15 worst airports in the US for connecting flights

The aviation industry faced severe disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, global air travel demand has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, with total air traffic volume for 2023 reaching 94.1% of 2019 levels. Domestic travel in 2023 was 3.9% above 2019 levels. Meanwhile, international air traffic recorded an increase of 41.6% compared to the previous year. Impressively, this reached 88.6% of the levels seen in 2019. The majority of travel during the year was directed towards Europe, with the highest share at 31%, followed by North America at 29% and Asia Pacific at 22%. As air travel begins to reopen, passengers are looking for better airport processes for a more convenient journey.

According to industry predictions for 2024, airports, like cities, have many of the same infrastructure and technology requirements. This year the focus of airlines is on implementing intelligent fuel options like electric buses, electric ground handling equipment and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The adoption of technologies such as biometric scanners and passenger management systems is helping airports improve the overall travel experience, making it more efficient for both passengers and airport operations.

Many industry experts believe that artificial intelligence (AI) can play a vital role in providing operational support and efficiency, especially in routine tasks like baggage processing, staffing, duty scheduling, energy usage and crisis management during rush hours. In. General travel issues including passenger amenities during journeys and between connections remain in focus. To avoid such problems, travelers often seek information about Best airports for connecting flights or try to avoid Worst airports for layovers.

The airline industry is projected to achieve net profits of $25.7 billion in 2024, representing a 2.7% net profit margin. This represents an improvement from the projected $23.3 billion net profit in 2023 and a 2.6% net profit margin. Furthermore, the number of air passengers is projected to reach 4.7 billion in 2024. This increase in passenger numbers is driving consumer demands for improvements at many airports. Many airport stocks such as Fraport AG (OTC:FPRUY), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB), Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTC:AIPUY) are investing in tech-related services to improve their operational efficiency . Increasing concerns about climate change and sustainability for the high carbon print industry may lead to a change in strategy for the airline and airport industries. you can check it Here are the 12 best airport stocks to buy.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) CEO Ricardo Duenas shared an update on the company’s financial condition in its Q3 2023 earnings call. What Duenas said:

“OMA continued to deliver solid financial and operating results during the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to MXN2.5 billion in the quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin reached 79.4%, largely a result of growth in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues on our successful cost control strategy. In the third quarter, OMA’s passenger traffic reached a record number of 7.4 million, an increase of 19% compared to the third quarter of last year. The excellent results were driven by performance in Monterrey, which accounted for 62% of OMA’s total passenger growth compared to the third quarter of last year. The main destinations for road traffic growth were Toluca, Querétaro, Cancún, Santa Lucia and Mexico City.

our methodology

To choose America’s 15 worst airports for connecting flights, we analyzed multiple reports from reputable sources like Finance Buzz, Frommers, and Jonny Jet. We also consulted data studies from Finance Buzz and Upgraded Points, which analyzed the 50 busiest airports in the US based on a variety of factors such as on-time flight percentage, airport amenities, nearby hotels, shopping options and average delay length Went. The worst airports in the US for connecting flights are ranked in ascending order of their scores, with higher scores indicating a more significant degree of poor service.

15. Nashville International Airport

Code: BNA

Score: 44.2

Nashville International Airport (BNA) is approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee and is a medium-sized airport. The airport serves 13 airlines and hosts flights to over 100 destinations. With 54 gates, the airport has an average of 0.54 shops or restaurants and four lounges per gate. The percentage of flights delayed by more than an hour at the airport is more than 6%.

14. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Code: MSP

Score: 44.7

US News ranks Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport as the 15th busiest airport in the United States and 27th busiest in the world. The airport has two terminals which are connected through a skyway and a total of 131 gates. The average delay in connections at the airport is more than an hour, and walking from one terminal to the other takes at least 28 minutes. Meanwhile, the average number of shops or restaurants per gate is 0.88.

13. Washington Dulles International Airport

Code: iad

Score: 46.73

Washington Dulles International Airport has three terminals and 113 gates. The airport is a central hub for American Airlines and United Airlines. The terminals are connected via a shuttle service, and passengers need to take the Aerotrain to avoid long distances between concourses and terminals. It takes 30 minutes to walk from one terminal to the other and the average delay in connection is more than 76 minutes.

12. Sacramento International Airport

Code: SMF

Score: 47.2

Sacramento International Airport has two terminals and 32 gates for domestic and international flights. About 22% of flights are delayed; The average delay time is 58 minutes. Shopping and dining options are scattered throughout the airport, but there are no onsite hotels for travelers who are on longer layovers. The average security or wait time for the airport is 17 minutes.

11. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Code: FLL

Score: 47.83

Located just 5 miles from Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has four terminals and a total of 66 gates. The airport is busy with many commercial flights, but 34% of these flights are delayed. On average, departures are delayed by about 74 minutes. Although the airport does not offer an onsite hotel, it compensates with a variety of shops and restaurants. Meanwhile, the average distance between gates is 25 minutes.

10. Salt Lake City International Airport

Code: slc

Score: 48.31

Salt Lake City International Airport has two terminals and 83 gates. The airport serves more than 25 million passengers per year. It is a hub for Delta Air Lines and a priority city for American Airlines. The airport has an average delay rate of 19% and an average delay time of 69 minutes. Additionally, the airport has sparsely populated lounges and no onsite hotels for long-stay passengers.

9. Los Angeles International Airport

Code: Loose

Score: 48.63

Los Angeles International Airport is the second busiest airport in the US and offers plenty of shopping and dining options through its eight terminals and 146 gates. It takes 53 minutes to get across the terminals at the airport, and approximately 23% of departing flights are delayed. The average delay in arrivals and departures is approximately the same, at 68 minutes. There is no on-site hotel at the airport.

8. George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Code: IAH

Score: 48.85

George Bush Intercontinental Airport is commonly reviewed as one of the worst airports in the US due to long wait times and overall inconvenience. The airport has five terminals and 161 gates. Approximately 24% of all flights departing from the airport are delayed, with an average delay duration of 73.41 minutes. Meanwhile, the journey to the terminals takes 26 minutes. Reviewers on various platforms have complained about poor traffic management around the airport and lack of proper planning to accommodate passengers. George Bush Intercontinental Airport ranks eighth on our list of the worst airports in the US for connecting flights.

7. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Code: ATL

Score: 49.69

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has two terminals and 192 gates. It is the busiest airport in the US, handling more than 100 million passengers annually. About 23% of these passengers experience delays, with the average delay time being 62 minutes. It takes an average of 27 minutes walking time to navigate between the gates. The airport has been reviewed as poorly maintained and understaffed. Many reviewers also complain about poor traffic planning outside the airport.

6. Tampa International Airport

Code: tpa

Score: 50.16

Located just 5 miles from downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport has four terminals and a total of 60 gates. Departures from the airport are delayed 25%, with an average delay of 72 minutes, while arrivals are delayed 28%, with an average delay of 68 minutes. The airport lacks charging stations per mile, but makes up for it with an average of 15 shopping and dining options per mile. However, passengers may face challenges with low WiFi download speeds and security wait times of as little as 20 minutes.

Many airport companies such as Fraport AG (OTC:FPRUY), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB), Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTC:AIPUY) are investing in technology-related services to increase their operational efficiency.

