Jose Carlos Cerdeño/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gadgets make the world go round. From the latest tech toys to kitchen appliances to home helpers, having the right gadgets makes work easier – and more fun.

Here are 15 gadgets that will change your life, each for under $20.

Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves

price: $14.99 on Amazon

Grooming your pet can be a daunting task for you and a nightmare for your pet. These gloves make grooming as easy as petting – and who doesn’t love that? Remove excess hair from dogs, cats and even horses, then peel off the hair with gloves and discard. Fast, easy and clean.

Bosszy Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Storage Shelf

price: $19.98 on Amazon

Who doesn’t bring their phone into the bathroom? Now you can place it on top of your toilet paper holder. It’s close, yet out of the way, and the curved edge of the shelf ensures it won’t fall off – well, not fall off anywhere.

whisk wiper

price: $14.95 on Amazon

The whisk is a tried-and-true kitchen gadget; Every chef should have one. There’s just one problem – they’re dirty. You can’t put them on the counter without leaving a mess and it’s hard to get to whatever you’re removing. The Whisk Wiper solves both of these problems. This is a disk that fits over your whisk, so when you place it on the counter, the teeth of the whisk don’t touch the counter. When it’s time to clean, slide it over the tines and everything will be clean. genius!

gravity salt or pepper grinder

price: $14.24 on Amazon

Freshly ground salt and pepper add flavor to your dishes, but using both hands to grind can be inconvenient. This electric salt or pepper grinder automatically starts grinding when you turn it on – only one hand is required.

Spatty Daddy Mini-Spatula Set

price: $9.99 on Amazon

This set of mini-spatulas helps you get ketchup, honey, peanut butter — even sunscreen or conditioner — out of a jar or bottle. Two small spatulas – one six inches long, one twelve – fit into almost any container and will save you money by getting every drop you pay for.

Pour Brew Buddy on Single Cup Coffee Maker

price: $19.64 on Amazon

For tea drinkers it’s easy – put in a bag and pour boiling water over it. Now, coffee drinkers can enjoy the same convenience and make a cup quickly and easily. A fine mesh filter attached to a collar that you place over your cup, add boiling water and enjoy a cup of pour-over brew in record time.

Chef N Corn Cob Stripper

price: $8.99 on Amazon

There’s nothing better than fresh corn on the cob, unless you want to keep it on the cob. With this corn stripper, you can remove kernels from corn cobs in record time, and use them in salads, casseroles, or simply use them as a side dish that you can eat without having to nibble on the cob. Can.

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

price: $14.99 on Amazon

Cooking meat to a safe internal temperature is important for your family’s health. This fast, compact and easy-to-read digital thermometer can ensure that the roast is done, and can also ensure that your oil is hot enough to fry it, and that your candy will turn out perfect.

Etekcity Digital Food Scale

price: $13.99 on Amazon

Accuracy matters in cooking, baking, and portion control, and weighing is often more accurate than measuring. This digital scale can weigh up to 11 pounds in one-gram increments.

Cord Organizer for Kitchen Appliances

price: $11.99 on Amazon

Until everything in our homes goes wireless, we’ll keep trying to figure out how to keep the wires from breaking down that we need every day. This cordless organizer clips onto your corded items and lets you wrap the cord neatly around it, keeping it out of your way whether you’re using it or storing it.

Blue Ginkgo Over-the-Sink Colander

price: $17.99 on Amazon

This simple colander adjusts to fit almost any sink so you can drain pasta, wash fruits and vegetables and let your dishes dry – all right over the sink. Because it hangs over the top of the sink, water drains out and won’t seep back into your food, as sometimes happens with traditional colanders.

Ecolution Patented Micro Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

price: $12.99 on Amazon

Popcorn is a snack staple, and the ways to pop it are constantly improving. This microwave popper requires no oil and pops in three minutes or less. The lid includes a measuring cup, so you’ll always add the right amount of kernels. The 1.5-quart size is perfect for solo snackers, and there’s also a 3-quart family-size version.

Empowered Lucie EMRG Solar Inflatable Lantern

price: $17.95 on Amazon

For camping or emergency use, this lantern has a lithium-ion battery that can be recharged via solar power, and lasts for up to 7 hours on a single charge. With high, low, flashing, SOS and steady red modes, it can light your way or signal for help.

Aerolate Milk Frother

price: $19.99 on Amazon

Make rich, frothy lattes and other beverages without electricity. This steam-free frother works with whole milk, skim milk, goat, soy, and even nut milks like almond and cashew.

Mophie Power Capsule External Battery Charger

price: $14.60 on Amazon

Charge your wearable devices anywhere with this external charger. Use it to charge your Beats by Dre, Fitbit Flex, and JBL wireless earbuds. Pass-through charging lets you charge your device and the charger at the same time.

Disclaimer: Prices are accurate as of October 26, 2023 and are subject to change,

