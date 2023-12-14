can be as exciting as it is challenging, and incorporating the right fruits into your diet plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. Fruits, often celebrated for their health benefits, also hold the key to a calorie-rich and nutrient-packed strategy for those aiming to put on weight. Nature’s bounty offers a diverse array of fruits, each with its unique flavour and nutritional profile, making the quest for weight gain not only nourishing but also delicious.

From the creamy indulgence of avocados to the natural sweetness of mangoes and the energy-packed goodness of bananas, these fruits bring more than just taste to the table—they bring the promise of a healthier, heartier you. Let’s look at some delicious high-calorie fruits for weight gain.



1. Bananas

2. Mangoes

3. Grapefruit

4. Avocado

5. Coconut Meat

6. Prunes

7. Dates

8. Blueberries

9. Grapes

10. Pears

11. Plum

12. Passion Fruit

13. Papaya

14. Jackfruit

15. Custard Apple

16. Guava

17. Fig

18. Strawberry

19. Pomegranate

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

One medium-sized (118-gram) banana contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 105

105 Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Fat: 0.4 grams

0.4 grams Carbs: 27 grams

27 grams Fiber: 3 grams

3 grams Vitamin B6: 26% of the Daily Value (DV)

26% of the Daily Value (DV) Manganese: 13% of the DV

How Do Bananas Help Gain Weight?

High in calories and carbohydrates, providing energy for weight gain. Contains natural sugars for quick energy. Rich in potassium, which aids in muscle function and weight gain. Green bananas, in particular, are high in resistant starch, which passes through your digestive tract undigested. Research has linked resistant starch to improved gut health.[1]

Delicious Banana Recipes To Try

How to eat a banana for weight gain? Here are some recipes to try.

A. Banana Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced bananas, nuts, and a drizzle of honey.

B. Grilled Banana with Honey



Ingredients:

4 ripe bananas

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons honey

Instructions:

Cut bananas in half lengthwise. Brush with melted butter and grill for 2-3 minutes on each side. Drizzle with honey before serving.

C. Banana and Peanut Butter Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 slices whole-grain bread

1 ripe banana, sliced

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Instructions:

Spread peanut butter on each slice of bread. Place banana slices in between the slices to make a sandwich.

2. Mangoes

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

One cup (165 grams) of mango provides the following nutrients:[2]

Calories: 99

99 Protein: 1.4 grams

1.4 grams Fats: 0.6 grams

0.6 grams Carbs: 25 grams

25 grams Fiber: 3 grams

3 grams Vitamin C: 67% of the DV

67% of the DV Folate: 18% of the DV

How Do Mangoes Help Gain Weight?



High in natural sugars and calories. Contains vitamins and minerals that support weight gain. Provides a delicious and energy-dense snack.

Delicious Mango Recipes To Try

A. Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips or as a topping for grilled chicken.

B. Mango Lassi

Ingredients:

1 cup plain yogurt

1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth. Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of mango.

C. Grilled Mango Chicken

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

2 ripe mangoes, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Grill chicken until cooked, adding mango slices in the last few minutes.

3. Grapefruit

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

Calories: 52 kcal per 100g

52 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 11g

11g Protein: 1g

1g Fat: 0.2g

0.2g Fiber: 2g

2g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 31.2mg (52% DV)

31.2mg (52% DV) Vitamin A: 6µg (1% DV)

6µg (1% DV) Potassium: 135mg (4% DV)

How Do Grapefruits Help Gain Weight?

Low in calories but high in fiber, promoting a feeling of fullness. Provides hydration and essential nutrients. Can be included in a balanced diet for weight management.

Delicious Grapefruit Recipes To Try

A. Grapefruit and Avocado Salad

Ingredients:

1 grapefruit, segmented

1 avocado, diced

Mixed salad greens

Olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dressing

Instructions:

Arrange salad greens on a plate. Top with grapefruit segments and diced avocado. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

B. Citrus Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 grapefruit , peeled and segmented

, peeled and segmented 1 orange, peeled and segmented

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy.

C. Grilled Grapefruit

Ingredients:

2 grapefruits, halved

2 tablespoons honey

Fresh mint for garnish

Instructions:

Cut grapefruit in half and drizzle with honey. Grill for 3-4 minutes. Garnish with fresh mint.

4. Avocado

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

Half a medium-sized avocado (100-gram) contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 161

161 Protein: 2 grams

2 grams Fat: 15 grams

15 grams Carbs: 8.6 grams

8.6 grams Fiber: 7 grams

7 grams Vitamin K: 17.5% of the DV

17.5% of the DV Folate: 21% of the DV

How Does Avocados Help Gain Weight?

