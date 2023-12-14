19 Best High-Calorie Fruits For Weight Gain
Embarking on a journey to gain weight can be as exciting as it is challenging, and incorporating the right fruits into your diet plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. Fruits, often celebrated for their health benefits, also hold the key to a calorie-rich and nutrient-packed strategy for those aiming to put on weight. Nature’s bounty offers a diverse array of fruits, each with its unique flavour and nutritional profile, making the quest for weight gain not only nourishing but also delicious.
From the creamy indulgence of avocados to the natural sweetness of mangoes and the energy-packed goodness of bananas, these fruits bring more than just taste to the table—they bring the promise of a healthier, heartier you. Let’s look at some delicious high-calorie fruits for weight gain.
Nutritional Value
One medium-sized (118-gram) banana contains the following nutrients:
- Calories: 105
- Protein: 1 gram
- Fat: 0.4 grams
- Carbs: 27 grams
- Fiber: 3 grams
- Vitamin B6: 26% of the Daily Value (DV)
- Manganese: 13% of the DV
How Do Bananas Help Gain Weight?
- High in calories and carbohydrates, providing energy for weight gain.
- Contains natural sugars for quick energy.
- Rich in potassium, which aids in muscle function and weight gain.
- Green bananas, in particular, are high in resistant starch, which passes through your digestive tract undigested. Research has linked resistant starch to improved gut health.[1]
Delicious Banana Recipes To Try
How to eat a banana for weight gain? Here are some recipes to try.
A. Banana Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Pour into a bowl and top with sliced bananas, nuts, and a drizzle of honey.
B. Grilled Banana with Honey
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe bananas
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
Instructions:
- Cut bananas in half lengthwise.
- Brush with melted butter and grill for 2-3 minutes on each side.
- Drizzle with honey before serving.
C. Banana and Peanut Butter Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 2 slices whole-grain bread
- 1 ripe banana, sliced
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter
Instructions:
- Spread peanut butter on each slice of bread.
- Place banana slices in between the slices to make a sandwich.
Nutritional Value
One cup (165 grams) of mango provides the following nutrients:[2]
- Calories: 99
- Protein: 1.4 grams
- Fats: 0.6 grams
- Carbs: 25 grams
- Fiber: 3 grams
- Vitamin C: 67% of the DV
- Folate: 18% of the DV
How Do Mangoes Help Gain Weight?
- High in natural sugars and calories.
- Contains vitamins and minerals that support weight gain.
- Provides a delicious and energy-dense snack.
Delicious Mango Recipes To Try
A. Mango Salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe mangoes, diced
- 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
- Serve with tortilla chips or as a topping for grilled chicken.
B. Mango Lassi
Ingredients:
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 ripe mango, peeled and diced
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/2 cup ice cubes
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Pour into glasses and garnish with a slice of mango.
C. Grilled Mango Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts
- 2 ripe mangoes, sliced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper.
- Grill chicken until cooked, adding mango slices in the last few minutes.
Nutritional Value
- Calories: 52 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 11g
- Protein: 1g
- Fat: 0.2g
- Fiber: 2g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 31.2mg (52% DV)
- Vitamin A: 6µg (1% DV)
- Potassium: 135mg (4% DV)
How Do Grapefruits Help Gain Weight?
- Low in calories but high in fiber, promoting a feeling of fullness.
- Provides hydration and essential nutrients.
- Can be included in a balanced diet for weight management.
Delicious Grapefruit Recipes To Try
A. Grapefruit and Avocado Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 grapefruit, segmented
- 1 avocado, diced
- Mixed salad greens
- Olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dressing
Instructions:
- Arrange salad greens on a plate.
- Top with grapefruit segments and diced avocado.
- Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
B. Citrus Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 grapefruit, peeled and segmented
- 1 orange, peeled and segmented
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy.
C. Grilled Grapefruit
Ingredients:
- 2 grapefruits, halved
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Fresh mint for garnish
Instructions:
- Cut grapefruit in half and drizzle with honey.
- Grill for 3-4 minutes.
- Garnish with fresh mint.
Nutritional Value
Half a medium-sized avocado (100-gram) contains the following nutrients:
- Calories: 161
- Protein: 2 grams
- Fat: 15 grams
- Carbs: 8.6 grams
- Fiber: 7 grams
- Vitamin K: 17.5% of the DV
- Folate: 21% of the DV
How Does Avocados Help Gain Weight?
