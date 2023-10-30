19,197 BTC exited Binance, trigger for Bitcoin recovery?

A large sum of 652 BTC worth $19,197 million was recently moved out of Binance, triggering a curious reaction from Bitcoin investors. The timing of the move is interesting, as Bitcoin is currently trading in a range and trying to break the $35,000 resistance.

The big question is whether the plan behind the transfer is to keep or sell the whales, but recent price action points to the former.

Huge amount of BTC leaves Binance

Recent data has shown that Bitcoin trading volume on crypto exchanges recently reached its highest point since March, as trading activity in the overall crypto market has increased. Whale activity in particular has increased rapidly.

Whale transaction tracker Whale Alerts has revealed various large Bitcoin transactions coming in and out of cryptocurrency exchanges. Most of these transactions are migration of BTC to cold or unknown wallets.

Social media platform by @WhaleChart This widespread movement of the digital currency has led analysts to speculate about its effects.

in bus: 19,197 Bitcoins ($652M) have been withdrawn from Binance – Whale (@whalechart) 29 October 2023

Some believe that such transactions indicate that whales see things ahead for Bitcoin and want to hold their assets using their private keys.

Now, while the whale tracker did not provide the address of the transaction for in-depth analysis, the transfer was likely to a cold wallet. This is likely the case as on-chain data points to ongoing intense buying pressure from bulls to push the price of Bitcoin higher.

Trigger for Bitcoin recovery?

When large amounts of BTC are removed from exchanges, it shows that investors are holding their coins for the long term. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $34,611, and its price action is forming a flag on the 4-hour chart time frame.

Using the Fibonacci indicator, a breakout above $35,000 puts the next target at $38,000. A more solid breakout could take Bitcoin price to $40,000. On the other hand, making a low below $33,500 would invalidate this flag, and we would likely see a retracement from that point to $31,000.

4 $BTC Trying for a high and tight flag here, breakout target is yearly pivot at 38k Inside the flag we’ve got evidence of A&E and iH&S aka the market’s refusal to break down Any new LL= flag is invalid and we will likely see a retracement to 31k pic.twitter.com/Qluxbfsdfj – Josh Olszewicz (@CarpeNoctom) 29 October 2023

However, the ongoing buying pressure points towards a bullish breakout rather than bearish. According to Sentiment data shared by crypto analyst Ali Martínez, Bitcoin whales have bought more than 30,000 Bitcoin worth about $1 billion within the last five days.

#bitcoin Whale has bought more than 30,000 $BTC Within the last five days, it was worth almost $1 billion! pic.twitter.com/oclJBY5j6a – Ali (@ali_charts) 28 October 2023

Additionally, historical data points to a 43% surge in the average price of Bitcoin in November. A similar jump would send Bitcoin to around $48,000 in the coming month.

BTC price $34,556 | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com