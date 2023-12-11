15 youth from 5 countries won the Youth Social Entrepreneur Program, Indonesia is!

Voice.com – Six social entrepreneurship teams from five countries emerged winners at this year’s Global Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) program organized by the Singapore International Foundation (SIF).

The teams were represented by 15 youth from China, India, Indonesia, Laos and Singapore. They presented the best business ideas that address social and environmental issues including mental health services, water conservation, providing skills and technology to underprivileged communities, and empowering women.

The YSE Global program also has the highest level of mentoring support in its 14-year history.

This year a total of 82 volunteer mentors spent more than 330 hours guiding the participating teams, an increase of 32 percent from last year.

Guidance with mentors begins at the 2023 YSE Global Workshop which will be held from 7 to 10 June 2023. Mentors include business professionals and social entrepreneurs who are already successful. He helped 46 teams strengthen their business foundations and strategies.

Subsequently, 15 teams from the June workshop advanced to the next phase of the program and were then mentored by one to three mentors from July to October 2023.

Volunteer advisors include leading business consultants from McKinsey & Company, Temasek International, Bain & Company, and professionals from other industry sectors.

During the four-month phase, volunteer mentors play a key role in guiding participants in running the social enterprise.

She also helped prepare the teams for an event called Pitching for Change, which was scheduled to be held as the final and concluding event of YSE in November.

In the program, teams presented their sophisticated business plans to a panel of judges to receive funding.

“YSE Global is providing intensive training for our team as we are still new in this business sector. We thank the mentors for their experience and input,” said Mahdiyah Ardhina, Rumah Bricket member and YSE 2023 participant from Indonesia.

He further said, they impart valuable knowledge based on years of professional experience and provide a fresh perspective on business plans.

“Rumah Briquettes creates a zero-waste solution that processes organic and non-organic waste and turns it into charcoal briquettes and paving blocks,” he said.

Dr. Yok Pean Thee, co-founder of WISE, a non-profit organization working to build a sustainable and equitable Southeast Asia, said he was honored to support the Brick House team.

“Having benefited from the YSE regional workshop several years ago, I am grateful to have the opportunity to return and help Rumah Bricket reflect and perfect their business model,” he said.

Dr Yoke said he has been impressed and inspired by their enthusiasm to address the waste management crisis in Indonesia, their dedication to social enterprise and their drive to learn and challenge themselves while providing benefits to society .

He also encouraged more people to register as advisors with YSE Global. “This is a meaningful opportunity for those who want to share their experiences with young people who are exploring their social impact journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lian Wee Chew, vice president of SIF and chief judge of YSE Global 2023, said guidance is a core component of YSE Global.

He continued, YSE advisors who are industry leaders with extensive experience have taken the time to share their expertise and network with potential leaders of change.

It broadens the horizons of the young participants who are at an early and crucial stage of their journey as social entrepreneurs.

“Since 2010, YSE Global has built a growing network that now includes more than 1,400 young people from 43 countries, representing 674 social enterprises. By providing guidance, capacity building workshops and learning opportunities at the regional level, YSE helps emerging social entrepreneurs begin their journey,” he explained.

Announcing the Winning Team at YSE Global 2023 – Advocating for Change

Six of the 15 shortlisted teams were declared winners when they gathered virtually for Pitching for Change on November 17, 2023.

They were selected based on the impact and scalability of their business ideas as well as their level of commitment. They are (in alphabetical order): Anubhuti Samiti (India), China House (China), Homepal (Singapore and China), Lelao (Laos), Reservoir (Indonesia) and Brick House (Indonesia).

Each winning team receives up to S$20,000 to start or expand their social enterprise. An advisor will be appointed to guide them in using the funds and support their development over the next year and a half.

Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, was the guest of honor at the event. In his speech. He praised the determination of the teams who overcame difficult problems with creativity and flexibility.

“This team advocates for social issues they care deeply about. “They presented a lot of interesting ideas, ranging from access to mental health services, sustainable practices, educational equity and support for vulnerable communities,” she said.

Many people speak passionately about bringing about meaningful change in society.

“I feel inspired by his passion to serve others as well as his dedication to innovating beyond immediate needs to provide solutions for the broader society. This is no easy thing,” Eric said.

HomePal co-founder Lai Hoi Bing from Singapore said YSE Global has been a positive and rewarding experience unlike any other.

“The business clinics and training workshops provided my team with relevant skills and knowledge, such as using the Social Enterprise Canvas business model to refine our go-to-market strategy and social impact calculations,” he explains.

He is eager to apply these new learnings to take our entrepreneurship to the next level. We hope to enhance our social efforts with this support.

HomePal is a social enterprise from Singapore and China that supports the elderly by developing privacy-preserving home monitoring and security solutions using Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

Manithip Vongphachan, co-founder of LeLao from Laos, was inspired by the rest of the YSE Global team. She said the program introduced me to a global network of like-minded peers who are doing incredible work to drive positive change in society.

“My favorite part of this program is when we exchange ideas and learn new facts about our respective communities. “I feel less alone and more inspired to continue my efforts to empower vulnerable communities through eco-friendly fashion,” he said.

LeLao staff create affordable and sustainable fashion products that are recycled from waste clothing and the products are designed to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Laos.

The YSE Global program aims to inspire, equip and enable youth from different countries to launch or scale their social enterprises in Singapore and beyond. This program has been shared on social media with the hashtag #sifyse.

Source: www.ruetir.com