- High in healthy fats and calories.
- Provides essential nutrients for overall health.
- Can be added to various dishes for a creamy texture and flavour.
- Avocados are also rich in many other micronutrients, including potassium and vitamins K, C, B5 (pantothenic acid), and B6 (pyridoxine).[3]
Delicious Avocado Recipes To Try
A. Avocado Toast
Ingredients:
- 2 slices whole-grain bread
- 1 ripe avocado, mashed
- Salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste
Instructions:
- Toast the bread slices.
- Spread mashed avocado on top and season.
B. Avocado and Black Bean Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 avocados, diced
- Cherry tomatoes, halved
- Lime juice and cilantro for dressing
Instructions:
- Combine black beans, avocados, and tomatoes.
- Drizzle with lime juice and garnish with cilantro.
C. Guacamole
Ingredients:
- 3 ripe avocados, mashed
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, diced
- Lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
- Serve with tortilla chips or as a topping.
Nutritional Value
A 1-ounce (28-gram) serving of coconut meat provides the following nutrients
- Calories: 99
- Protein: 1 grams
- Fat: 9.4 grams
- Carbs: 4.3 grams
- Fiber: 2.5 grams
- Manganese: 17% of the DV
- Selenium: 5% of the DV
How Does Coconut Meat Help Gain Weight?
- Rich in healthy fats, contributing to calorie intake.
- Provides medium-chain triglycerides for quick energy.
- It can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes for flavour and texture.
Delicious Coconut Meat Recipes To Try
A. Coconut Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
- 1 cup coconut meat
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cup coconut water
- Toppings: Sliced strawberries, shredded coconut
Instructions:
- Blend coconut meat, banana, and coconut water until smooth.
- Pour into a bowl and add toppings.
B. Coconut Curry Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1 lb chicken, diced
- 1 cup coconut meat, grated
- 1 can of coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
Instructions:
- Cook chicken in a pan. Add grated coconut, coconut milk, and curry powder.
- Simmer until the chicken is cooked through.
C. Coconut Energy Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup coconut meat, shredded
- 1/2 cup dates, pitted
- 1/4 cup almonds
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients in a food processor.
- Roll into small balls and refrigerate.
Nutritional Value
A 1-ounce (28-gram) serving of prunes provides the following nutrients:[4]
- Calories: 67
- Protein: 0.6 grams
- Fat: 0.1 grams
- Carbs: 18 grams
- Fiber: 2 grams
- Vitamin K: 14% of the DV
- Potassium: 4.4% of the DV
How Do Prunes Help Gain Weight?
- High in natural sugars and calories.
- Rich in fibre, it promotes digestive health.
- Provides vitamins and minerals essential for overall well-being.
- Their fibre content can help add bulk to your stool and speed its transit through your gut.[5]
- Early in the morning or more appropriately when they’ve been soaked overnight is the best time to eat dry fruits for weight gain.
Delicious Prunes Recipes To Try
A. Prune Energy Balls
Ingredients:
- 1 cup prunes, pitted
- 1 cup almonds
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions:
- Blend prunes, almonds, and oats in a food processor.
- Add honey and mix. Roll into small balls.
B. Prune and Walnut Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup prunes, chopped
- 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
- Maple syrup for sweetness
Instructions:
- Cook oats with water or milk.
- Stir in prunes and walnuts. Sweeten with maple syrup.
C. Prune Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup prune juice
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 banana
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Blend prune juice, yoghurt, banana, and ice until smooth.
Nutritional Value
One date (24 grams) provides the following nutrients:[6]
- Calories: 66.5
- Protein: 0.4 grams
- Fat: 0.1 grams
- Carbs: 18 grams
- Fiber: 1.6 grams
- Potassium: 4% of the DV
- Magnesium: 3% of the DV
How Do Dates Help Gain Weight?
- High in natural sugars, providing a quick energy boost.
- Rich in fibre, aiding digestion and promoting weight gain.
- Contains essential vitamins and minerals for overall health.
- Compared to fresh fruit, dried fruit offers a similar amount of micronutrients and can be more convenient and less likely to spoil.[7]
Delicious Dates Recipes To Try
A. Date and Nut Bars
Ingredients:
- 1 cup dates, pitted
- 1 cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, etc.)
