Ventures, the company is a New York City-based startup founded by George Avetisov, who serves as its CEO. Working in. It is coming to market with its “Knowledge Automation Platform” software designed for sales teams.

“Generative AI is often thought of as a tool for writing copy and creating images,” Manoj Abraham, co-founder and head of product at 1up, said in a press statement. “At 1up, we are interested in how this technology can be used to automate knowledge. We believe there is a whole new level of productivity that can be unlocked by accelerating the flow of information throughout the enterprise.

How 1up’s Knowledge Automation Platform Works

According to 1up’s website, “Sales teams struggle with the pain of finding accurate information to respond to customer questions, objections, and fill out RFPs when they need it most”.

1up wants to provide product information to sales team members through a natural language processing (NLP) conversational chatbot interface that references its customers’ data across multiple sources, including Google Drive, Box, and Confluence.

1up can provide replies to sales team members as messages from its chatbot, which appears as any other user in the collaboration apps of their choice – both Salesforce’s Slack and Microsoft Teams are supported, to start.

Some example hypothetical questions 1up says it can answer on-demand within seconds for sales teams:

“What is our good case study that I can use to close a banking client?”

“Why did we lose a Fortune 500 deal to our competitor last quarter?”

“How do I respond if a customer asks about our SOC2 compliance?”

“What documentation should I use to deploy our product to Kubernetes?”

Differentiation by Design

Although other companies have offered AI-powered sales enablement and sales team knowledge tools, 1Up seeks to differentiate itself through several key features.

The ability to ask multiple questions at once is a big deal for users, unlike most large language model (LLM) applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s Llama 2, which only allow asking and answering one question at a time. Is.

Support for multiple queries is what enables 1up to help sales team members fill out RFPs quickly. Instead of going question-by-question or field-by-field through an RFP form and trying to tie all that knowledge together, sales agents can now copy/paste all the questions and send to their 1up chatbot and Can get the responses they need.

1up says it also uses guardrails that limit hallucinations from its generative AI-powered responses. The 1up Knowledge Automation platform uses a company’s internal data and knowledge, then applies multiple LLMs on top of it to fetch and retrieve relevant information in response to the sales team’s questions.

“The queries that come through 1up on a daily basis rely on sensitive internal knowledge,” the company’s press release said. “They can’t be searched on Google, can’t be asked about AI, and can’t be easily automated.”

Pricing for 1up’s services starts at $249 per month for up to five users, $849 per month for up to 50 users, and higher for larger enterprises.