High in healthy fats and calories. Provides essential nutrients for overall health. Can be added to various dishes for a creamy texture and flavour. Avocados are also rich in many other micronutrients, including potassium and vitamins K, C, B5 (pantothenic acid), and B6 (pyridoxine).[3]

Delicious Avocado Recipes To Try

A. Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

2 slices whole-grain bread

1 ripe avocado, mashed

Salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste

Instructions:

Toast the bread slices. Spread mashed avocado on top and season.

B. Avocado and Black Bean Salad

Ingredients:

1 can black beans , drained and rinsed

, drained and rinsed 2 avocados, diced

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Lime juice and cilantro for dressing

Instructions:

Combine black beans, avocados, and tomatoes. Drizzle with lime juice and garnish with cilantro.

C. Guacamole

Ingredients:

3 ripe avocados, mashed

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, diced

Lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Serve with tortilla chips or as a topping.

5. Coconut Meat

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

A 1-ounce (28-gram) serving of coconut meat provides the following nutrients

Calories: 99

99 Protein: 1 grams

1 grams Fat: 9.4 grams

9.4 grams Carbs: 4.3 grams

4.3 grams Fiber: 2.5 grams

2.5 grams Manganese: 17% of the DV

17% of the DV Selenium: 5% of the DV

How Does Coconut Meat Help Gain Weight?

Rich in healthy fats, contributing to calorie intake. Provides medium-chain triglycerides for quick energy. It can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes for flavour and texture.

Delicious Coconut Meat Recipes To Try

A. Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut meat

1 banana

1/2 cup coconut water

Toppings: Sliced strawberries, shredded coconut

Instructions:

Blend coconut meat, banana, and coconut water until smooth. Pour into a bowl and add toppings.

B. Coconut Curry Chicken

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken, diced

1 cup coconut meat, grated

1 can of coconut milk

2 tablespoons curry powder

Instructions:

Cook chicken in a pan. Add grated coconut, coconut milk, and curry powder. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through.

C. Coconut Energy Bites



Ingredients:

1 cup coconut meat, shredded

1/2 cup dates, pitted

1/4 cup almonds

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients in a food processor. Roll into small balls and refrigerate.

6. Prunes

Source: Shutterstock

Nutritional Value

A 1-ounce (28-gram) serving of prunes provides the following nutrients:[4]

Calories: 67

67 Protein: 0.6 grams

0.6 grams Fat: 0.1 grams

0.1 grams Carbs: 18 grams

18 grams Fiber: 2 grams

2 grams Vitamin K: 14% of the DV

14% of the DV Potassium: 4.4% of the DV

How Do Prunes Help Gain Weight?

High in natural sugars and calories. Rich in fibre, it promotes digestive health. Provides vitamins and minerals essential for overall well-being. Their fibre content can help add bulk to your stool and speed its transit through your gut.[5] Early in the morning or more appropriately when they’ve been soaked overnight is the best time to eat dry fruits for weight gain.

Delicious Prunes Recipes To Try

A. Prune Energy Balls

Ingredients:

1 cup prunes, pitted

1 cup almonds

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

Blend prunes, almonds, and oats in a food processor. Add honey and mix. Roll into small balls.

B. Prune and Walnut Oatmeal

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup prunes, chopped

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

Maple syrup for sweetness

Instructions:

Cook oats with water or milk. Stir in prunes and walnuts. Sweeten with maple syrup.

C. Prune Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup prune juice

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 banana

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend prune juice, yoghurt, banana, and ice until smooth.

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

One date (24 grams) provides the following nutrients:[6]

Calories: 66.5

66.5 Protein: 0.4 grams

0.4 grams Fat: 0.1 grams

0.1 grams Carbs: 18 grams

18 grams Fiber: 1.6 grams

1.6 grams Potassium: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Magnesium: 3% of the DV

How Do Dates Help Gain Weight?

High in natural sugars, providing a quick energy boost. Rich in fibre, aiding digestion and promoting weight gain. Contains essential vitamins and minerals for overall health. Compared to fresh fruit, dried fruit offers a similar amount of micronutrients and can be more convenient and less likely to spoil.[7]

Delicious Dates Recipes To Try



A. Date and Nut Bars

Ingredients:

1 cup dates, pitted

1 cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, etc.)

