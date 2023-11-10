The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on Thursday (09 November) approved $150 million financing for Sri Lanka to strengthen the resilience of the financial sector.

“Sri Lanka’s economic crisis highlights the need for a stronger safety net to support the financial sector. A stable and reliable banking sector is essential for the economy, businesses and individuals, small businesses, and poor households,” said Faris Haddad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

“Strengthening the deposit insurance scheme will help protect the savings of small depositors, including women and those living in rural areas. “It will also maintain confidence in Sri Lanka’s financial system, which is a vital part of improving the country,” Haddad-Zervos said.

The Financial Sector Safety Net Project is designed to boost the financial and institutional capacity of the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance Scheme (SLDIS), which is managed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The financing will help boost the reserves of SLDIS which can be used for payments to insured depositors of banks and licensed finance companies.

In parallel, the project will support the institutional strengthening of SLDIS in line with international good practices for effective deposit insurance schemes.

“Strengthening the financial sector safety net is critical to maintaining financial stability during the macro debt crisis,” said Alexander Pankov, the project’s lead financial sector expert and task team leader. “A strong deposit insurance system, coupled with an enhanced supervision and resolution framework, will safeguard public confidence in the financial system and protect people’s savings.”

SLDIS was established in 2010 and has made several payments to failed licensed finance companies in recent years. Currently, SLDIS guarantees deposits of up to LKR 1,100,000 of households and enterprises, covering more than 90 percent of deposit accounts in Sri Lanka.

The legal framework for deposit insurance in Sri Lanka was upgraded earlier this year through the approval by Parliament of the Banking Special Provisions Act. The SLDIS must now be strengthened institutionally and financially to be able to effectively fulfill its legal mandate of protecting the stability of the financial sector.

–world Bank

Source: www.bing.com