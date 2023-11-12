$1B Silicon Valley-backed utopian city ‘California Forever’ faces national security scrutiny: poll

A planned utopian city in California is facing a high-level investigation by a US national security panel – and state politicians still aren’t satisfied that the secret project isn’t linked to China.

Since 2017, a little-known firm called Flannery Associates has quietly purchased nearly $1 billion of land next to Travis Air Force Base, setting off alarms on Capitol Hill that a foreign entity is supporting the project for nefarious purposes. Can do.

Similar concerns were raised last year when a Chinese company purchased 300 acres of land near an Air Force drone base in North Dakota.

In August, Flannery tried to calm jitters by revealing that his backers included US tech giants such as LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

The group has said the land’s proximity to Travis was unintentional and has outlined plans to develop a picturesque downtown with sustainable energy, a pedestrian-friendly layout and good-paying jobs.

Representative John Garamendi (D-Calif.) is among those who have raised concerns about Flannery’s origins. CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images.

Nevertheless, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) – an interagency panel responsible for examining business transactions for potential national security risks – was still actively reviewing the project as of this month. There have been, a pair of California lawmakers told the Post.

Representative John Garamendi (D-Calif.), who previously criticized Flannery for using “strong-arm mobster techniques” to acquire land from local farmers, told The Post that the company’s explanation so far is “only half the story” – and claimed the project bears the hallmarks of a “patient” foreign investment plan.

“Saying it’s ‘American money’ is not a complete description of who the investors are,” Garamendi said. “It has taken me a long time to understand how foreign money – legitimate and illegitimate – is invested in the United States. “Typically in LLCs, in real estate transactions.”

Flannery Associates was originally registered as an LLC in Delaware, which does not require ownership disclosure. Project organizers cite California Forever as Flannery’s parent company.

Flannery has upset Solano County residents with vaguely-defined plans to build a city on a piece of dry, unincorporated farmland, surrounded by wind turbines and abandoned gas wells and with little infrastructure to support a large population. Known for its lack.

The first renderings of the “California Forever” project were revealed earlier this fall. California Forever

Fairfield, California Mayor Katherine Moy said the feds are “still investigating” the situation and are “not 100% (certain) that China is not behind the funding on this.”

“CFIUS, they are still moving forward with their investigation. You can trust but also verify, especially with things like this,” Moy said. “Some investors are already very engaged with China in terms of trade.”

The CFIUS investigation was first reported by CNN in August — just weeks after it was revealed that Garamendi and fellow U.S. Representative Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) had asked the panel and the FBI to investigate the matter.

Both said Travis is an important military transportation hub known as the “Gateway to the Pacific” that serves as a vital conduit for shipments to Ukraine, among other key functions.

Flannery Associates has purchased nearly $1 billion of land located in Solano County.AFP via Getty Images

“My concerns regarding land acquisition in Solano County have always been national security and food security,” Thompson said in a statement. “Their rapid acquisition of land around Travis Air Force Base has raised concerns about who is making the purchases and what their ultimate goal is.”

A spokesperson for Travis Air Force Base confirmed that “senior officials are actively supporting all involved federal and Solano County agencies regarding the land purchase.” The spokesperson referred further questions to the Treasury Department.

The Treasury Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

When contacted for comment, a Flannery Associates spokesperson said there are “no other foreign investors” in the project apart from those it has disclosed.

The company has said that its investors are passive and have no role in day-to-day operations.

“While most of the region’s elected people have taken an open-minded approach to the opportunities provided by our project for local jobs, investments, homes for middle-class families and clean power, some local politicians have unfortunately and irresponsibly spread rumors And spreading misinformation. California Forever is not a US company,” the spokesperson said.

Flannery said it “has complied with all government investigations” and provided documents that “indisputably prove that more than 97% of our invested capital comes from US investors, and the remaining less than 3% from the UK and Comes from Irish investors.”

Fairfield, California Mayor Katherine Moy is a vocal critic of the city project.fairfield.ca.gov

So far, the list of publicly disclosed Flannery investors includes Hoffman, Andreessen, his investment firm Andreessen Horowitz, former Sequoia Capital partner Michael Moritz, Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Callison, Chris Dixon, John Duerr, Nat Friedman, Daniel Gross and others. Laurene Powell Jobs is the widow of prominent philanthropist and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Moritz spent nearly four decades at Sequoia Capital and helped the venture firm expand into China before exiting last June. Sequoia Capital itself is not linked to Flannery Associates or the “California Forever” project, although the House Select Committee on China recently disclosed that it was investigating. The firm’s investments and business interests in China.

Moritz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A Sequoia Capital spokesperson confirmed that the company had received the select committee’s letter about the investigation, adding that it was “reviewing it and will respond.”

Flannery Associates CEO John Sarek has denied that his company wants to build a “utopian” city. KGO-TV

Flannery CEO Jan Saramek has tried to downplay the project’s ties to the tech industry, describing it as “the city of tomorrow”.

Its website specifically rejects the notion that it is building a “technological utopia” and states that Flannery is “not proposing a pie-in-the-sky ‘utopian’ fantasy.”

Critics, including Garamendi and Moy, argue that Shramek and his team are only trying to redesign the project due to local feedback.

“The story has changed,” Moy said. “Whatever credibility he was trying to earn after being in secret for five years is being lost because he is now changing the story. “It happens to people you can’t trust.”

