In this article, we take a look at the 15 weakest armies in the world.

Global defense spending is at an all-time high, with an estimated $2.24 trillion spent on military spending worldwide in 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The increase in spending has led to a boom in the defense industry. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned revenue of $66 billion and net profit of $5.7 billion last year. RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) net earnings were also up 8.9% compared to 2021, with a total of $14.1 billion in 2022. Several other weapons makers, including Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), also posted higher revenues last year.

However, the growth in defense expenditure has not been uniform across countries and regions. More than half of the world’s total military spending came from three countries combined – the United States, China, and Russia. $904 billion was spent in North America, $508 billion in Asia, and $480 billion in Europe. On the other hand, Africa, the world’s second most populous continent, spent only $39 billion, slightly more than Oceania, one of the world’s least populous regions. Therefore, it is no surprise that the majority of the world’s weakest armies are African. However some small European countries with less population are also on the list.

Russia is the largest exporter of arms to the African continent and increased its military exports to Africa by 23% between 2016 and 2020 compared to 2011 and 2015, with the aim of facilitating trade and building a presence between Moscow and African countries. To promote stronger relations between. NATO’s southern edge. However, recent Western sanctions on Russia have prevented many governments in Africa from doing business with Russia and this has created an opening for Chinese and American arms manufacturers.

Between 2010 and 2021, China exported $2.04 billion worth of military equipment to sub-Saharan Africa. According to a publication of the Atlantic Council, United States arms sales during the same period were estimated at $473 million. Washington has also donated military equipment to many of the continent’s weaker armies to help combat crime and terrorism.

The US government donated two Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft to the air force in Mauritania in 2014 to combat terrorist groups and maritime crimes. At that time both were worth $21 million. These are utility aircraft manufactured by Cessna, which is owned by Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In 2021, the US government delivered Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) C-130 aircraft to Niger for humanitarian assistance operations and mobility of UN peacekeepers. The C-130 is one of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) best-selling strategic aircraft, having been produced continuously since its first flight in 1954. Four-engine turboprop aircraft are widely used for airlifting, cargo transportation and aviation. Other roles such as search and rescue, air strike and maritime patrol.

Similarly, the US has also been providing aid to other countries in different parts of the world. In March this year, the US Embassy in Belize announced it was donating a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft to the Central American nation. The Air Force in Belize also operates Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters obtained from the United States. The year and nature of the deal are unknown. The Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter is also manufactured by Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), and are among the most successful military helicopters ever built. Between 1956 and 1987, more than 16,000 units of these helicopters were manufactured by Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) owned Bell Helicopters.

Talking about Europe, the United States is providing military aid to countries with weak armies like Moldova. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) signed a $6.3 million contract with RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in 2014 to provide security solutions to the European nation. The goal behind the agreement is to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction across the Moldovan border. Under the signed deal, RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) also provided necessary training to Moldovan government officials to ensure a smooth transition of capabilities. The United States also provides military assistance to many other vulnerable European countries with security needs. It has been Ukraine’s largest donor to assist Kiev in defending itself against Russian aggression. You can read more about this in our article, 15 countries that provided the most military aid to Ukraine,

15 weakest armies in the world

Methodology

world’s weakest army Ranked based on several key weighted metrics including GDP, defense expenditure, manpower, tanks, armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), military aircraft including fighter jets and naval assets. 40% weightage is assigned to ground forces capabilities which are manpower, tanks and AFVs; 30% of naval and air strength; and 30% on economic capacity and defense expenditure levels. Weighted scores for each metric were collected to obtain an overall score. The armies in our list are listed in descending order of those scores.

Data for this article was obtained from several other news reports and publications, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Global Firepower Index 2023, and Flight International.

If you are interested you can also take a look at countries that have no army, navy or air force.

Let’s go to the list now world’s weakest army,

Top 15 weakest armies in the world,

15.Mauritania

GDP (2022): $10.36 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $194 million

Manpower: 31,500

Tank: 0

Armored fighting vehicles: 1,000

Military aircraft: 23

Naval Assets: 5

Total Score: 10.6

mauritania is one of world’s weakest army, Much of its military equipment is outdated, much of it consisting of out-of-date French and Soviet weapons and old equipment obtained from China. The country’s army has no tanks and very few naval assets. Manpower is the only recognizable strength of the Mauritanian military.