1/2 cup oats

1/4 cup honey

Instructions:

Blend dates, nuts, and oats in a food processor. Add honey and press into a pan. Refrigerate and cut into bars.

B. Stuffed Dates with Cheese

Ingredients:

Dates, pitted

Cream cheese or goat cheese

Walnuts or almonds, for stuffing

Instructions:

Stuff each date with a small amount of cheese and a nut.

C. Date and Banana Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup dates, pitted

2 ripe bananas

1 cup milk or a dairy-free alternative

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend dates, bananas, milk, and ice until smooth. Enjoy a nice smoothie full of dry fruits for weight gain.

8. Blueberries

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

A Bowl Of Blueberries (100 grams) provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 57 kcal per 100g

57 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 14.5g

14.5g Protein: 0.7g

0.7g Fat: 0.3g

0.3g Fiber: 2.4g

2.4g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 9.7mg (16% DV)

9.7mg (16% DV) Vitamin K: 19.3µg (24% DV)

19.3µg (24% DV) Manganese: 0.3mg (17% DV)

0.3mg (17% DV) Antioxidants: Anthocyanins

How Do Blueberries Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories, but rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Provides essential nutrients and supports overall health. Can be included in various dishes for added flavor and nutrition.

Delicious Blueberries Recipes To Try

A. Blueberry Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup blueberries

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

1 egg

Instructions:

Mix flour, milk, and egg. Fold in blueberries. Cook pancakes on a griddle until golden brown.

B. Blueberry and Almond Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup milk or yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

1 tablespoon almond butter

Instructions:

Mix oats, milk or yoghurt, and blueberries. Refrigerate overnight. Top with almond butter before serving.

C. Blueberry Spinach Salad

Ingredients:

Baby spinach leaves

Blueberries

Feta cheese

Balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

Toss spinach, blueberries, and feta cheese. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

9. Grapes

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

A Bowl Of Grapes (100 grams) provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 69 kcal per 100g

69 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 18g

18g Protein: 0.6g

0.6g Fat: 0.2g

0.2g Fibre: 0.9g

0.9g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 2.3mg (4% DV)

2.3mg (4% DV) Vitamin K: 0.6µg (1% DV)

0.6µg (1% DV) Potassium: 191mg (5% DV)

191mg (5% DV) Antioxidants: Resveratrol

How Do Grapes Help Gain Weight?

Natural sugars provide a quick energy boost. Resveratrol and antioxidants support overall health. Can be a convenient, portable snack for weight gain.

Delicious Grapes Recipes To Try

A. Grape and Cheese Skewers

Ingredients:

Red and green grapes

Cheese cubes (cheddar, mozzarella, etc.)

Toothpicks

Instructions:

Skewer grapes and cheese alternately on toothpicks. Serve as a snack or appetizer.

B. Grape and Chicken Salad



Ingredients:

Grapes, halved

Cooked chicken, shredded

Mixed greens

Poppy seed dressing

Instructions:

Toss grapes, chicken, and mixed greens. Drizzle with poppy seed dressing.

C. Frozen Grape Popsicles

Ingredients:

Red or green grapes

Popsicle sticks

Instructions:

Skewer grapes on popsicle sticks. Freeze for a refreshing treat.

10. Pears

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Pear provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 57 kcal per 100g

57 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 15g

15g Protein: 0.4g

0.4g Fat: 0.1g

0.1g Fiber: 3.1g

3.1g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 0.5mg (1% DV)

0.5mg (1% DV) Vitamin K: 4.4µg (5% DV)

4.4µg (5% DV) Potassium: 119mg (3% DV)

119mg (3% DV) Fiber: Pectin

How Do Pears Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories and rich in natural sugars. High in dietary fibre, promoting digestive health. Pectin may contribute to a feeling of fullness.

Delicious Pear Recipes To Try

A. Pear and Walnut Salad

Ingredients:

Sliced pears

Mixed greens

Walnuts

Blue cheese

Balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

Toss sliced pears, mixed greens, walnuts, and blue cheese. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

B. Spiced Pear Smoothie

Ingredients:

Sliced pears

Greek yoghurt

Cinnamon

Honey

Instructions:

Blend pears, yoghurt, cinnamon, and honey until smooth. Enjoy as a breakfast smoothie.

