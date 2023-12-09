In this article, we will discuss the 15 poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can skip to 5 poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean,

Economic Outlook for South America and the Caribbean

Inequality among global economies has kept many countries poor. Economic and political instability over the past few years has affected various economies across regions. Africa is one of the poorest continents with a large number of poor countries. The poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean are comparatively much richer than many of the poorest African countries. For example, the poorest country in Africa is South Sudan, which has a per capita GDP of $475.81. The poorest country in South America and the Caribbean is Haiti, with a per capita GDP of $3,190 by December 2023, according to IMF data.

Overall, the regional economic outlook appears positive. Over the past three decades, South America and the Caribbean have achieved significant progress in macroeconomic resilience. The sector has shown remarkable resilience against economic shocks, including inflationary pressures, rising debt, low commodity prices and global uncertainty, in addition to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The continent has shown a stronger-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and continued resilience into early 2023, according to the IMF’s regional outlook for South America and the Caribbean. Core inflation in the region is also slowing from 2021 following timely monetary tightening. Inflation in South America and the Caribbean is expected to decline from 14.6% in 2022 to 13.6% in 2023 and continue to decline to 8.8% in 2024.

The region’s economic growth is projected to decline by the end of 2023 and bottom in 2024. According to IMF estimates, real GDP growth is expected to decline from 4.1% in 2022 to 2.3% in 2023 and 2024. In countries including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, the cumulative growth rate is expected to decline from 3.7% in 2022 to 2.6% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024. Whereas, growth rates in Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic are projected to slow to 17% in 2023 and marginally to 16.3% in 2024. Guyana is projected to have one of the fastest growing economies in the world in 2023 and is the only economy in South America and the Caribbean that will continue to grow rapidly with solid growth. Rate.

Some of the key downside risks facing South America and the Caribbean include the easing of monetary and fiscal policy, the return of inflationary pressures and global tensions. The region’s poor economies are already suffering from a slow economic recovery. The trade economy will be a major enabler for the sector. After the US, China is one of the major economic partners of Latin American countries. China shares major trade relations with several South American countries. According to Deloitte, total trade between China and Latin America is expected to increase from $12 billion to $310 billion between 2000 and 2022, growing at an average annual growth rate of 15.9%. Trade relations between China and Latin American countries will be an important driver of the region’s recovery.

Major players in Latin America

Some of the major players that play a major role in the economy of South America and the Caribbean include Cementos Argos SA (OTC:CMTOY), Vale SA (NYSE:VALE), and Petróleo Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR). These companies have important roles in their respective markets.

Cementos Argos SA (OTC:CMTOY) is a top Colombian construction materials and cement producer. On December 1, Cementos Argos SA (OTC:CMTOY) reported that the company has built more than 300 homes with its modular concrete construction system. Cementos Argos SA (OTC:CMTOY) has opened a state-of-the-art plant of its kind in Latin America in Cajicá, Cundinamarca. The plant creates approximately 150 direct jobs and over 500 indirect jobs. On November 27, Cementos Argos SA (OTC:CMTOY) launched Vesta to support housing for Antioquia in collaboration with Comfama. Vesta’s leader on behalf of Cementos Argos SA (OTC:CMTOY) said:

“We are confident that this initiative has the full potential to realize our objective of contributing to bridging the social gap, making dreams possible by building housing and infrastructure that enables a more sustainable, prosperous and inclusive society . This is, without a doubt, possible due to the integration of efforts of different companies that are committed to innovation as an enabler that generates positive impacts on the quality of life of communities, which are at the heart of our strategy.

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is a leading corporation engaged in metals and mining. Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) also plays an important role in logistics in the region. On November 30, Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) announced the launch of its first biofuel voyage on a bulk ship in cooperation with Oldendorff Carriers. On November 22, Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) announced the maiden voyage of the NewcastleMAX bulk carrier, Berge Olympus. Berge Olympus will save an average of 6 tonnes of fuel per day on the global route and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 19.5 tonnes per day.

Petroleos Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR) is a top petroleum company in the region. On December 4, Petroleos Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR) announced that it had signed an agreement with the government of Rio de Janeiro state to install a CO2 capture and storage hub. The company is working on decarbonization solutions in this area. On 8 December, the Italian firm, Prysmian SpA (BIT:PR), won a €100 million contract for the provision of umbilicals and steel tubes. Petroleos Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR) is powering the energy economy in the region. CCO Projects BU Prysmian Group, Detlev Vaiman said:

“This award confirms the mutual trust and long-term relationship between Petrobras and Prysmian Group, as this is the latest of many projects developed for the Brazilian energy company. “This agreement highlights the joint path forward towards safer and more efficient use of resources.”

These were some of the top companies in South America and the Caribbean that are playing a vital role in the regional economy. Now, let’s take a look at the list of the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

15 poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

our methodology

We used GDP per capita (GDP) for countries to rank the 15 poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean. As a simple definition, PPP is calculated by subtracting the price difference and nominal changes in the local currency and the US dollar. These data are for 2023 and have been obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

We have ranked the countries in descending order of GDP per capita (PPP) in 2023. We have also mentioned GDP (PPP) data for each country, also taken from IMF.

15 poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean

15. Brazil

GDP per capita (2023): $20,080

Brazil is one of the largest economies in South America. The country’s GDP is $4.1 trillion and per capita GDP is $20,080. Brazil is ranked 15th among the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

14. Colombia

GDP per capita (2023): $19,480

Colombia is another major economy in South America. The country’s GDP is 1.02 trillion dollars. With a GDP per capita of $19,480, Colombia is one of the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

13. Suriname

GDP per capita (2023): $18,310

Suriname is a small country on the northeastern coast of South America. The country’s GDP is $11.44 billion and per capita GDP is $18,310. Ranked 13th on our list, Suriname is one of the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

12. Peru

GDP per capita (2023): $15,890

Peru is home to sections of the Amazon rainforest and Machu Picchu. The GDP of the South American country is $548.47 billion. Peru’s per capita GDP of $15,890 places it among the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

11. Paraguay

GDP per capita (2023): $15,530

Paraguay is a landlocked country between Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia. The country’s GDP is $117.35 billion and per capita GDP is $15,530. Paraguay is one of the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean region.

10. Ecuador

GDP per capita (2023): $13,290

Ecuador, located on the west coast of South America, has a GDP of $242.58 billion. Ecuador’s per capita GDP is $13,290, ranking it 10th among the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

9. Jamaica

GDP per capita (2023): $12,990

Jamaica is one of the poorest countries located in the Caribbean. The country’s GDP is $35.69 billion and per capita GDP is $12,990. Ranked ninth on our list, Jamaica is one of the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

8. El Salvador

GDP per capita (2023): $11,720

El Salvador is a Central American country with a GDP of $74.51 billion. The country’s per capita GDP is $11,720 and places El Salvador among the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

7.Belize

GDP per capita (2023): $11,170

Belize is located on the east coast of Central America. The country’s GDP is $5.03 billion and per capita GDP is $11,170. Belize ranks seventh among the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

6. Guatemala

GDP per capita (2023): $10,600

Located south of Mexico, Guatemala is a Central American country with a GDP of $201.37 billion. With a per capita GDP of $10,600, Guatemala is one of the poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean.

Click to continue reading and view 5 poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean,

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 poorest countries in South America and the Caribbean Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source