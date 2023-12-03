In this article, we will explore the 15 largest countries that qualify for the green card lottery. You can skip our extensive analysis and jump straight to 5 Largest Countries That Qualify for the Green Card Lottery,

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, is an initiative that allocates a maximum of 50,000 immigrant visas annually through a random selection method. Since its introduction in 1990, its primary purpose has been to increase the diversity of immigrants to the United States by granting visas to individuals coming from countries with the lowest immigration rates. Interested participants are required to complete a straightforward online form within the designated registration window, usually from early October to early November.

The diversity visa program involves a ten-step process: submitting an entry, selecting the applicant, confirming selection, confirming eligibility, submitting the visa application, providing supporting documents, attending the interview, preparing for it, undergoing the interview. And managing posts. Interview procedures. This systematic approach guides applicants through the stages of the program toward potential immigration opportunities.

Successful candidates and their immediate families, if selected, have the opportunity to secure permanent residence in the United States. Specifically, the application process is free, and winners are selected randomly by computer. Those selected must meet the same criteria as any other US green card applicant. Notification for successful applicants typically comes about 7 months after application submission, and it may take up to 14 months for the government to arrange interviews and issue visas.

According to Travel.State.Gov, the entry window for the DV-2025 diversity visa program was open from October 4, 2023, to November 7, 2023. As of now, no entries are being accepted. As of September 5, 2023, more than 54,000 status releases/adjustments have been recorded globally out of the 54,833 Diversity Visas (DVs) allocated for FY 2023. Furthermore, according to US immigration rules, no individual country can receive more than 7%. Total available DV within a financial year.

The American Dream highlights restrictions on green card lottery participation, except for individuals from specific countries. According to current rules, people born in Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, etc. Venezuela and Vietnam cannot apply for this program. These exclusions are based on historical immigration rates to the United States and are intended to diversify the pool of immigrants entering the country through this special visa program.

In some areas, particularly Africa, the green card lottery can yield as many as 3,500 winners due to the random selection process. Countries with high applicant numbers such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Cameroon and Congo may produce proportionately more winners. However, the number of actual successful applicants remains low due to factors such as some winners not proceeding with applications, educational and occupational disparities, and financial constraints.

To maintain immigration diversity, a limit of 3,500 green cards per participating country has been set, with only the first 3,500 eligible responses processed in cases of overflow. Countries with fewer winners have a higher chance of obtaining the desired immigrant visa if all requirements are met during the approval process, usually assisted within a service fee for clients.

Diversity Immigrant Visa Program: Impact on the US Economy

The Green Card Lottery enables immigrants from underrepresented countries to prosper in various fields such as technology, health care, and entrepreneurship. Their presence promotes innovation and economic expansion, as evidenced by their entrepreneurial ventures, high rates of business start-up, and substantial tax contributions. This not only increases consumer spending and government revenue but also helps deal with demographic constraints.

According to the White House, immigrants contribute significantly to the U.S. economy by expanding the labor force and increasing productivity. Economists believe that immigrants, by being more mobile in response to economic changes, help labor markets function more efficiently. Research also shows that a 1% increase in immigrant college graduates increases patents per capita by 9% to 18%, highlighting their substantial impact on innovation.

Let us now move on to the top 15 countries that qualify for the DV lottery.

15 Largest Countries That Qualify for the Green Card Lottery

Methodology

Our approach to ranking the 15 largest countries eligible for the green card lottery included analysis of 2023 data from The American Dream, focusing specifically on global winning statistics. The ranking was determined by identifying the countries with the most global winners. The list is in ascending order of the winning figures of the Diversity Visa Program.

15 Largest Countries That Qualify for the Green Card Lottery

15. Yemen

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3485

The U.S. Department of State has designated the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti as the location responsible for handling the processing of diversity visa (DV) applications submitted by individuals from Yemen. This may include managing the selection process, conducting interviews, and processing the necessary paperwork for Yemeni citizens who have applied for the diversity visa program to potentially obtain a green card and immigrate to the US. The purpose of facilitating this process is to provide opportunities for individuals from Yemen to reside in the United States and contribute to its diverse cultural landscape.

14. Tajikistan

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3580

As is clear from the DV-24 data, many Tajikistanis see the American Dream as a path to better economic opportunities, education, and a better life through hard work in the United States. Some people are attracted to the promise of greater prosperity, rights and freedom associated with this dream. Influenced by cultural beliefs and opportunities depicted in American media, some people desire to pursue their dreams in America

13. Turkey

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3684

As reported by the US Embassy and Consulates in Turkey, Turkish immigration to the United States has led to stronger business ties between American and Turkish companies. Turkey’s prosperous economy, marked by substantial GDP growth and a growing middle class, has led to increased consumer demand and a dynamic workforce. This has created a significant market for US exports, which were valued at $10.0 billion in 2019. More than 1,000 US companies have established offices in Turkey, which facilitates bilateral trade due to its strategic location as a regional hub linking Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. and economic partnership.

12. Kenya

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3760

Culturally, Kenya is diverse, home to many ethnic groups, each with their own languages, traditions and customs. The Maasai, Luo, Kikuyu and Luhya are among the various ethnic communities contributing to the country’s rich cultural fabric. Kenya’s participation in the Diversity Visa Lottery Program reflects the aspirations of its citizens to seek better opportunities, education, and a different way of life in the US.

11. Armenia

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3869

Armenians in the US have better prospects in education, employment in various industries such as technology, finance and healthcare, entrepreneurship, cultural organizations, arts and professional associations. They can avail of scholarships, job openings, entrepreneurial support, cultural networks, artistic collaborations and advocacy initiatives.

10. Morocco

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4250

Morocco ranks 10th on our list of the largest green card lottery countries with a total of 4250 winners in the DV-24 lottery. Morocco represents a large portion of entrants to the Diversity Visa Program, this high number underlines the considerable interest and participation of Moroccan citizens in this immigration opportunity.

9. Ukraine

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4286

4286 Ukrainian individuals applied for the DV-24 lottery, which shows remarkable interest among Ukrainians in obtaining the opportunity for a green card. The country’s participation signals a strong desire for new possibilities among Ukrainians, who embrace the chance to explore exciting opportunities and experiences in the United States.

8. Kyrgyzstan

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4464

DV-24 statistics show 4464 applicants from Kyrgyzstan, indicating a strong desire among its citizens to take advantage of the opportunity for permanent residence to pursue their American dream. Many Kyrgyzstani hopefuls are eager to secure permanent residency, seeing it as an important step toward realizing their aspirations in the US.

7. Afghanistan

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4536

Afghanistan’s history of political unrest as well as economic challenges have led many individuals and families to seek opportunities in a more stable environment. The green card lottery serves as a beacon of hope for many Afghans seeking to escape widespread turmoil and secure a chance at a better life abroad.

6. Iran

Winner Statistics DV-24: 5077

Iranians wishing to participate in the green card lottery often want to escape political restrictions, economic hardships, and limited opportunities within their country. The desire for greater personal and professional freedom, along with the opportunity for socio-economic advancement, drives a large number of Iranians to participate in this immigration opportunity.

