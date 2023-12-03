15 Movies You Might Have Missed Due To Bad Marketing

Some films fail to reach the top at the box office due to poor marketing, which invites the wrong audience and misrepresents the story. Marketing is important to get the word out and some of the best movies never hit the radar of movie fans because the promotional part missed the mark.

1. John Carter (2012)

Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

the irony is John Carter It was one of the most expensive films ever made. Nevertheless, its marketing flopped because the directors and actors did not include any of the successes of previous Pixar films in the trailer to show audiences their previous work. Fans love the film but consider how often others don’t know about it due to lack of marketing.

2. Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Image credit: New Line Cinema.

kind of upside down is an entertaining film that comes with an interesting story. However, you probably missed out on seeing it as its trailer was not successful and the film was not released in many theaters. It seemed like a zany comedy about Jack Black and his remake. Ghost BustersWhile the story is about people going through hardships and displacement but ultimately coming together.

3. Titan AE (2000)

Image credit: 20th Century Fox.

Although the film was unsuccessful, it had great sequences, a great cast, and a solid plot. Sadly, it received mixed reviews online, with most film lovers admitting that they did not see it. The trailer targets twelve to seventeen year old boys, depriving others of an ideal story.

4. Dredd (2010)

Image Credit: Entertainment Film Distributors.

dread It is a brilliant film that paved the way for criminals to rule the streets. Unfortunately, it was not received well by audiences around the world. Its marketing failed to reach theatrical audiences. We didn’t even know that the film was releasing, except for casual conversations on Facebook.

5. Treasure Planet (2002)

Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Film release not scheduled treasure Planet Any favor! Marketing was few and far between, with details of the film, such as vague messages about its intended audience. However, its innovative animation is beautiful in every way, and despite its time, it looks tech-savvy. What a tragic mistake!

6. Iron Giant (1999)

Image credit: Warner Bros.

The director claims that he went against his better judgment to release the film immediately after production when his team urged him to stop it and develop a favorable marketing strategy. Although you may have forgotten it, iron giant This is a solid animated film that you will enjoy and possibly even cry.

7. Drive (2011)

Image Credit: FilmDistrict.

Marketing made it that way fast and furious-Action genre, yet in reality, it was a straightforward drama. Fans who tuned in expecting a full-packed action film were certainly confused. This confusion disappointed many movie fans To drive Despite its brilliant plot.

8. Hugo (2011)

Image credit: Paramount Pictures.

If there was proper advertising this film would have been more popular. Since it came out during the 3D craze, it relied heavily on that. It was advertised as a children’s film even though it was an excellent story for anyone.

9. True Romance (1993)

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Alabama and Florence were the most corrupt and relentless couple on screen, but they knew how to love each other beautifully. The film combines romance and thrilling crime scenes. Still, it came with a lackluster trailer with “nothing” on the screen, leaving everything to be desired.

10. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

It’s an Oscar-winning film in its own right, but not many people know about it because of its marketing. The crime drama features excellent performances from actors like Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand. The film is a heavy drama and a difficult film to market.

11. Idiocracy (2006)

Image credit: 20th Century Fox.

Talk about a marketing cut! foolishness This happened when companies started complaining that it was making fun of their brands. The production company did not want negative associations. However, the film is solid as it highlights the story of Private Joe Bowers conducting serious military experiments.

12. Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

Image credit: Universal Pictures.

When josie and the pussycats The trailer touts the film as a social satire, aimed more at tweens and their parents. It would have been better to direct the marketing towards an older audience.

13. Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Image credit: 20th Century Fox.

Marketed as a romantic film, Kingdom of heaven It failed when it attracted the wrong audience, only to show religious and political concepts. As a result it did not sell much. Still, if you have the patience to connect the dots it’s a good watch.

14. V for Vendetta (2005)

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Here’s another case of misleading the audience! the revengePoor marketing led audiences to believe that it was an action-packed film. In reality, the revenge Complex issues are discussed by showing the main character rescuing a young woman from the secret police and making her an ally.

15.Solaris (2015)

Image credit: 20th Century Fox.

solaris It failed when its production team promised a space adventure and presented a complex drama featuring a psychologist going into space to investigate. When the story didn’t get off the ground, the producers took their space travel too far.

Source: Reddit.

Source: wealthofgeeks.com