The first congestion pricing program in the United States is taking final shape in New York City, and most drivers are likely to pay $15 to enter some of Manhattan’s busiest streets by next spring.

Transit officials on Wednesday provided the clearest picture yet of the tolls they hope to implement to raise about $1 billion annually for improvements to the subway and bus networks.

After various failed attempts over the decades, New York is set to join some other global centers with a toll program aimed at encouraging the use of public transit, reducing pollution and reducing traffic on some of the world’s most traffic-congested roads. – largely southern – has to be opened. Manhattan’s Third.

In a 19-page report, transit officials narrowed down a dizzying list of tolling possibilities that were studied last year. Cars must pay a toll of up to $15 once per day, and commercial trucks must pay a toll of up to $36. Taxis will add $1.25 per fare and ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft will charge an additional $2.50 per ride. The report also shows who will get the biggest rebates, credits and rebates, which has been hotly debated.

“This is a huge step forward for the region,” said Carl Weisbrod, chair of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, the advisory panel that wrote the report. “We have seen it work elsewhere around the world and now it is becoming solid.”

London, Stockholm and Singapore have decongestion programs that are considered models because they have successfully curbed traffic.

The board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which would oversee the program, could still make changes to the pricing structure. When the advisory group’s report is released on Thursday, it will be opened for public input. And opponents of congestion pricing are still trying to derail it in court.

The plan was stalled for decades due to complaints from commuters, civic and business leaders: many drivers feared paying new tolls in addition to existing tolls and other critics worried that traffic and pollution would be transferred to other parts of the city. Will be done. ,

Various groups have sought exemptions, including taxi and Uber drivers and suburbanites, who are pulling approval of the program. The most aggressive objections came from New Jersey lawmakers, who sued the federal government in July for signing off on the plan. Officials in that state expressed concern that the toll would impose an undue financial and environmental burden on residents. The case is unresolved.

But right now, there’s nothing stopping the MTA from moving forward with the program and unveiling a pricing structure that is likely getting closer to its final version.

The recently proposed $15 toll falls at the lower-middle end of the fee scale the authority was considering, which ranged from $9 to $23. The advisory group’s tolling structure also has minimum rebates, discounts and credits, which Mr. Weisbrod said was designed to benefit “not the few, but the many.”

Low-income drivers will get a 50 percent discount on daytime toll after the first 10 trips in a calendar month. Driving at night will also be much cheaper: the fee will be reduced by 75 percent between 9 pm and 5 am.

Queens-Midtown, Hugh L. Drivers of passenger vehicles entering the congestion pricing area via the Carey, Holland and Lincoln Tunnels will receive a $5 daytime credit. Motorcycles will receive a $2.50 rebate, small commercial trucks will receive a $12 credit and large trucks will receive a $20 rebate.

Certain vehicles carrying disabled people and authorized emergency vehicles will not be charged. People whose primary residence is within the tolling district and whose income is less than $60,000 will be eligible for a state tax credit equal to the amount of their toll.

The report’s authors struggled to decide how much to charge commercial trucks because of concerns that diverted traffic could lead to dirty air in some of New York City’s poorest neighborhoods. But the MTA has formally pledged millions of dollars of investment to those communities, including $20 million for a program to fight asthma and $10 million to install air filtration units in schools near highways. Are.

The hope is that commercial drivers will choose to drive at night to reduce daytime traffic and prevent new choke points from forming, Mr. Weisbrod said.

The group also grappled with how much to charge for taxis, as cabbies feared that higher fares would reduce demand for taxis. The new report recommends charging yellow cabs less than for-hire vehicles, allaying concerns that the extra costs will put them at a disadvantage to Uber and Lyft. But this does not give cab drivers the full freedom they had asked for.

The proposed rates this week will be subject to a public hearing before a final vote, which could come early next year. Meanwhile, the MTA said it has already installed 60 percent of the electronic equipment needed for toll drivers.

