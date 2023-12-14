1Password now lets you remove the master password in favor of a passkey



d3sign/Getty Images

1Password is now making it easy for anyone to create an account using Passkey. In a blog post, 1Password product director Mitch Cohen announced the expansion of the Passkey beta program from private to public. This means that anyone creating a new personal account can secure it with a passkey instead of a master password or secret key.

However, Cohen said, “The ability to unlock 1Password with a passkey is currently only for new accounts. Next year, we will make this feature available to anyone with an existing 1Password account.”

Also: Best Password Manager to Save You Login Trouble

Password managers have long been considered a convenient and secure way to protect all your website accounts. However, securing your access usually requires a master password or secret key. Make that password too long and complex, and it’s a hassle to remember and use. Make it too simple and you’re inviting hackers to figure it out.

The passkey method, which is now becoming popular among more companies, provides a secure and easy way to keep your account and all your login credentials safe.

In his post, Cohen explained how Passkey works in general and with 1Password. Passkeys take advantage of a security technique called public-key cryptography. Thus, each passkey has two sides: a private key and a public key.

When setting up a 1Password account with Passkey, the private key is kept secure and encrypted and never shared with 1Password. The public key is stored on the company’s servers and is used to authenticate your login attempts. But that public key is of no use without the corresponding private key. So even if the bad guys hacked 1Password’s servers and somehow gained access to the keys, they wouldn’t be able to sign in to your account.

The ability to unlock 1Password with Passkey is currently only for new accounts. Next year, we’ll make this feature available to anyone with an existing 1Password account.

Also: Dashlane has just launched passwordless login for new users so far

To set up a 1Password account with Passkey, download and install the iOS or Android app. Open the app and browse the sign-up page for the public beta. Start setting up your account. At some point, you will be prompted to create your passkey.

When asked to enter an email address, choose one that isn’t already connected to a 1Password account. You’ll then be asked to create your own passkey, which you can save to iCloud Keychain on iPhone and Google Password Manager on Android devices.

To access 1Password on a different device, open the app or go to the sign-in page. Follow the steps to add a second account and choose the option to sign in with a passkey. Enter your email address and select the option to sign in with a passkey again. You may need to use a QR code on your device or authenticate it with a passcode or facial or fingerprint recognition. You will receive a verification code which you will enter on your other device.

Also: What are passkeys? Experience the life-changing magic of going password-free

The steps for creating an account with a passkey and using that passkey on a different device are also described in “Unlock 1Password with a passkey (beta)” on the 1Password website. And any 1Password account you create through the new public beta will give you an extended free trial until the beta ends.

Source: www.zdnet.com