Strategists are generally bullish on 2024, especially at BMO Capital Markets.

The company expects US stocks to rise at least 11% in the second year of the bull market.

Here are 16 US-based companies that BMO says stand out right now.

is in US stocks This year exceeded all expectations And history says investors should be prepared for an impressive repeat in 2024 that includes new record highs.

The S&P 500 is up 19% year-to-date through November and will end the year up 16% or more for the fifth time in seven years Barring a sharp selloff at the end of the year.

According to BMO Capital Markets, the market is likely to deliver double-digit returns again next year. The $861 billion firm found that the index is tilted towards Average increase of 11.1% In the second year of the bull market, based on data from 14 such events dating back to 1946.

ok, it’s bmo Call for just over 11% profit in 2024, as suggested by its year-end S&P 500 price target of 5,100. But if all goes well, investment strategy chief Brian Belsky believes US stocks could repeat their excellent performance this year, rising 20% ​​to 5,500.

While it’s impossible to rule out a repeat of 2022, in which the S&P 500 hit a peak of 4,796 in its debut session before recording its worst year since 2008, Many strategists believe that next year will be positive For US stocks. Right now, the S&P 500 is just 5% away from its all-time high.

16 stocks to buy right now

After unveiling his 2024 outlook in late November, Belsky refreshed BMO’s investment strategy portfolio in a Dec. 1 note. These groups of US and Canadian stocks do not necessarily constitute buying recommendations, but rather are ideas worth considering based on one’s investment strategy.

Below are 16 stocks that were recently added to BMO’s US-focused model portfolio, along with the ticker, market capitalization, and group or groups to which each firm belongs.

