Published November 4, 2023, 11:06am ET

It was not a very happy meal.

An angry McDonald’s customer says the fast food franchise is no longer affordable for ordinary Americans, calling the company’s contemporary prices “insane.”

“So, I think there’s a shortage of workers, I think there’s an increase in wages and a number of other things,” Idaho man Christopher Olive began in a viral TikTok clip that recently resurfaced. Has come forward.

“But $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry and a drink? This is absolutely madness!” The puzzled content creator complained, looking at his itemized receipt from a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Post Falls.

The video was originally posted on social media last December, but has now gone viral again after McDonald’s recently reported an increase in revenue directly impacted by “strategic” increases in menu prices.

In the comments section of Olive’s, viewers expressed their frustration over the cost of fast food.

“It’s officially no longer convenient or affordable,” lamented one.

“Companies know they can get these prices now, so they’ll never go back,” said another, acknowledging that the glory days of cheap fast food are over.

The Golden Arches are charging premium prices for menu items, much to the dismay of loyal patrons.TikTok/@topherolive

However, others left comments in defense of McDonald’s, telling Olive that she had ordered a premium burger and could have gotten a different meal at a lower price.

One protester announced, “Brother ordered the most expensive meal they had and was amazed.”

The angry TikTok couldn’t believe the price of his McDonald’s meal which included a soda, burger and large fries. Nurfoto via Getty Images

“You sound like one of those boomers who complained about $5 popcorn,” sneered another.

However, Olive isn’t the only one going viral about the price of McDonald’s food.

In March, a Connecticut content creator expressed his outrage over a $16.89 Big Mac combo meal at a fast food joint in a viral clip.

The Idaho TikToker’s total receipts were $16.10.TikTok/@topherolive

“Do you remember the stimulus checks they gave you? Thought you were saving that stimulus money, right?” he quipped. “They want it back.”

And angry TikTokers aren’t the only ones pushing for pricing. A viral Reddit thread asking, “Is it not worth it anymore because of how expensive it has become?” Highlight consumer dissatisfaction with fast food prices.

According to a recent report, a “strategic” increase in the prices of the chain’s items increased their revenues. getty images

Redditors decried that chain eateries have recently become “extremely expensive”, with some users claiming that McDonald’s food will drive away customers as much as a sit-down dining establishment.

Gone are the days when hungry patrons could have a hearty breakfast of two Egg McMuffins for $3, or when the dollar menu was filled with items available for only $1, one person recalled.

Source: nypost.com