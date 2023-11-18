In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most technologically advanced countries in Africa. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go straight to watching 5 The most technologically advanced country in Africa,

Africa is one of the poorest regions in the entire world, and tops the list of poorest countries in the world. There are many reasons behind the lack of progress even in a constantly developing world, including lack of long-term policies, corruption, civil war, and even terrorism in many countries. However, the technology industry offers Africa a golden opportunity to transform its fortunes, and Africa’s most technologically advanced countries need to lead this potential revolution.

It is probably no exaggeration to say that the technology industry is currently as important as the Industrial Revolution, which allowed the US and Europe to become developed economies while enjoying high standards of living. The rapid growth and opportunities in the tech industry not only remain one of the largest contributors to the global economy, but are also critical in advancing human development, with projects changing every aspect of our lives, from food production to You can know more. In the world’s top meat producing countries, there is talk of payment methods through fintech and of course the rise of goods production.

Africa’s most technologically advanced countries will have to play an important role in this field, even though areas of the region have been considered the next “Silicon Valley”, and in the 2022 Technology Pioneers list, the World Economic Forum has called for 6 African The companies include Access Afya, a Kenyan healthcare company, and Rwanda-based Ampersavand, which operates in the battery-swap energy business for light vehicles. Meanwhile, Flutterwave is a Nigerian company that specializes in fintech and payment solutions, and claims to connect over 1 billion Africans to the global economy.

The success of these companies and the amazing potential that technology leading countries in Africa offer have led to a large increase in investment, and according to the African Private Capital Activity Report, fundraising increased to $4.4 billion in 2021, a huge increase on average. There is increase. Raising only $2.7 billion per year from 2016 to 2020. Nearly 700 equity rounds were raised by 640 startups, although there is still a lot of inequality in where funds are going, with West Africa currently dominating VC funding. Even in 2022, when facing an economic recession, and inflation rife in most regions, including Africa, the region’s venture capital investment still remained particularly high and in the first half of 2022 was close to 500 deals were closed, leading to a rise of more than $3.5. , and is also shattering the 2021 numbers.

Although they are nowhere near as dominant in space as the US, China, Russia or even India, various African countries boast space agencies. Nigeria, which surprisingly failed to make our list of the most technologically advanced countries in Africa, is also home to a space agency that is valued at about $1 billion. While Nigeria’s space agency has already developed critical mass and is working to democratize space technology, it still needs funding, which we are talking about issues facing the tech sector in Africa. Will discuss while talking.

As always, there are indeed challenges for any industry, and given the issues that have plagued Africa’s capacity for decades, such challenges are more evident in this region. Issues that Africa’s most technologically advanced countries must deal with include a lack of talent and access to capital. Despite the aforementioned record growth in VC funding, one estimate shows that nearly three-quarters of African startups do not have access to the talent and capital needed to ensure sustained growth, while gender inequality also prevents Africa from realizing its full potential. Stopping me from doing it. 27% of startups in the region in the first half of 2022 were led by women.

One of the most important ways to foster an environment for startups to ensure continued growth and improve their chances of success is to have a startup accelerator. Unfortunately, in Africa, only 6% of current activity is coming through accelerators and business incubators, which represents a significant gap with potentially huge repercussions. One way to overcome this limitation is to work with or buy from larger companies whose business needs align with the service the startup provides, given that there are more than 400 companies in Africa with annual revenues of $1 billion. More than that, it presents a promising opportunity. While there are many promising tech companies in Africa, one of the most admired companies at the moment is Flutterwave, a Nigerian fintech company that is said to be worth $3 billion. Even this valuation was based on a Series D round in 2022 when Flutterwave raised over $250 million and its valuation tripled.

US tech giants are also aiming to capitalize on the opportunities Africa offers. In 2019, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), one of the world’s most profitable tech companies, launched Equiano, a sub-sea cable stretching from Portugal to South Africa to expand and improve connectivity in African countries and more than 20 past Many times the capacity of cables. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) estimated that the cable would result in the creation of millions of jobs in the African region, while reducing data costs to one-fifth of their original cost. Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) recognition of the importance of Africa and the potential it offers has in part contributed to the amazing increase in its stock price of more than 50% YTD 2023.

Some African technology companies, such as Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), a pan-African e-commerce company, are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange. However, while other tech companies, especially US-based ones, have seen their stock value rise, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has actually seen its share price decline by about 18%. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) just called out the tough macroenvironment in Africa in its Q2 2023 earnings call, saying, “Again, most of the rest is heavily driven by the macro environment, I would say. I would think one thing I cannot stress enough that we are currently facing the worst macroeconomic conditions in emerging markets and particularly Africa in probably a decade or more, high inflation, very restrictive economic policies. [Inaudible] And so on. This supply – quality – is having a huge impact on the quantity and quality of supply that we can get and the purchasing power of consumers. So, as you can see, all of this is driving rapidly increasing usage trends.”

Methodology

Given how far behind Africa still lags compared to other regions, many of its countries are often not included in lists like the World Digital Competitiveness Report. So, we turned to the World Intellectual Property Organization to assess the most technologically advanced countries in Africa. We first examined each country’s scores based on its information and communications technology sector (ICT), knowledge and technology output, scientific and technical articles and high-tech manufacturing. We then ranked each country based on their total score by this criterion, from highest score to lowest.

15. Uganda

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 94

Uganda appears to have taken a tough stance on non-resident tech companies in a bid to promote local companies, and is expected to impose a 5% tax on such non-resident digital companies, a move that could alienate Big Tech companies Is.

14. Algeria

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 99

Algeria is expected to become the fastest growing market for e-commerce not only in North Africa but also in the Middle East, underscoring how technology is developing and living standards are increasing in the country. Is.

13. Ghana

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 104

Despite amazing potential, Ghana’s tech industry is struggling to remain among the most technologically advanced countries in the world, largely due to a lack of resources and opportunities, which is contributing to the company’s brain drain.

12. Namibia

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 108

Namibia’s capital Windhoek also appears to be at the forefront of the country’s tech revolution, with a robot school opening in the capital aimed at making children more tech savvy, and tech company SLB also opening a new office in the city.

11. Ethiopia

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 116

Recently, Israel, one of the world’s most technologically advanced countries, announced that it is training Ethiopian and Bedouin communities in high-tech know-how, which could result in greater diversification of Africa’s tech community. Additionally, Ethiopia is attempting to sell itself to technology companies as an outsourcing destination.

10.Botswana

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 120

Botswana’s importance in the tech industry continues to grow and recently, Huawei held an IT exhibition in the country. While Botswana’s economy has generally been dependent on the mining of valuable commodities such as diamonds, the government is attempting to diversify and technology is one of the main industries of focus.

9.Zimbabwe

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 121

Despite having an agriculture-based industry, Zimbabwe has also focused on its technological sector, with the country’s President meeting with China, a country that could be very beneficial to Zimbabwe for its technological aspirations.

8. Mauritius

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 123

Mauritius is a bit unique in the African tech sector, given the fact that it is home to more established, mature tech companies, while the startup sector is still at a lower level. If Mauritius is able to improve its startup space, it could move up our list of the most advanced tech countries in Africa.

7. Senegal

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 126

Senegal’s information and communications technology sector is growing rapidly and Wave has become Francophone Africa’s first unicorn as the fintech company achieved a valuation of nearly $1.7 billion in 2020.

6. Mongolia

Insider Monkey Tech Advancement Score: 129

Surprisingly, Mongolia’s technological achievements place it at the top among African countries in terms of technology.