14. Gabon

GDP (2022): $19.32 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $280 million

Manpower: 6,500

Tank: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 848

Military aircraft: 23

Naval Assets: 10

Total Score: 10.2

Gabon has been in the news recently this year due to a military coup that ended the Bongo family’s 56-year rule over the country. The coup marked a new blow to French influence over its former colony. France has been a major supplier of military equipment to the African nation. It even has troops deployed in Gabon to provide training to local troops. That aid has been halted since the coup. This will affect anyone who is already one of the world’s weakest army remains to be seen.

13. Madagascar

GDP (2022): $15.76 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $110 million

Manpower: 13,000

Tank: 386

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 430

Military aircraft: 4

Naval Assets: 8

Total Score: 9.4

Madagascar’s security sector has always been weak. The country’s military is politicized, prone to outside influences and has a history of power grabs. Working conditions for the army also remain poor. Much of the equipment possessed by the Madagascar armed forces is outdated, while soldiers remain demotivated due to low pay.

12. Bosnia and Herzegovina

GDP (2022): $26.95 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $178 million

Manpower: 9,000

Tank: 124

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 612

Military aircraft: 22

Naval Assets: 0

Total Score: 9.2

Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the world’s weakest army, especially when it comes to manpower and naval power. However, the Balkan country may get rid of this tag in the coming years due to steady economic growth and military aid from countries like the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

11.Montenegro

GDP (2022): $7.06 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $74 million

Manpower: 2,500

Tank: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 918

Military aircraft: 11

Naval Assets: 13

Overall Score: 7.6

Montenegro is a small country in the Balkan region of Europe, with a population of only 0.6 million. Its military is weak due to its small inventory, consisting mainly of old Soviet-era weapons and equipment inherited from Yugoslavia. It is expected that after joining NATO in 2017, Montenegro’s army will become stronger and modernized. The United States provides millions of dollars in military aid to Montenegro every year.

10. Somalia

GDP (2022): $11.51 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $64 million

Manpower: 17,500

Tank: 0

Armored fighting vehicles: 3,712

Military aircraft: 0

Naval Assets: 3

Overall Score: 7.5

Somalia is one of World’s weakest armed forces, which has no tanks or military aircraft, and only three naval assets. In 1992 the United Nations Security Council imposed an arms embargo on the country out of fear that the weapons providing security to Somalia could fall into the hands of terrorists. The Somali president appealed to the United Nations this year to lift sanctions, saying the situation in his country had improved.

9. Suriname

GDP (2022): $3.54 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $42 million

Manpower: 1,800

Tank: 0

Armored fighting vehicles: 1,200

Military aircraft: 3

Naval Assets: 18

Overall Score: 6.4

The Suriname Army has a manpower strength of less than 2,000 soldiers, making it the largest world’s weakest armies, Unlike Somalia, it has no tanks. The size of Suriname’s military aircraft fleet is also only three aircraft.

8.Kosovo

GDP (2022): $10.47 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $129 million

Manpower: 5,000

Tank: 0

Armored fighting vehicles: 3,204

Military aircraft: 0

Naval Assets: 0

Total Score: 6.3

Kosovo is a landlocked country with partial diplomatic recognition in Southern Europe. it’s in the middle World’s weakest armed forces, with only 5,000 soldiers. The country has no tanks, military aircraft or naval assets. The only area of ​​strength of Kosovo’s military is its fleet of armored fighting vehicles, most of which it has received from the United States and Turkey.

7. Sierra Leone

GDP (2022): $3.52 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $19 million

Manpower: 13,000

Tank: 2

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 104

Military aircraft: 4

Naval Assets: 10

Overall Score: 5.7

Sierra Leone is one of world’s weakest army Due to the small inventory of old, second-hand Soviet-era equipment. The two tanks it has were imported from Ukraine in 1994 and according to defense experts, their operational condition is doubtful. The size of the country’s economy prevents Sierra Leone from spending on defense expenditure.

6. Moldova

GDP (2022): $16 billion

Defense expenditure (2022): $48 million

Manpower: 6,000

Tank: 0

Armored Fighting Vehicles: 550

Military aircraft: 3

Naval Assets: 0

Overall Score: 5.5

Moldova has one of the weakest armies in Europe, with very limited defense capabilities, especially in terms of ground forces and naval strength. The performance of the Air Force is also not good and it has only three small aircraft to meet military needs.

Click to continue reading and view 5 weakest armies in the world.

