17 business and social processes blockchain technology could improve

getty

While blockchain technology initially gained prominence through crypto offerings like Bitcoin, its practical and transformative capabilities extend far beyond the scope of digital currencies. Across various sectors, blockchain technology promises to streamline operations, enhance security, and improve transparency.

From medical centers to media, many industries and everyday activities can benefit from blockchain technology. Below, 17 Forbes Technology Council members explain how blockchain can reshape both business and social processes and fuel innovation across the board.

1. Medical Records Management

Blockchain could revolutionize medical records management by providing a secure and immutable ledger for patient data. Patients will have complete control over their records, and healthcare providers will have access to accurate, up-to-date information, leading to better patient care and streamlined administrative processes. – Dmitry Mishunin, HashX

2. Supply Chain Management

Blockchain technology can be used to create transparent and traceable supply chains. Blockchain enables a product to be tracked from its source to the end consumer; Every step in the manufacturing and distribution of a product is recorded in a tamper-resistant, immutable ledger. Blockchain technology is particularly beneficial in sectors such as the food industry, where traceability can help producers and retailers rapidly identify and recall contaminated or unsafe products. – Dax Grant, Global Transform

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?

3. Educational credentials

Blockchain technology provides a secure platform for storing and verifying educational credentials. This innovation streamlines the verification process for employers and educational institutions. By using blockchain, it becomes easier and more reliable to establish the authenticity of an individual’s stated qualifications, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent claims and allowing individuals’ educational achievements to be validated. – Gayatri Iyengar, DoorDash

4. Asset Trading

An obvious blockchain use case is tokenized stock trading, which would enable retail investors to buy parts of a stock that are too expensive for them to buy outright. Blockchain could also enable tokenization of other asset classes, including real estate, bonds or gold. This will make it possible for an investor to build a more diversified investment portfolio with different asset classes and provide lower transaction costs and 24/7 trading. – Joseph Saar, Hardwarewartung 24 GmbH

5. Maintenance of shareholder registry

Managing the shareholder registry is a process that can benefit from blockchain. Shareholders can use blockchain technology for voting, and the company will have tamper-proof records. Blockchain integration will result in a secure, transparent, efficient and accessible process for both shareholders and registrars. – Nihinola Adeyemi, Erandpay Limited

6. Verifying the origin of luxury goods

Luxury goods brands can use blockchain technology to demonstrate the provenance of their products. These brands can foster deeper trust among consumers by presenting a transparent, blockchain-validated history of a product. Such an approach would be welcomed by retail buyers and would provide significant comfort to secondary market buyers. With high quality counterfeit products on the market, now is the time. – Mathieu Cloutier, Sticky Strategy

7. Voting

Traditional voting systems can benefit greatly from blockchain technology. By using the decentralized and immutable nature of blockchain, democratic countries can ensure transparent, tamper-proof elections, making the voting process more trustworthy and verifiable for all citizens. – Ilan Rakhmanov, ChainGPT

8. Tokenize and track creative work

Blockchain can combat piracy in the media and entertainment sectors by enabling artists to tokenize and track their content, ensuring true ownership and revenue streams. Additionally, artists can facilitate direct sales to their audiences, eliminating middlemen and fostering a closer relationship with their fans. -Sandro Shubladze, Datum

9. Sustainability and ESG compliance and reporting

With the global rise of sustainability and environmental, social and governance regulations, the public sector will benefit from blockchain technology. For reporting and compliance purposes, blockchain facilitates raw data authentication and plays a vital role in transferring data from smart infrastructure and devices to the blockchain network. It ensures ethical practices and transparency from reporting organizations. – Justin Goldston, Environmental Resource Management – ERM

10. Satellite Data Management

The space industry can benefit from blockchain technology by applying it to satellite data management. This approach enhances data security, verification, distribution, and transparency and opens up new revenue sources. With blockchain’s potential to revolutionize the way satellite data is handled, the space industry can better meet the needs of our developed world and improve the quality of life on Earth. – Shelley Brunswick, Space Foundation

11. Documentation of clinical trials

Clinical trials are vital to the development of health care but often suffer from data manipulation, incomplete reporting or even fraud. With blockchain, every step of the clinical trial process can be securely recorded and timestamped. It guarantees transparency, ensures data integrity and promotes trust among all stakeholders. -Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

12. Authenticating art and antiquities

The art and antiquities sector can benefit from leveraging blockchain technology to unquestionably establish and record the provenance and authenticity of artworks and ancient artifacts. This will ensure that as pieces change hands over time, their history remains transparent and unchanged, effectively combating art fraud and increasing market credibility. -Ranghan Venkatraman, Resilience LLC

13. Insurance Claim Processing

The insurance sector stands as a major potential beneficiary of blockchain technology. In particular, blockchain could revolutionize claims processing. Through smart contracts, claims can be automatically verified and processed upon fulfillment of predefined conditions, significantly reducing fraud, accelerating settlements and enhancing customer confidence in the insurance value chain. Becomes stronger. – Imane Adel, Pemob

14. Recording of market transactions

Resale marketplaces like eBay can benefit from using blockchain technology to provide a publicly viewable, secure paper trail of who purchased which items at what time. This will help the sector better deal with fraudulent bots, buyers, sellers and listings. – Syed Ahmed, Act-On Software

15. Digital Identity Management

Leveraging blockchain technology through the implementation of W3C DID (Decentralized Identifiers) can provide a secure and decentralized solution for managing digital identities. This can empower individuals to take control of their identity information. -Robert Mao, ArcBlock Inc.

16. Simplifying Real Estate Transactions

The real estate industry in particular can benefit from blockchain technology by taking advantage of smart contracts and tokenization. Blockchain simplifies property transactions through digital title and asset tokenization, allows fractional ownership and increases market liquidity, ultimately streamlining property transactions for investors and homeowners. -Jagadish Gokavarpu, Visen Infotech

17. Protecting Intellectual Property

In the field of patents, blockchain technology can be used to protect intellectual property. Innovators and patent holders can use blockchain technology to register their inventions, establish ownership, and guarantee equitable compensation. Smart contracts can be used to automate royalty disbursements, establishing a fair and transparent framework for patent holders. – Christian Randieri, IntelliSystem Technologies