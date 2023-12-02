Pune: Sixteen businessmen from the city have made it to the list of top 200 self-made entrepreneurs for 2023, said a joint report released on Thursday by IDFC First Bank and global research firm Hurun India. The list includes India’s 200 most valuable companies established after 2000.

In Pune, baby care products e-commerce platform FirstCry has emerged as the most valuable firm with 34th all-India rank. According to the report, the market valuation of the company is Rs 22,458 crore. Agrostar is also included among other companies in the list. , Clean Science & Technology, Expressbees, Indigo Paints, Elasticrun, Lentra and OneCard. Of these, the market valuation of Clean Science and Technology is Rs 14,986 crore, while that of Lentra is Rs 3,327 crore. Lentra, which was founded in 2018, is the youngest firm on the list. Indigo Paints was formed in 2000. While Lentra offers an AI-based loan management system, OneCard is a digital-first credit card and financial services platform. Indigo Paints is a paint manufacturing company listed on stock exchanges and manufactures clean science specialty chemicals. Agrostar is an e-commerce platform for agricultural inputs, while Expressbees and Elasticrun are logistics firms. Pune is ranked sixth in the list of 10 cities in the pool. “Pune is home to some of India’s most prestigious family businesses. Anas Rehman Junaid, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “It is heartening to note that Pune is also home to technology, clean tech and new age manufacturing businesses. Bengaluru tops the list with 129 entrepreneurs. Next in the list are Mumbai, Gurugram, New Delhi and Chennai. Pune is followed by Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Noida in the list, which also includes San Francisco as some of the founders are based in the city, which is ranked eighth. This list focuses on the achievements of self-made Indian entrepreneurs who manage these firms. A joint statement from IDFC First Bank and Hurun India said the rankings are ordered by the value of the ventures created by the founders, and not by the net worth of the founders themselves.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com