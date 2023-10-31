16 billionaires who live like ordinary people

In this article we will talk about those 16 billionaires who live like common people. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to 5 billionaires who live like common people.

Most of us dream of being rich and enjoying a luxurious life. Some of the richest people in the world try to live like ordinary people and use their wealth for investment and philanthropic purposes. Some of the world’s top billionaires have wealth greater than the GDP of some countries, however, they prefer frugal lifestyles rather than excess. Of course, most billionaires will have assets worth millions due to their net worth. But their spending pattern will not be to buy luxury items and spend a lot on fancy cars.

Billionaires have a business mindset and have certain rules that make them extremely rich. They have discipline in their life and instead of focusing on luxuries they try to invent new business ideas and grow them. Some of the most influential entrepreneurs today have a net worth worth billions of dollars.

Frugal billionaires have a modest lifestyle, wear casual clothes and spend their money wisely. Most global billionaires who live like ordinary people are philanthropists. In August 2010, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates created ‘The Giving Pledge’ to gather ultra-wealthy Americans and pledge to donate their wealth to solve society’s most pressing problems. The Giving Pledge soon attracted the attention of global philanthropists and now has 241 signatories from 29 different countries, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, McKenzie Scott, Melinda French Gates and Edith Broad.

American philanthropists are among the world’s greatest philanthropists. The world is facing a global economic crisis and due to this the fortunes of American billionaires have seen a decline. Despite a decline in the wealth of billionaires in 2022, charitable giving increased by $27 billion last year, surpassing the total gain of $20 billion over the previous two years. According to Forbes, the 25 largest donors had given away approximately $196 billion over their lifetime by the end of 2022.

According to the National Philanthropic Trust, Americans are expected to donate approximately $499.33 billion in 2022. The largest charitable giving in the US was from individuals, who contributed $319.04 billion, about 64% of total giving in 2022.

The lives of billionaires mainly revolve around their business. Billionaires have built businesses and taken them to new heights. They follow a routine and have discipline in their daily life activities. Billionaires own businesses in various industries and hold considerable market share. According to Forbes, finance and investments, manufacturing, technology, fashion and retail, food and beverage, healthcare and real estate are the biggest industries for billionaires in 2023. Finance and investment account for 14% of the total billionaires, while manufacturing and technology account for 10% of the total billionaires respectively.

Warren Buffett is the biggest investment tycoon and has a net worth of $110.9 billion as of October 28. Buffett has promised to donate 99% of his wealth to charity. Buffett is one of the world’s most modest billionaires and he still lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for $31,500. Buffett is the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s largest holding companies. (NYSE:BRK-B). From where he acquires his wealth. Since 2006, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO has donated approximately $51 billion by giving away shares of his company. The largest beneficiary of Buffett’s donations is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) acquired shares worth more than $39 billion.

Warren Buffett’s long-term strategy has been to invest in undervalued stocks and hold investments for the long term. On October 30, The Motley Fool reported that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B), a subsidiary of New England Asset Management (NEAM), is investing in three historically cheap stocks. According to 13F filings, NEAM bought 36,450 shares of Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO), 21,900 shares of US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and 6,400 shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the quarter ended. In June 2023.

Bill Gates has been at the forefront of global innovation. Founder of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Gates is adding value to the global tech industry. Furthermore, through his philanthropic activities, he has contributed billions to various non-profit and for-profit organizations. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has diversified investments into different sectors. On October 26, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its collaboration with Submittable, a leading grants management and corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) will help Submittable innovate its platform and create new solutions through its Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI services. Here’s what a representative from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) said regarding this partnership:

“By partnering with companies like Submittable, we can help more organizations increase their social impact effectiveness through technology that provides better alignment of funding and other critical operational elements that enable them to fulfill their missions.” makes.”

Amazon.com, Inc. MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is one of America’s biggest philanthropists. Scott has pledged to donate nearly half of his wealth over his lifetime. According to the January 2023 scheduled filing, Scott will own Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) holds about a 2.6% stake. According to Yield Giving, Scott and his foundation have donated approximately $14.4 billion to more than 1,600 nonprofit organizations. Lately, Scott has been donating large amounts of money to non-profit organizations in Chicago. On October 30, Business Wire revealed that Scott made a $5 million gift to Skills for Chicagoland’s Future. This grant will allow Skills to support employment for neglected talent in Chicago and expand its network across the US.