- 1/2 cup oats
- 1/4 cup honey
Instructions:
- Blend dates, nuts, and oats in a food processor.
- Add honey and press into a pan. Refrigerate and cut into bars.
B. Stuffed Dates with Cheese
Ingredients:
- Dates, pitted
- Cream cheese or goat cheese
- Walnuts or almonds, for stuffing
Instructions:
- Stuff each date with a small amount of cheese and a nut.
C. Date and Banana Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup dates, pitted
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 cup milk or a dairy-free alternative
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Blend dates, bananas, milk, and ice until smooth.
- Enjoy a nice smoothie full of dry fruits for weight gain.
Nutritional Value
A Bowl Of Blueberries (100 grams) provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 57 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 14.5g
- Protein: 0.7g
- Fat: 0.3g
- Fiber: 2.4g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 9.7mg (16% DV)
- Vitamin K: 19.3µg (24% DV)
- Manganese: 0.3mg (17% DV)
- Antioxidants: Anthocyanins
How Do Blueberries Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories, but rich in antioxidants and vitamins.
- Provides essential nutrients and supports overall health.
- Can be included in various dishes for added flavor and nutrition.
Delicious Blueberries Recipes To Try
A. Blueberry Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 egg
Instructions:
- Mix flour, milk, and egg. Fold in blueberries.
- Cook pancakes on a griddle until golden brown.
B. Blueberry and Almond Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup milk or yogurt
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
Instructions:
- Mix oats, milk or yoghurt, and blueberries. Refrigerate overnight.
- Top with almond butter before serving.
C. Blueberry Spinach Salad
Ingredients:
- Baby spinach leaves
- Blueberries
- Feta cheese
- Balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Toss spinach, blueberries, and feta cheese.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.
Nutritional Value
A Bowl Of Grapes (100 grams) provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 69 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 18g
- Protein: 0.6g
- Fat: 0.2g
- Fibre: 0.9g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 2.3mg (4% DV)
- Vitamin K: 0.6µg (1% DV)
- Potassium: 191mg (5% DV)
- Antioxidants: Resveratrol
How Do Grapes Help Gain Weight?
- Natural sugars provide a quick energy boost.
- Resveratrol and antioxidants support overall health.
- Can be a convenient, portable snack for weight gain.
Delicious Grapes Recipes To Try
A. Grape and Cheese Skewers
Ingredients:
- Red and green grapes
- Cheese cubes (cheddar, mozzarella, etc.)
- Toothpicks
Instructions:
- Skewer grapes and cheese alternately on toothpicks.
- Serve as a snack or appetizer.
B. Grape and Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- Grapes, halved
- Cooked chicken, shredded
- Mixed greens
- Poppy seed dressing
Instructions:
- Toss grapes, chicken, and mixed greens.
- Drizzle with poppy seed dressing.
C. Frozen Grape Popsicles
Ingredients:
- Red or green grapes
- Popsicle sticks
Instructions:
- Skewer grapes on popsicle sticks.
- Freeze for a refreshing treat.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Pear provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 57 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 15g
- Protein: 0.4g
- Fat: 0.1g
- Fiber: 3.1g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 0.5mg (1% DV)
- Vitamin K: 4.4µg (5% DV)
- Potassium: 119mg (3% DV)
- Fiber: Pectin
How Do Pears Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories and rich in natural sugars.
- High in dietary fibre, promoting digestive health.
- Pectin may contribute to a feeling of fullness.
Delicious Pear Recipes To Try
A. Pear and Walnut Salad
Ingredients:
- Sliced pears
- Mixed greens
- Walnuts
- Blue cheese
- Balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Toss sliced pears, mixed greens, walnuts, and blue cheese.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.
B. Spiced Pear Smoothie
Ingredients:
- Sliced pears
- Greek yoghurt
- Cinnamon
- Honey
Instructions:
- Blend pears, yoghurt, cinnamon, and honey until smooth.
- Enjoy as a breakfast smoothie.
C. Baked Pears with Honey and Cinnamon
Ingredients:
- Whole pears
- Honey
- Cinnamon
Instructions:
- Core pears and drizzle with honey.
- Bake until tender.
- Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Plum provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 46 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 11g
- Protein: 0.7g
- Fat: 0.3g
- Fiber: 1.4g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 9.5mg (16% DV)
- Vitamin K: 10.6µg (13% DV)
- Potassium: 157mg (4% DV)
- Antioxidants: Polyphenols
How Do Plums Help Gain Weight?
- Low in calories but rich in vitamins and antioxidants.
- Provides natural sugars for energy.
- Polyphenols contribute to overall health.
Delicious Plums Recipes To Try
A. Plum and Almond Crumble
Ingredients:
- Sliced plums
- Almond flour
- Oats
- Brown sugar
- Butter
Instructions:
- Mix sliced plums with almond flour.
- Top the mix with a crumble made from oats, brown sugar, and butter.
- Bake until golden.
B. Plum Sorbet
Ingredients:
- Pureed plums
- Sugar
- Lemon juice
Instructions:
- Mix pureed plums, sugar, and lemon juice.
- Freeze and churn to make sorbet.
C. Grilled Plum Skewers
Ingredients:
- Plum halves
- Honey
- Cinnamon
- Skewers
Instructions:
- Skewer plum halves.
- Grill until caramelized, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Passion Fruit provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 97 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 23.4g
- Protein: 2.2g
- Fat: 0.7g
- Fibre: 10.4g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 30mg (50% DV)
- Vitamin A: 1272 IU (25% DV)
- Dietary Fiber: 10.4g
- Iron: 1.6mg (18% DV)
How Does Passion Fruit Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories but high in dietary fibre.
- Rich in vitamins and minerals supporting overall health.
- Provides a unique flavour and texture to dishes.
Delicious Passion Fruit Recipes To Try
A. Passion Fruit Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients:
- Greek yoghurt
- Granola
- Fresh passion fruit
Instructions:
- Layer Greek yoghurt, granola, and fresh passion fruit in a glass.
- Repeat for a parfait.
B. Passion Fruit Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
Instructions:
- Whisk passion fruit pulp, olive oil, and honey for a tangy salad dressing.
C. Passion Fruit Smoothie
Ingredients:
- Fresh passion fruit pulp
- Banana
- Orange juice
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Blend passion fruit pulp, banana, orange juice, and ice until
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Papaya provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 43 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 11g
- Protein: 0.5g
- Fat: 0.3g
- Fiber: 1.7g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 60.9mg (102% DV)
- Vitamin A: 950 IU (19% DV)
- Folate: 38µg (9% DV)
- Papain (enzyme)
How Does Papaya Help Gain Weight?
- Low in calories but high in vitamins and enzymes.
- Papain aids in digestion and nutrient absorption.
- Provides a refreshing and hydrating addition to the diet.
Delicious Papaya Recipes To Try
A. Papaya Smoothie
Ingredients:
- Papaya chunks
- Banana
- Yoghurt
- Honey
Instructions:
- Blend papaya, banana, yoghurt, and honey until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy.
B. Papaya and Shrimp Salad
Ingredients:
- Papaya cubes
- Cooked shrimp
- Avocado slices
- Lime vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Combine papaya, cooked shrimp, and avocado.
- Drizzle with lime vinaigrette and toss.
C. Papaya Sorbet
Ingredients:
- Papaya puree
- Sugar
- Lemon juice
Instructions:
- Mix papaya puree with sugar and lemon juice.
- Freeze and churn to make sorbet.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Jackfruit provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 95 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 23.2g
- Protein: 2.5g
- Fat: 0.3g
- Fibre: 2.5g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 13.8mg (23% DV)
- Vitamin A: 3 IU (0% DV)
- Potassium: 448mg (9% DV)
- Magnesium: 29mg (7% DV)
How Does Jackfruit Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories and a good source of carbohydrates.
- Provides a unique texture and flavour to vegetarian dishes.
- Contains essential vitamins and minerals.
Delicious Jackfruit Recipes To Try
A. Jackfruit Tacos
Ingredients:
- Jackfruit shredded
- Taco seasoning
- Corn tortillas
- Toppings: lettuce, salsa, guacamole
Instructions:
- Cook shredded jackfruit with taco seasoning.
- Assemble tacos with your favourite toppings.