C. Baked Pears with Honey and Cinnamon

Ingredients:

Whole pears

Honey

Cinnamon

Instructions:

Core pears and drizzle with honey. Bake until tender. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

11. Plum

Source: Shutterstock

Nutritional Value



100 grams Of Plum provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 46 kcal per 100g

46 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 11g

11g Protein: 0.7g

0.7g Fat: 0.3g

0.3g Fiber: 1.4g

1.4g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 9.5mg (16% DV)

9.5mg (16% DV) Vitamin K: 10.6µg (13% DV)

10.6µg (13% DV) Potassium: 157mg (4% DV)

157mg (4% DV) Antioxidants: Polyphenols

How Do Plums Help Gain Weight?

Low in calories but rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Provides natural sugars for energy. Polyphenols contribute to overall health.

Delicious Plums Recipes To Try

A. Plum and Almond Crumble



Ingredients:

Sliced plums

Almond flour

Oats

Brown sugar

Butter

Instructions:

Mix sliced plums with almond flour. Top the mix with a crumble made from oats, brown sugar, and butter. Bake until golden.

B. Plum Sorbet

Ingredients:

Pureed plums

Sugar

Lemon juice

Instructions:

Mix pureed plums, sugar, and lemon juice. Freeze and churn to make sorbet.

C. Grilled Plum Skewers

Ingredients:

Plum halves

Honey

Cinnamon

Skewers

Instructions:

Skewer plum halves. Grill until caramelized, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon.

12. Passion Fruit

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Passion Fruit provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 97 kcal per 100g

97 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 23.4g

23.4g Protein: 2.2g

2.2g Fat: 0.7g

0.7g Fibre: 10.4g

10.4g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 30mg (50% DV)

30mg (50% DV) Vitamin A: 1272 IU (25% DV)

1272 IU (25% DV) Dietary Fiber: 10.4g

10.4g Iron: 1.6mg (18% DV)

How Does Passion Fruit Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories but high in dietary fibre. Rich in vitamins and minerals supporting overall health. Provides a unique flavour and texture to dishes.

Delicious Passion Fruit Recipes To Try

A. Passion Fruit Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

Greek yoghurt

Granola

Fresh passion fruit

Instructions:

Layer Greek yoghurt, granola, and fresh passion fruit in a glass. Repeat for a parfait.

B. Passion Fruit Salad Dressing

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Whisk passion fruit pulp, olive oil, and honey for a tangy salad dressing.

C. Passion Fruit Smoothie

Ingredients:

Fresh passion fruit pulp

Banana

Orange juice

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend passion fruit pulp, banana, orange juice, and ice until

13. Papaya

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Papaya provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 43 kcal per 100g

43 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 11g

11g Protein: 0.5g

0.5g Fat: 0.3g

0.3g Fiber: 1.7g

1.7g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 60.9mg (102% DV)

60.9mg (102% DV) Vitamin A: 950 IU (19% DV)

950 IU (19% DV) Folate: 38µg (9% DV)

38µg (9% DV) Papain (enzyme)

How Does Papaya Help Gain Weight?

Low in calories but high in vitamins and enzymes. Papain aids in digestion and nutrient absorption. Provides a refreshing and hydrating addition to the diet.

Delicious Papaya Recipes To Try

A. Papaya Smoothie

Ingredients:

Papaya chunks

Banana

Yoghurt

Honey

Instructions:

Blend papaya, banana, yoghurt, and honey until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy.

B. Papaya and Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:

Papaya cubes

Cooked shrimp

Avocado slices

Lime vinaigrette

Instructions:

Combine papaya, cooked shrimp, and avocado. Drizzle with lime vinaigrette and toss.

C. Papaya Sorbet

Ingredients:

Papaya puree

Sugar

Lemon juice

Instructions:

Mix papaya puree with sugar and lemon juice. Freeze and churn to make sorbet.

14. Jackfruit

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Jackfruit provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 95 kcal per 100g

95 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 23.2g

23.2g Protein: 2.5g

2.5g Fat: 0.3g

0.3g Fibre: 2.5g

2.5g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 13.8mg (23% DV)

13.8mg (23% DV) Vitamin A: 3 IU (0% DV)

3 IU (0% DV) Potassium: 448mg (9% DV)

448mg (9% DV) Magnesium: 29mg (7% DV)

How Does Jackfruit Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories and a good source of carbohydrates. Provides a unique texture and flavour to vegetarian dishes. Contains essential vitamins and minerals.

Delicious Jackfruit Recipes To Try

A. Jackfruit Tacos

Ingredients:

Jackfruit shredded

Taco seasoning

Corn tortillas

Toppings: lettuce, salsa, guacamole

Instructions:

Cook shredded jackfruit with taco seasoning. Assemble tacos with your favourite toppings.

