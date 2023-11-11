Nov. 10—LIMA — Business leaders from around the Lima area gathered at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center Thursday night to celebrate the Lima News Best of the Region Awards.

There were 177 winners, but everyone among the more than 540 nominees felt like a winner.

“Tonight, it’s about celebrating each of you being the top business in the area,” Lima News general manager Todd Benz said in his opening remarks.

“As the daughter of a small business owner, I know how important these community events are,” said Miss Ohio Madison Miller, who participated in the event. “Bringing together a whole room full of community leaders, business owners and families is incredible.”

Nominees were excited to attend the event, whether they had been there before or it was their first time.

“This is a great place to network and meet people from all over our community,” said Jeremy Garretson of Taylor Kia Lima. “It’s great to make new friends and meet old friends.”

Myron Beggs of Buckeye Furniture said being nominated means a business is being recognized.

“You’re already in the top three, so you’re already the winner,” he said. “This is a good thing for your business. It gives customers more trust and confidence in your ability to take care of them.”

After the winners were unveiled, Benz said he hoped everyone in attendance, and paying attention, would be able to take something very important away from the night.

“I think I hope everyone takes away what a phenomenal business community we have in this area,” he said. “We have great businesses that we need to support right here in Lima and the surrounding area.”

Alexa Miller of Anytime Fitness said she hopes everyone feels honored to be at the event.

“There are so many amazing people here that it’s a very humbling experience,” he said. “And it’s an incredible honor to be here. And it’s great for our team to come together and represent Anytime Fitness, have fun together and celebrate all the businesses in Lima.”

And Benz said he thinks the future of the program can only get better.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” he said. “Every year we do this, it gets bigger and better and I think it will continue to do so.”

The winners of this year’s Best Regions awards can be found at yourchoiceawards.com/lima and in a special section of this weekend edition of the Lima News.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.

Source: www.bing.com