Let’s take a look at the list of billionaires who live like common people.

our methodology

To compile our list of billionaires who live like ordinary people, we gathered data from Forbes. First, we took the wealthiest billionaires and examined their philanthropy scores. We then narrowed it down to billionaires with philanthropy scores of 4 and 5. A higher philanthropy score describes a larger percentage of money donated. We hypothesized that billionaires who have made large donations tend to live very simple lives and continue to donate a large portion of their wealth.

Here are the details of the Forbes Philanthropy Score:

For equal philanthropy scores, we treated net worth as a tie-breaker, and individuals with higher net worth were ranked higher. We took net worth data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Database.

An important note: We only considered US billionaires because the Philanthropy Score is only available to them.

Our list is ranked primarily by philanthropy scores in ascending order and net worth second.

16. Dustin Moskowitz

Philanthropy Score: 4

Net worth (as of October 28): $11.9 billion

Dustin Moskowitz is a co-founding member of Facebook. He lives in San Francisco, California with his wife and children. Moskowitz left Facebook in 2008 and founded Asana, Inc., a workflow software firm. (NYSE:ASAN). Dustin Moskowitz lives a simple life and is one of the top billionaires who live like normal people.

15. George Kaiser

Philanthropy Score: 4

Net worth (as of October 28): $13.2 billion

George Kaiser lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is part of the Giving Pledge. Kaiser has donated approximately $2 billion through the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser lives a simple life and keeps donating his wealth for the betterment of society. George Kaiser is ranked 15th on our list of billionaires who live like common people.

14. Donald Brain

Philanthropy Score: 4

Net Worth (as of October 28): $18 billion

Donald Brain lives in Newport Beach, California and leads a simple life. Brain has been an influential figure in the American real estate industry. Brain has donated approximately $2.1 billion in total charitable donations. Donald Brain is one of those billionaires who live like common people.

13. Jim Simmons

Philanthropy Score: 4

Net worth (as of October 28): $30.7 billion

Jim Simmons lives in East Setauket, New York, and has a beautiful home that was originally built in 1935. Simmons is the founder of quantitative trading hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. Jim has donated approximately $4 billion to philanthropic causes and is one of those billionaires who live like ordinary people.

12. Michael Bloomberg

Philanthropy Score: 4

Net worth (as of October 28): $96.3 billion

Michael Bloomberg has quite a few houses to live in. Bloomberg has a residence in New York, where he primarily lives. Former New York Mayor Bloomberg spends most of his wealth on charity and political funding. Michael Bloomberg is one of those billionaires who live like ordinary people.

11. John Arnold

Philanthropy Score: 5

Net Worth (as of October 28): $3.3 billion

John Arnold resides in Houston, Texas. Arnold is one of the most successful traders and founded the hedge fund firm, Centaurus Advisors. Arnold is part of the Giving Pledge and lives a simple life. John Arnold is ranked 11th on our list of billionaires who live like common people.

10. Amos Hostetter Jr.

Philanthropy Score: 5

Net Worth (as of October 28): $3.5 billion

Amos Hostetter Jr. lives in Boston, Massachusetts, and is one of the most generous donors in America. Amos’ family’s Barr Foundation gives away millions of dollars each year. Amos Hostetter Jr. is one of those billionaires who live like ordinary people.

9. Jeff Skoll

Philanthropy Score: 5

Net Worth (as of October 28): $4.2 billion

Jeff Skoll resides in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Skoll’s Skoll Foundation and Skoll Global Threats Fund have donated approximately $1.12 billion worldwide with the goal of reducing poverty. Jeff Skoll has a modest lifestyle and is counted among the billionaires who live like common people.

8. Lynn Schusterman

Philanthropy Score: 5

Net Worth (as of October 28): $4.5 billion

Lynn Schusterman is the wife of the late Charles Schusterman and lives in Tusla, Oklahoma. Lynn is a prominent philanthropist and advocate of social change. Lynn Schusterman is one of those notable billionaires who live like normal people.

7. Pierre Omidyar

Philanthropy Score: 5

Net Worth (as of October 28): $6.1 billion

Pierre Omidyar owns several properties and lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. Pierre is part of the Giving Pledge and is a notable philanthropist. Pierre Omidyar lives a simple life and is ranked seventh on our list of billionaires who live like common people.

6. George Soros

Philanthropy Score: 5

Net Worth (as of October 28): $6.7 billion

George Soros owns a large estate in Katonah, New York. Soros is 93 years old and lives a simple life. He has been one of the Democratic Party’s most generous donors. George Soros is in sixth place among billionaires who live like common people.

Click here to see 5 billionaires who live like normal people. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 billionaires who live like ordinary people Originally published on Insider Monkey.