B. Jackfruit Curry

Ingredients:

Jackfruit cut into chunks

Curry sauce

Coconut milk

Vegetables of choice

Instructions:

Simmer jackfruit chunks in curry sauce and coconut milk. Add vegetables and cook until tender.

C. Jackfruit Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

Frozen jackfruit chunks

Banana

Almond milk

Toppings: granola, sliced banana

Instructions:

Blend jackfruit, banana, and almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and add toppings.

15. Custard Apple

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value



100 grams Of Custard Apple provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 101 kcal per 100g

101 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 25.2g

25.2g Protein: 2.1g

2.1g Fat: 0.6g

0.6g Fibre: 3.3g

3.3g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 19.2mg (32% DV)

19.2mg (32% DV) Vitamin A: 54 IU (1% DV)

54 IU (1% DV) Potassium: 247mg (5% DV)

247mg (5% DV) Magnesium: 21mg (5% DV)

How Does Custard Apple Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories and high in natural sugars. Provides a good source of dietary fibre. Offers vitamins and minerals for overall health.

Delicious Custard Apple Recipes To Try

A. Custard Apple Smoothie

Ingredients:

Custard apple pulp

Milk or coconut water

Ice cubes

Honey (optional)

Instructions:

Blend custard apple pulp with milk or coconut water and ice. Add honey if desired and blend until smooth.

B. Custard Apple Salad

Ingredients:

Custard apple segments

Mixed berries

Mint leaves

Lemon juice

Instructions:

Combine custard apple segments and mixed berries. Drizzle with lemon juice and garnish with mint leaves.

16. Guava

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Guava provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 68 kcal per 100g

68 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 14.3g

14.3g Protein: 2.6g

2.6g Fat: 0.9g

0.9g Fibre: 5.4g

5.4g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 228.3mg (381% DV)

228.3mg (381% DV) Vitamin A: 624 IU (12% DV)

624 IU (12% DV) Folate: 49µg (12% DV)

49µg (12% DV) Potassium: 417mg (9% DV)

How Does Guava Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories and high in dietary fibre.

Provides a significant amount of vitamin C.

Can be included in various dishes for added flavor and nutrition.

Delicious Guava Recipes To Try

A. Guava Smoothie

Ingredients:

Guava, peeled and diced

Greek yoghurt

Honey

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend guava, yoghurt, honey, and ice until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy the best fruit juice for weight gain.

B. Guava and Cheese Quesadillas

Ingredients:

Guava slices

Cream cheese

Flour tortillas

Olive oil

Instructions:

Spread cream cheese on a tortilla, add guava slices and fold. Cook in a pan with olive oil until golden.

C. Guava Salad

Ingredients:

Guava chunks

Mixed greens

Feta cheese

Balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

Toss guava chunks, mixed greens, and feta cheese. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

17. Fig

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Fig provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 74 kcal per 100g

74 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 19.2g

19.2g Protein: 0.8g

0.8g Fat: 0.3g

0.3g Fibre: 2.9g

2.9g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin K: 3.9µg (5% DV)

3.9µg (5% DV) Folate: 3µg (1% DV)

3µg (1% DV) Potassium: 232mg (5% DV)

232mg (5% DV) Calcium: 35mg (4% DV)

How Do Figs Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories and a good source of natural sugars. Provides dietary fibre for digestive health and is also a good fruit for weight gain. Contains essential minerals for overall well-being.

Delicious Fig Recipes To Try

A. Honey-roasted figs with Yogurt

Ingredients:

Fresh figs, halved

Honey

Greek yoghurt

Instructions:

Drizzle fig halves with honey and roast until caramelized. Serve with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.

B. Fig and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

Fresh figs, sliced

Mixed greens

Goat cheese

Balsamic glaze

Instructions:

Combine fig slices, mixed greens, and goat cheese. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

C. Fig and Walnut Oat Bars

Ingredients:

Dried figs, chopped

Rolled oats

Walnuts , chopped

, chopped Honey

Instructions:

Mix chopped figs, rolled oats, chopped walnuts, and honey. Press into a pan and refrigerate. Cut into bars.