B. Jackfruit Curry
Ingredients:
- Jackfruit cut into chunks
- Curry sauce
- Coconut milk
- Vegetables of choice
Instructions:
- Simmer jackfruit chunks in curry sauce and coconut milk.
- Add vegetables and cook until tender.
C. Jackfruit Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
- Frozen jackfruit chunks
- Banana
- Almond milk
- Toppings: granola, sliced banana
Instructions:
- Blend jackfruit, banana, and almond milk until smooth.
- Pour into a bowl and add toppings.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Custard Apple provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 101 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 25.2g
- Protein: 2.1g
- Fat: 0.6g
- Fibre: 3.3g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 19.2mg (32% DV)
- Vitamin A: 54 IU (1% DV)
- Potassium: 247mg (5% DV)
- Magnesium: 21mg (5% DV)
How Does Custard Apple Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories and high in natural sugars.
- Provides a good source of dietary fibre.
- Offers vitamins and minerals for overall health.
Delicious Custard Apple Recipes To Try
A. Custard Apple Smoothie
Ingredients:
- Custard apple pulp
- Milk or coconut water
- Ice cubes
- Honey (optional)
Instructions:
- Blend custard apple pulp with milk or coconut water and ice.
- Add honey if desired and blend until smooth.
B. Custard Apple Salad
Ingredients:
- Custard apple segments
- Mixed berries
- Mint leaves
- Lemon juice
Instructions:
- Combine custard apple segments and mixed berries.
- Drizzle with lemon juice and garnish with mint leaves.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Guava provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 68 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 14.3g
- Protein: 2.6g
- Fat: 0.9g
- Fibre: 5.4g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 228.3mg (381% DV)
- Vitamin A: 624 IU (12% DV)
- Folate: 49µg (12% DV)
- Potassium: 417mg (9% DV)
How Does Guava Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories and high in dietary fibre.
- Provides a significant amount of vitamin C.
- Can be included in various dishes for added flavor and nutrition.
Delicious Guava Recipes To Try
A. Guava Smoothie
Ingredients:
- Guava, peeled and diced
- Greek yoghurt
- Honey
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Blend guava, yoghurt, honey, and ice until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy the best fruit juice for weight gain.
B. Guava and Cheese Quesadillas
Ingredients:
- Guava slices
- Cream cheese
- Flour tortillas
- Olive oil
Instructions:
- Spread cream cheese on a tortilla, add guava slices and fold.
- Cook in a pan with olive oil until golden.
C. Guava Salad
Ingredients:
- Guava chunks
- Mixed greens
- Feta cheese
- Balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Toss guava chunks, mixed greens, and feta cheese.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Fig provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 74 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 19.2g
- Protein: 0.8g
- Fat: 0.3g
- Fibre: 2.9g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin K: 3.9µg (5% DV)
- Folate: 3µg (1% DV)
- Potassium: 232mg (5% DV)
- Calcium: 35mg (4% DV)
How Do Figs Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories and a good source of natural sugars.
- Provides dietary fibre for digestive health and is also a good fruit for weight gain.
- Contains essential minerals for overall well-being.
Delicious Fig Recipes To Try
A. Honey-roasted figs with Yogurt
Ingredients:
- Fresh figs, halved
- Honey
- Greek yoghurt
Instructions:
- Drizzle fig halves with honey and roast until caramelized.
- Serve with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.
B. Fig and Goat Cheese Salad
Ingredients:
- Fresh figs, sliced
- Mixed greens
- Goat cheese
- Balsamic glaze
Instructions:
- Combine fig slices, mixed greens, and goat cheese.
- Drizzle with balsamic glaze.
C. Fig and Walnut Oat Bars
Ingredients:
- Dried figs, chopped
- Rolled oats
- Walnuts, chopped
- Honey
Instructions:
- Mix chopped figs, rolled oats, chopped walnuts, and honey.
- Press into a pan and refrigerate. Cut into bars.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Strawberries provide the following nutrients:
- Calories: 32 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 7.7g
- Protein: 0.7g
- Fat: 0.3g
- Fiber: 2g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 58.8mg (98% DV)
- Folate: 24µg (6% DV)
- Potassium: 153mg (3% DV)
- Antioxidants: Anthocyanins
How Do Strawberries Help Gain Weight?
- Low in calories but rich in vitamins and antioxidants.
- Provides natural sugars for a sweet and healthy snack.
