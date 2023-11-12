16 lovely dogs, cats and rabbits up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

Here are all the pets up for adoption (Photo: RSPCA)

The charity houses the animals at a center in East Ardsley, some of whom arrived because their previous owners could no longer care for them. No matter how they get there, the animals are cared for until a new home is found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already have pets but are struggling to cope with the costs of food or healthcare.

Here are all the cats, dogs and rabbits currently in care at the center that have not yet been matched with their rightful owners. Further information can be found on the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield website.

One-year-old River is looking for a new home that is free from cats because he makes too much noise around them. He loves being with people and wants his new family to be around him most of the time. (Photo: RSPCA)

Seven-year-old Bob and Duba were unfortunately found after being abandoned. They will make the perfect addition to any family. (Photo: RSPCA)

Bob is missing an eye, but the RSPCA team believe he was born without one, so he has adapted well. He is very affectionate and loves being with others – he will happily sit in your lap. (Photo: RSPCA)

Dooba has the greenest eyes and loves a good lap to lie on. He enjoys petting and will even jump on your back! (Photo: RSPCA)

These beautiful pups suffered a lot of neglect before coming to the centre, and had to wait months before they were re-homed – sadly it was not to be their forever home and they were re-homed Are. (Photo: RSPCA)

Tala is eight years old and very laid-back – she loves petting and pottering around the garden (Photo: RSPCA)

The Goose is permanently mobile but is very affectionate and loving towards its favorite people. He loves a good brushing and cuddles. (Photo: RSPCA)

Two-year-old Roger has a big character and loves attention and being around people. Once settled he is quite confident and will happily come and say hello – he also enjoys shaking and fussing. (Photo: RSPCA)

Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita who came to the center last year because a family could no longer adopt him. He had to go through a lot of training and was re-adopted but it did not help him. Now, he is ready to find his forever family. (Photo: RSPCA)

Three-month-old kittens Kenickie and Sandy arrived at the RSPCA with their three siblings, who have now been reserved. They are hoping to be adopted as a pair and are still very young, so their new forever family will have plenty to keep them entertained. (Photo: RSPCA)

Sandy is very soft and loves a nap (Photo: RSPCA)

Kenickie is always on the go and looking for the next toy to play with (Photo: RSPCA)

This one year old rabbit is a beautiful, fat and curious boy. He loves to look at people and likes to be around people and sniff around, although he can be wary when petted. (Photo: RSPCA)

This mother and daughter duo is Audrey and Fran. The nine- and five-year-old Chihuahuas do everything together – eat, nap, and play. (Photo: RSPCA)

Mom Audrey is shyer than Fran and may take longer to trust new people, but once she’s comfortable, she loves cuddles. (Photo: RSPCA)

Fran always checks out new visitors, and gives them a sniff of approval. This pair would be a great fit for a family full of Chihuahuas, and a calm, peaceful and patient home with older children would be ideal. (Photo: RSPCA)

Bluebell and Buttercup are a close pair of sisters who do almost everything together. They are about three months old and are big eaters, they love green vegetables – and they are very curious and playful. (Photo: RSPCA)

Zeus, a Staffy He can be unsure of other dogs, so will be best suited to a family that can help him feel comfortable when out on walks. Despite being overexcited at times, she loves cuddles. (Photo: RSPCA)

Luca is a happy-go-lucky bun who really enjoys a quiet and comfortable life. One year old baby is very sweet and enjoys the company of people, he likes to sit next to his favorite people and cuddle them. (Photo: RSPCA)