18. Strawberry

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Strawberries provide the following nutrients:

Calories: 32 kcal per 100g

32 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 7.7g

7.7g Protein: 0.7g

0.7g Fat: 0.3g

0.3g Fiber: 2g

2g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 58.8mg (98% DV)

58.8mg (98% DV) Folate: 24µg (6% DV)

24µg (6% DV) Potassium: 153mg (3% DV)

153mg (3% DV) Antioxidants: Anthocyanins

How Do Strawberries Help Gain Weight?

Low in calories but rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Provides natural sugars for a sweet and healthy snack. Can be added to various dishes for a burst of flavour.

Delicious Strawberry Recipes To Try

A. Strawberry Banana Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

Strawberries, sliced

Banana

Greek yoghurt

Granola

Instructions:

Blend strawberries, bananas, and yoghurt until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola and sliced strawberries.

B. Strawberry Spinach Salad

Ingredients:

Sliced strawberries

Baby spinach leaves

Feta cheese

Balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

Toss sliced strawberries, spinach, and feta cheese. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

C. Strawberry Chia Jam

Ingredients:

Fresh strawberries, hulled

Chia seeds

Honey

Instructions:

Mash strawberries and mix with chia seeds and honey. Refrigerate until the mixture thickens.

19. Pomegranate

Source: Pexels

Nutritional Value

100 grams Of Pomegranate provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 83 kcal per 100g

83 kcal per 100g Carbohydrates: 18.7g

18.7g Protein: 1.7g

1.7g Fat: 1.2g

1.2g Fiber: 4g

4g Vitamins and Minerals:

Vitamin C: 10.2mg (17% DV)

10.2mg (17% DV) Vitamin K: 16.4µg (21% DV)

16.4µg (21% DV) Folate: 16µg (4% DV)

16µg (4% DV) Potassium: 236mg (5% DV)

How Do Pomegranates Help Gain Weight?

Moderate in calories and rich in antioxidants. Provides dietary fibre for digestive health. Offers a unique and refreshing taste to various dishes.

Delicious Pomegranate Recipes To Try

A. Pomegranate and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

Pomegranate arils

Mixed greens

Goat cheese

Walnuts

Balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

Combine pomegranate arils, mixed greens, goat cheese, and walnuts. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette and toss. Trust us when we say this is the best food to gain weight for females.

B. Pomegranate Guacamole

Ingredients:

Avocados, mashed

Pomegranate seeds

Red onion, finely chopped

Lime juice

Instructions:

Mix mashed avocados, pomegranate seeds, red onion, and lime juice. Serve with tortilla chips.

C. Pomegranate Smoothie

Ingredients:

Pomegranate arils

Greek yoghurt

Banana

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Blend pomegranate arils, yoghurt, banana, and ice until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy.

Increased consumption of fruits and non-starchy vegetables is inversely associated with weight change, with important differences by type suggesting that other characteristics of these foods influence the magnitude of their association with weight change.[8]

Additional Tips For Weight Gain

Consume calorie-dense snacks like nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. Include healthy fats in your diet, such as avocados and olive oil. Eat larger portions during meals and add extra toppings to dishes. Opt for nutrient-rich, high-calorie foods like whole grains and lean proteins. Stay hydrated, but avoid drinking large amounts of water before meals. You can also have fruit juices as the above are some of the best fruit juices for weight gain. Engage in muscle-building exercises to complement your weight gain journey. Consider consulting with a nutritionist or healthcare professional for personalized advice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which fruit is best for weight gain?

A. Bananas, avocados, mangoes, and dried fruits like dates and prunes are excellent choices due to their calorie and nutrient content.

Q. Is Apple good for weight gain?

A. While apples are nutritious, they are lower in calories. Consider incorporating higher-calorie fruits for weight gain.

Q. Which is the highest-calorie fruit?

A. Avocado is one of the highest-calorie fruits, thanks to its healthy fats. Dates are also a type of high-calorie fruits for weight gain.

Q. How to gain weight fast?

A. Consume more calories than your body burns, focus on nutrient-rich foods, and include strength training exercises to build muscle mass.

Q. What are the best fruits for weight gain in India?

A. Some of the best fruits for weight gain in India are mangoes, chickoo, bananas, and custard apples. Nuts like almonds and cashews are also beneficial.

Q. Which banana is good for weight gain?

A. Both regular bananas and the larger, calorie-dense variety known as “Mysore bananas” or “Robusta bananas” are suitable for weight gain. Banana is one of the best fruit juice for weight gain.

Q. Best time to eat dry fruits for weight gain?

A. Eating a small handful of mixed dry fruits as a snack between meals or adding them to breakfast can be an effective way to increase calorie intake.

