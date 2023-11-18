We can’t all have the same commitment to picking out our prized turkey or talking to the turkey while searing it (yes, that’s a reference to Bob’s Burgers).

But the turkey is usually the star of the show on Thanksgiving.

While Thanksgiving dinner may be cheaper in 2022, food prices remain higher than in 2019, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The average cost of dinner for 10 people is $61.17, or less than $6.20 per person. That’s a 4.5% decrease from 2022’s record high of $64.05, but it’s still 25% higher than 2019, according to an AFBF news release, reflecting “higher supply costs and inflation on food prices than before the pandemic.” highlights the impact of.

The average price of a 16-pound turkey is $27.35, or $1.71 per pound, down 5.6% from last year. The decline in avian influenza cases and an improving turkey population led to the partial decline in prices.

Zippy Duvall, president of the bureau federation, said, “Although shoppers will see a slight improvement in the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, high inflation is hurting families across the country, including farmers across the country.”

FinanceBuzz, a finance informational website, estimates that people can expect to pay $35.40 for a 15-pound turkey, or $2.36 per pound. Californians will pay an average of $41.85 for a turkey.

WalletHub estimates that Americans spend $949 million on Thanksgiving turkeys each year. If you think this is too much, we want to hear from you (form below).

Here’s a breakdown of the cost of typical foods you’ll find on Thanksgiving:

16-pound turkey: $27.35 or $1.71 per pound (down 5.6%)

14-ounce cube stuffing mix: $3.77 (down 2.8%)

2 Frozen Pie Crusts: $3.50 (down 4.9%)

Half Pint of Whipping Cream: $1.73 (22.8% less)

1 pound frozen peas: $1.88 (down 1.1%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.84 (up 2.9%)

Miscellaneous Food Preparation Ingredients: $3.95 (4.4% less)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.44 (up 3.7%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.74 (2.6% less)

3 pounds sweet potatoes: $3.97 (.3% more)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots and celery): $.90 (up 2.3%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.10 (down 18.3%)

According to Food & Wine, you can buy a turkey at your local grocery store, butcher, farmer’s market, or even shop online.

If you really want to impress friends and family, you can purchase a 10-pound whole turkey from Omaha Steaks for $99.99 (when purchased with another item, originally $199.99).

Although it’s too late to order for Thanksgiving, if you’re buying a turkey early for Christmas dinner, you can order a 10 to 12 pound free-range organic turkey from Williams-Sonoma for $169.95 (plus delivery) . D’Artagnan offers a fresh 8 pound heritage turkey for $175.99, but it is out of stock.

According to the AFBF, turkey is typically the most expensive item on the table.

We want to know how much you’re spending on your Thanksgiving turkey. Let’s find out: “How much is too much?” Use the form below or email [email protected].