- Can be added to various dishes for a burst of flavour.
Delicious Strawberry Recipes To Try
A. Strawberry Banana Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
- Strawberries, sliced
- Banana
- Greek yoghurt
- Granola
Instructions:
- Blend strawberries, bananas, and yoghurt until smooth.
- Pour into a bowl and top with granola and sliced strawberries.
B. Strawberry Spinach Salad
Ingredients:
- Sliced strawberries
- Baby spinach leaves
- Feta cheese
- Balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Toss sliced strawberries, spinach, and feta cheese.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.
C. Strawberry Chia Jam
Ingredients:
- Fresh strawberries, hulled
- Chia seeds
- Honey
Instructions:
- Mash strawberries and mix with chia seeds and honey.
- Refrigerate until the mixture thickens.
Nutritional Value
100 grams Of Pomegranate provides the following nutrients:
- Calories: 83 kcal per 100g
- Carbohydrates: 18.7g
- Protein: 1.7g
- Fat: 1.2g
- Fiber: 4g
- Vitamins and Minerals:
- Vitamin C: 10.2mg (17% DV)
- Vitamin K: 16.4µg (21% DV)
- Folate: 16µg (4% DV)
- Potassium: 236mg (5% DV)
How Do Pomegranates Help Gain Weight?
- Moderate in calories and rich in antioxidants.
- Provides dietary fibre for digestive health.
- Offers a unique and refreshing taste to various dishes.
Delicious Pomegranate Recipes To Try
A. Pomegranate and Goat Cheese Salad
Ingredients:
- Pomegranate arils
- Mixed greens
- Goat cheese
- Walnuts
- Balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Combine pomegranate arils, mixed greens, goat cheese, and walnuts.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette and toss. Trust us when we say this is the best food to gain weight for females.
B. Pomegranate Guacamole
Ingredients:
- Avocados, mashed
- Pomegranate seeds
- Red onion, finely chopped
- Lime juice
Instructions:
- Mix mashed avocados, pomegranate seeds, red onion, and lime juice.
- Serve with tortilla chips.
C. Pomegranate Smoothie
Ingredients:
- Pomegranate arils
- Greek yoghurt
- Banana
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- Blend pomegranate arils, yoghurt, banana, and ice until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy.
Increased consumption of fruits and non-starchy vegetables is inversely associated with weight change, with important differences by type suggesting that other characteristics of these foods influence the magnitude of their association with weight change.[8]
Additional Tips For Weight Gain
- Consume calorie-dense snacks like nuts, seeds, and dried fruits.
- Include healthy fats in your diet, such as avocados and olive oil.
- Eat larger portions during meals and add extra toppings to dishes.
- Opt for nutrient-rich, high-calorie foods like whole grains and lean proteins.
- Stay hydrated, but avoid drinking large amounts of water before meals. You can also have fruit juices as the above are some of the best fruit juices for weight gain.
- Engage in muscle-building exercises to complement your weight gain journey.
- Consider consulting with a nutritionist or healthcare professional for personalized advice.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q. Which fruit is best for weight gain?
A. Bananas, avocados, mangoes, and dried fruits like dates and prunes are excellent choices due to their calorie and nutrient content.
Q. Is Apple good for weight gain?
A. While apples are nutritious, they are lower in calories. Consider incorporating higher-calorie fruits for weight gain.
Q. Which is the highest-calorie fruit?
A. Avocado is one of the highest-calorie fruits, thanks to its healthy fats. Dates are also a type of high-calorie fruits for weight gain.
Q. How to gain weight fast?
A. Consume more calories than your body burns, focus on nutrient-rich foods, and include strength training exercises to build muscle mass.
Q. What are the best fruits for weight gain in India?
A. Some of the best fruits for weight gain in India are mangoes, chickoo, bananas, and custard apples. Nuts like almonds and cashews are also beneficial.
Q. Which banana is good for weight gain?
A. Both regular bananas and the larger, calorie-dense variety known as “Mysore bananas” or “Robusta bananas” are suitable for weight gain. Banana is one of the best fruit juice for weight gain.
Q. Best time to eat dry fruits for weight gain?
A. Eating a small handful of mixed dry fruits as a snack between meals or adding them to breakfast can be an effective way to increase calorie intake.
